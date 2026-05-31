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The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, My Adventures with Superman, Doctor Who, Vought Rising, Spider-Noir, and more!

Article Summary The Vampire Lestat leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with ATX TV Festival updates, new images, and a Season 4 tease.

Dive into The Boys universe, Vought Rising, and Spider-Noir, plus fresh takes on TV’s biggest genre headlines.

Doctor Who Christmas special buzz joins My Adventures with Superman, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Justice League Unlimited.

Also on the lineup: SNL and SNL UK, The Rockford Files, MLW, AEW opinion, Svengoolie, and CBS/Trump coverage.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, CBS & Trump, My Adventures with Superman, The Rockford Files, AEW/MLW, Doctor Who, The Boys: Vought Rising, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Spider-Noir, Justice League Unlimited, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 31st, 2026:

SNL Separation Anxiety: Padilla, Black/Macdonald, SNL UK S02 & More!

The Vampire Lestat at ATX TV Festival Images; Jones Teases Season 4

Svengoolie Rolls Out 1958's "Earth vs. the Spider" TONIGHT on MeTV!

The Boys Universe: Homelander Memes Legal Again; Chappell Roan Free

CBS Giving Trump Alt-History Primetime Spotlight for America's 250th?

My Adventures with Superman S03: Anyone Order the Kryptonian Clones?

Mister Miracle, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Vampire Lestat: New Images, Behind-the-Scenes Look Released

The Rockford Files: James Garner's Daughter Praises Pilot, Boreanaz

MLW Fusion Era Ready to Rumble with Weekly Wrestling Action Tonight

Doctor Who Christmas Special: What We Know So Far & Some Thoughts

Vought Rising: Jensen Ackles Addresses "Gravity" of Ben-Clara Dynamic

Criminal Minds: Evolution: Rodriguez Discusses S19, Luke, Voit & More

Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage on "Breaking Bad" Convincing Him to Try TV

Justice League Unlimited: CCH Pounder on Amanda Waller Recognition

Here's Why Nearly Every AEW Championship Is Being Misused: Opinion

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