Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, newliitg

Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2026

Yesterday Absolute Batman #21 with Jae Lee was the most read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 with Jae Lee tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading the latest Daily LITG roundup.

See the ten biggest Bleeding Cool stories, from Absolute Batman #21 to Marvel x Pixar and Robert Kirkman’s Gold Key scoop.

Catch more comics coverage from yesterday, including Eisner Awards campaigning and August 2026 solicitations.

Look back at Daily LITG highlights from the past seven years, plus today’s comic book birthdays and mailing list sign-up.

Yesterday Absolute Batman #21 with Jae Lee was the most read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded eighteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rick And Morty's South Park Rule

LITG two years ago, Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing

LITG three years ago, Meet Trinity

LITG four years ago, #Bendergate

LITG five years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG six years ago – Masters of the Universe, Lucifer, Star Wars (Oh my)

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but one year ago it was all about the Lucifer, JK Rowling, Masters of the Universe, and more.

LITG seven years ago – When Metaverse was a thing.

A year ago, Doomsday Clock named the DC Universe as the 'metaverse', something that no one at all followed up on. We were ahead of where Wally West would end up though.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adrian Tomine , creator of Optic Nerve.

, creator of Optic Nerve. David Anthony Kraft , founder, and editor of Comics Interview.

, founder, and editor of Comics Interview. Dean Haspiel, comics creator for a variety of publishers, 2010 Emmy Award winner.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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