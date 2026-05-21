Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight

Marvel Comics Full August 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics Full August 2026 Solicits And Solicitations,,, and it begins at Midnight

Marvel Comics has dropped its August 2026 solicits and solicitations. But I'm in the comic creator pub the night before MCM London Comic Con. Look.

So you might have to wait for all the cover images to join the text below. So inconsiderate of them… but it begins with Midnight. Funny, it's only half past ten here…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Jonathan Hickman (W) • Matteo Della Fonte (A)

COVER BY DIKE RUAN • MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends

VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro Cappuccio • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING

UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE!

The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. Blockbuster comic book writer Jonathan Hickman returns to the X-Men with a hunger for blood as this new world of terror reimagines the heroes of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

DNX #1 (of 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

COVER AND HIDDEN COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER A BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE • VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

*THE ABOVE OPEN-TO-ORDER COVERS WILL NOT BE INCLUDED IN THE TRUE BELIEVERS BLIND BAGS.

PLEASE SEE PAGE 6 FOR FULL LIST OF BLIND BAG EXCLUSIVE COVERS.

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: the X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major populated area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34 (LGY#998)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VINCENTINI • PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ADAM STAFFORD

CLEANUP ON ISLE MANHATTAN!

SPIDER-MAN is back in the swing of things thanks to a recent team-up with the all-new, all-different DAMAGE CONTROL – until ELECTRO short-circuits Spidey's big plans!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35 (LGY#999)

JOE KELLY (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO • VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

CLASSIFIED FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DAMAGE CONTROL COMES WITH A COST!

With only one issue before AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, Spidey will be tested like never before…by GHOST-SPIDER?! DAMAGE CONTROL's latest target creates bad blood with the wall-crawler – just how far is Spidey willing to go?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN

AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

Don't miss September's PREVIEWS for more art and talent reveals!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER #1

J.M. DEMATTEIS, ANN NOCENTI, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & ASHLEY ALLEN (W)

ALINA EROFEEVA, ANDREA BROCCARDO, LUIGI ZAGARIA & MORE! (A)

Cover by JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SIXTY YEARS AGO, WE ALL HIT THE JACKPOT!

Back in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #42, we all got our first real look at MARY JANE WATSON, and sixty years later, we're all still reeling. In that time, she's been a party girl, OTP and even VENOM! To celebrate MJ's storied run, we present three stories of three different MJ eras and an epilogue that points toward the future of the inimitable MJW!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

INFERNAL HULK #10

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A)

COVER BY NIC KLEIN

WRAPAROUND BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY MAURO CASCIOLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BANNER VS. THE INFERNAL HULK?

The heroes have lost their last chance to stop Infernal Hulk…except for Bruce Banner himself. As Hulk closes in on New York, Banner and Doctor Voodoo risk their lives and souls against a terrifying enemy. Failure will mean eternal enslavement and torment…but success could give them the only weapon that might bring victory against Infernal Hulk. Meanwhile, another secret weapon joins the fray…CHARLIE TIDWELL herself, the skinwalker LYCANA!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

Bryan Hill (W) • NICO LEON & VAL DE LANDRO (A)

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

MARVEL DUCK VARIANT COVER BY Chrissie Zullo • VARIANT COVER BY ACO

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY Pablo Villalobos

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

THE NEXT ERA OF MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, STARTS NOW!

MILES MORALES IS BACK IN THE RED AND BLACK! SPIDER-MAN thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super villains…a new school crush? No, no – Miles is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with S.H.I.E.L.D. threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man – but the entire Morales family!

Superstars Bryan Hill (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) and Nico Leon (PSYLOCKE) join cover artist and Marvel Stormbreaker Simone Di Meo for this next great Miles Morales adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 (OF 4)

KEVIN SMITH & AndY McElfresh (W) • R.B. Silva (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MARVEL DUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

THWIP-SMASH!

Legendary writers KEVIN SMITH and ANDY McELFRESH team up with superstar artist R.B. SILVA for the newest high-octane adventure for Spider-Man and Hulk! It's nonstop action! Side-splitting quips! And…the exorcism of Bruce Banner?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY KRIS ANKA

MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE GAMES

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

65th ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR!

• It's the 65th Anniversary of the Fantastic Four, and to celebrate, we've got an extra-large, extra-fantastic adventure for you, starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history and a universe of scientific progress!

• The Fantastic Four have been defeated: With their personal arrows of time reversed, they're careening into the past with no hope of salvation – unless a complete stranger can find out what they need.

• But even if she does, that will only get them halfway home, because there's still a threat in the present that's waiting to kill them – and that's IF they can arrive there alive!

• This is one issue you won't want to miss – because you'll have to wait 65 years for ANYTHING like it.

• PLUS: Johnny's mustache saves New York City?!

• FEATURING CLASSIC IMAGES BY JACK KIRBY, JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE AND STEVE EPTING SEEN IN AN ENTIRELY NEW WAY!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

MORTAL THOR #14 (LGY #800)

AL EWING, CHRIS CONDON & KIERON GILLEN! (W)

PASQUAL FERRY, JESSE LONERGAN & MORE! (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON • FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WRAPAROUND 800 CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY TBA

AN ASGARDIAN MILESTONE: THOR #800!

• The Serpent has trapped Sigurd Jarlson in the worst of all possible worlds for his greatest trial.

• Now, without even a weapon in his hand, he must prove himself worthy to enter the Realms of the Gods.

• Somewhere in the city, a man without even a hammer begins the ultimate quest…the quest for Thor!

• Plus: Bonus stories, including a thrilling new tale by Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) & Jesse Lonergan (Drome)!

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Ton Lima (A) • Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

MARVEL DUCK VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DOMENICO CAVA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A SOUL FOR A SOUL…

Bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, Captain America and Victor Von Doom are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy MEPHISTO. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL!

The entire globe is thrown into chaos as the Armageddon rages on!!! With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #4 (OF 5)

CHRIS CONDON (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS MAGNO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

CAPTAIN AMERICA JOINS THE FIGHT!

MILES MORALES and IRON MAN recruit CAPTAIN AMERICA to defend against the scourge of the Ultimate Negative Zone – HOSTILICUS! What side is the newly born WONDER MAN really on? Will reality-bending SIGHTSEER master her frightening power before it's too late? Even if Hostilicus is defeated, the Ultimate Gem of Cyttorak-powered MOGUL's scheme grows in the shadows — to what end?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLACK CAT #13

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN WADA

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

BLACK CAT CROSSES PUNISHER'S PATH!

BLACK CAT burns through her nine lives just to stay one step ahead of the vengeful PUNISHER, who is gunning for Felicia Hardy with every weapon in his arsenal after her HUGE MISTAKE. But Black Cat still has one lucky trick up her sleeve…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

VENOM #261

AL EWING (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY BENJAMIN SU

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM'S OLDEST ENEMY RETURNS!

Long ago, a friend of Reed Richards had a problem – an alien costume that didn't want to come off. Reed Richards blasted it off with a sonic weapon and imprisoned it for study. It seemed like a good idea at the time…but now he's got to work with that alien to save the world – and Venom holds one heck of a grudge!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK #3 (of 5)

Al Ewing (W) • Iban Coello (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE CODEX IS THE KEY!

Hela wants him as her secret weapon – Knull just wants him dead! Dylan Brock's survival might be the one thing Venom and Eddie Brock agree about – but even at the end of the world, can they work together? All this and the rollicking return of the Fantastic Five!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

AL EWING (W) SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story…

• …little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson…or that the Death Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor.

• Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2 (OF 3)

TOM WALTZ (W) • ZÉ Carlos (A)

Cover by David Marquez

VARIANT COVER BY TONY S. DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LIGHT AND DARK COLLIDE!

The Defenders have taken the fight to the dual threat of Hela and Knull, choosing offense over defense to save the Earth. But will in-fighting and tragedy combine to seal the fates of Team Dark and Team Light before they can complete their desperate mission? Or will the mysterious and dangerous "Plan B" turn the tide in this seemingly unwinnable battle? The fate of the world hangs in the balance between the forces of light and dark!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2 (OF 3)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JUANAN RAMÍREZ (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

JAILBREAK!

Sleeper has broken Eddie Brock out of prison only for him to return to…the Queen in Black trying to take over the world?! Eddie wants to try to help or at least to go protect the people he loves – but Sleeper has other plans!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARVEL TŌKON: FIRST STRIKE #1

Steve Orlando, Tom Waltz & Josh Trujillo (W)

Bruno Büll, Áthila Fabbio & more! (A)

Cover by Juan Frigeri • Variant cover by Michele Bandini

Variant cover by Ryan Stegman • Virgin Variant cover by Ryan Stegman

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

YOU'RE INVITED – TO EXPERIENCE THE

MARVEL UNIVERSE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

As MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS makes its debut on gaming systems near you this Fall, don't miss out on this exciting anthology showcasing brand-new high-octane adventures from the MARVEL TŌKON Universe that you won't get anywhere else! From show-stopping brawls to deep abiding mysteries – this one-shot acts as a companion piece to the upcoming 4v4 tag-team fighting game! Uncover secrets and more in this action-packed special!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #2 (of 5)

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • TOKITOKORO (A) • COVER BY GURIHIRU

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MEET THE JEFF COAST AVENGERS!

Jeff the Land Shark's NEW FAMILY takes center stage as Mojo tries to create a HIT SHOW starring Jeff, DazzleStorm, MagikHot and…an attack by a group of angry man-sharks?! How will Jeff get out of this one?! And will his friends back home be able to rescue him?!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #2 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THEME VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DOOM VS. GODZILLA! THE MULTIVERSE TREMBLES WITH

THE MOST UNEXPECTED GUEST STARS IMAGINABLE!

• DOCTOR DOOM's forces clash with KNULL'S KILL KREW as GODZILLA unleashes devastation across realities!

• Can MILES MORALES' desperate time jump stop an apocalyptic chain of deaths…including EMMA FROST, KANG and Doom himself?

• Featuring WEAPON GIGA, GHOST RIDER, the symbiote-controlled FANTASTIC FOUR, AMERICA CHAVEZ, DOC OCK, DOCTOR STRANGE and ODIN OF 1,000,000 BCE.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN • VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

ANCIENT AND UNFATHOMABLE POWER!

From his exile in space, the shadow of the mutant called APOCALYPSE looms over all life on the pale blue dot from whence he hailed. Once dedicated to ensuring the strongest and fittest mutants would inherit the Earth, now Apocalypse's attentions have turned to a new deadly undertaking – for which he will need the unique abilities of…JUBILEE and WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BISHOP #3 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W)

MARIO SANTORO (A)

COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BISHOP VERSUS THE BROTHERHOOD!

• Bishop and his sister Shard fight tooth and nail against THE STONE, yet another member of THE FINAL BROTHERHOOD who has traveled across time and space to hunt Bishop down.

• But can the siblings truly counter the sheer force of the Brotherhood's dark mission?

• Or will they crack underneath this onslaught of foes?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: OUTBACK #3 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FROM THE QUANTUM REALM,

COMES A NEW THREAT!

• Lying low in the Australian Outback, the X-Men have seemed to find peace – that is until the ancient necromancer YAGA DYARA arrives from the Quantum Realm seeking to end Colossus' Rasputin bloodline for good.

• How can Piotr and his comrades succeed against this sorcerer's cosmic threat?

• Will Yaga's undead magic stamp out the Rasputin line for good?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

GAMBIT: WANTED #2 (of 5)

Chris Claremont (W) • ROBERT GILL (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ANDREI BRESSAN • VARIANT COVER BY ROBERT GILL

VARIANT COVER BY Gerald Parel • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL

BULLSEYE!

• GAMBIT's got some good aim with those kinetically charged cards, but does he stand a chance against the maniacal marksman known as BULLSEYE?!

• The X-MEN want Gambit to join, while Bullseye wants to take him down! What is Bullseye's endgame, and what more sinister force stands to profit from this MUTANT HUNT?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #25

Saladin Ahmed (W) • Martín Cóccolo (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

WOLVERINE GAME VARIANT COVER BY JOCK • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BAD MEDICINE!

Healing factor gone, claws shattered. And now the medical "miracle" that's brought WOLVERINE to his knees stands poised to wreak havoc powering the mutant monster MOR!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

WOLVERINE #26

Saladin Ahmed (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by Dan Panosian

VARIANT COVER BY Nogi San • VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

RETURN OF THE SAVAGE CHAMPIONS!

The game-changing SAVAGE CHAMPIONS return – and this time, they need WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

GENERATION X-23 #7

JODY HOUSER (W) • MARCO RENNA (A)

COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY Rickie Yagawa

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LOGAN CARVES A PATH FOR THE NEXT GENERATION!

Meeting X-23 was shocking enough – don't miss it when the Generated cross paths with the OG WOLVERINE! But LOGAN's in a bad way – and only this crew can help him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #8

Tim Seeley (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A)

Cover by R.B. Silva

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE ENEMY IS ALWAYS EVOLVING!

The secret behind CABLE'S lost memory! The MUTANT LIBERATION FRONT makes a startling move! And DOMINO takes extreme action! The players are in position, and the fall-out will either save the future…or doom it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN UNITED #6

EVE L. EWING (W) • TIAGO PALMA (A) • COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

'80S MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY GLEB MELNIKOV

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A malevolent spirit has entered Graymatter Lane, turning friends into foes and allies into enemies. As fractures appear across the X-team, can they come together to defeat one of the most ancient and powerful mutants of all – THE SHADOW KING?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #35

Jed MacKay (W) • TONY S. DANIEL (A/C)

'80S MAGIK VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF • VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS NIETO

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DNX PROLOGUE!

Hank McCoy, the bouncing blue Beast, is haunted by a ghost – not of his past, but of his future…and his present. The Chairman of 3K, an older, amoral version of himself, represents one of the greatest threats the X-Men have faced since the fall of Krakoa, and Beast must struggle with his own terrible potential.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #36

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C) • ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DNX PROLOGUE!

3K works toward a viable build of the X-Virus, brought back from the Age of Revelation. Until now they have been frustrated – but when the Chairman realizes that the missing piece of the puzzle lies within Magneto, 3K moves on the X-Men's home base in Alaska.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #33

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C)

'80S STORM VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI • VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"WILD RIDE" starts here!

• Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the roster of the UNCANNY X-MEN. But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister?

• Rogue desperately tries to save her husband in our most disturbing story yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #34

GAIL SIMONE (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A/C)

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY J. GONZO • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT FORBES

"WILD RIDE" continues!

• In desperation, Rogue takes Gambit for help to an unexpected, unreliable source, and the cure may be far worse than the disease!

• Meanwhile, the Outliers struggle and act out in the absence of the two people they have come to rely on most, JUST as a voice of malice from the past returns!

• And who is the terrifying being known only as REPENT?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #7

Benjamin Percy (W) • Alex Lins (A) • COVER BY Geoff Shaw

ICONIC BADPOOL VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY Adam Pollina

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY ANAND RAMCHERON

VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

REVENGE OF THE BADPOOLS!

If you thought WADE WILSON was bad, wait till you get a load of these horrific offshoots of the Merc With the Mouth! But even more horrific is what they want with Wade – and now BLIND AL!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #3 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • Cover by TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO • ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE FOUR HORSEMEN HAVE ARRIVED!

• X-Force has touched down in Madripoor to apprehend Pestilence, one of Apocalypse's Four Horsemen.

• But when the battle culminates to reveal a much deeper threat, can Cable rally the team together to face the unimaginable?

• Or will they fall to Apocalypse's looming shadow?

32 PGS./RATED T …$4.99

PUNISHER #7

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUIERA

DAMAGED GOODS!

Frank Castle's one of the most dangerous tactical minds in the Marvel Universe, but for all his firepower, he remains just a man! IN THIS ISSUE, one of his failures drags itself kicking, screaming and bleeding to Frank's door to look him dead in the eyes!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 5)

Dan Abnett (W) • Matteo Della Fonte (A) • Cover by JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY ADAM STAFFORD

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Amazing Spider-Man and The Punisher may have a lot in common, but their differences are like a time bomb waiting to explode! As they both are visited by familiar faces such as MISTER FANTASTIC and the all-new SMOKESHOW, someone lights the match, leaving both heroes and New York's criminal element in the blast radius!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY…$4.99

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #5 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS & JOE KELLY (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RED GOBLIN RETURNS!

Miles Morales', Gwen's and the other Spiders' worst fears are realized as they do desperate battle against CARNAGE! This isn't the final exam the students of Spider-Versity studied for!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #4 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARCUS TO & MARCOS MARTIN (A) • COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY JORGE MOLINA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DARKEST BEFORE BRAND NEW DAY'S DAWN!

There's no stopping MR. NEGATIVE now that he has the Lexicon, the directory of Kingpin's entire criminal enterprise! But nobody tell that to SPIDER-MAN – he's still going to do whatever a spider can do to stop the crime lord from weaponizing it – and the PUNISHER – against all of New York City!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

Rainbow Rowell (W)

Zulema Scotto Lavina (A)

Cover by Lucas Werneck

Homage Variant Cover by Betsy Cola

Variant Cover by Joe Quinones

WHAT IF…THE RUNAWAYS HADN'T RUN AWAY?

Every year, a group of philanthropists gather for a charitable fundraiser…or so their children Alex Wilder, Chase Stein, Gertrude Yorkes, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes and Nico Minoru thought. When they discover their parents form the Pride, a sinister, sacrificial group that answers to a godly race called the Gibborim, the teens are terrified, shocked and…intrigued?

Their destiny awaits, and there's no running away.

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • RON LIM (A)

Cover by Lucas Werneck

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

WHAT IF…CAPTAIN AMERICA WAS REVIVED IN 2099?

CAPTAIN AMERICA's time during World War II ended with him frozen in ice, out of commission for decades. In the 616, he was revived and joined with fellow heroes THE AVENGERS. But what if he missed the HEROIC AGE altogether? What evils would rise without the Sentinel of Liberty? Find out in this action-packed epic from Marc Guggenheim and X-MEN 2099 legend, Ron Lim!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

Ashley Allen (W) • Sumit Kumar (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHAT IF…CASSANDRA NOVA KILLED PROFESSOR X?

In a world where Cassandra Nova killed Charles Xavier in the womb, telepaths are hunted and experimented on – and what she's making from them is far worse than what she's taking. But when telepaths Jean Grey and Emma Frost escape, Cassandra Nova will stop at nothing to bring them back! Bring on Cassandra's X-Men!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

SORCERER SUPREME #9

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • Bernard Chang (A)

COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY David Mack

WEAPONS OF TORMENT!

Scarlet Witch and the Quantumancer must free themselves after being sucked into the EXTINCTION KING's newest machination, a deep black hole called the TORTURE STAR! Stripped of their magic within the dark void, they'll need a miracle to make it back to Earth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

DEREK LANDY (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A)

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

VARIANT COVER BY Superlog

THE LAST RITES OF LORD STRANGE!

Stephen Strange must find a way to return his soul to his body after his erratic alter ego Lord Strange is maimed by the dark entity DOWNFALL! Can he put himself back together in time to destroy Downfall and find his progenitor?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DOOMQUEST #4 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• Doom finds his consciousness inside the body of someone with no power, no standing and without anything beyond what this poor orphaned boy can scrounge on his own…

• …which is to say, Doom finds his consciousness within his CHILDHOOD SELF.

• But now, with the knowledge of what is to come, Doom has a chance to do things differently – and BETTER. He can make different choices – win different battles. Rather than travel an ocean to study – in America, where he would meet his hated rival, Reed Richards, and become disfigured…

• …he can stay in his home country, with his first and only love: a beautiful and clever young Latverian woman named Valeria.

• It's a journey to the center of Victor Von Doom himself as he discovers how wildly differently his life could've gone…and the price he must pay to keep such victories!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CIVIL WAR:

UNMASKED #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

THE TWO FACES OF TIGRA!

A never-before-seen look at the truth behind Tigra's decision to spy for Iron Man! In the wake of Goliath's death, Tigra is assigned her first mission, and as the lines on both sides become grayer, she'll discover that lying in the name of a greater good can sometimes cause far more harm…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL:

DARK PAST #5 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

A FAMILY AFFAIR!

Witness the final confrontation between Captain Marvel and DESECRATOR in a battle that will push Carol's powers to their limits as she finally learns the truth about the Danvers family legacy…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #8

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

ISEKAI VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ • VARIANT COVER BY ÁTHILA FABBIO

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHIPLASH'S REVENGE!

• Tony Stark's been distracted with his new role as teacher, his new love life, his company and his time as Iron Man hunting for Madame Masque and A.I.M.

• One of Iron Man's greatest enemies has resurfaced and wants to turn Tony's life into a living hell.

• Whiplash has amplified his whips to hurt Iron Man in brand-new ways…but to really hurt Tony, Whiplash knows he must target the people Tony loves!

• Mainstay artist CARMEN CARNERO returns to kick off the next great arc!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #7

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) • COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HOUSE HUNTERS!

Jed MacKay and Devmalya Praminik continue their senses-shattering and fan-favorite saga, as the MIDNIGHT SONS make their presence known! With MOON KNIGHT'S closest allies, the Midnight Mission, ensnared in the gullet of an interdimensional relative of their living headquarters, Marc calls on CLEA, BLADE, GHOST RIDER and DAREDEVIL to form a new incarnation of Marvel's occult operators, and they're about to BLOW THE DOORS OFF!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DAREDEVIL #5

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • LEE GARBETT (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

MARVEL DIMENSIONS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MARY JANE WATSON VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

…AND YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER!

As the vicious attacks perpetrated by the monstrous and mysterious new figure OMEN hit closer and closer to home, Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, is more paranoid than ever – keeping his oldest friends just out of reach and getting up close and personal to finish what Omen started!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SILVER SURFER #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA & SYD SHORES

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The would-be Sky-Rider of the Spaceways is still tormented by being trapped on Earth — and far away on his home planet of Zenn-La, Shalla Bal too is tortured by the loss of the man she loves! Can the Silver Surfer escape the barrier that holds him and bridge the cosmic divide from his beloved by exceeding the speed of light? Or will his attempt spell disaster — for him, and all life in the universe?! Plus: The Watcher shares another uncanny tale, of an alien invasion like no other! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SILVER SURFER (1968) #6.

64 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR:

65 YEARS OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC COVERS!

Penciled by VARIOUS

Cover by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, MIKE WIERINGO & WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BYRNE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR.

Celebrating 65 years of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine! Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch and the Thing star alongside their closest allies and most frightful foes as every single main FANTASTIC FOUR cover is brought together in a stunning gallery across the pages of a single comic book! That's more than 700 covers illustrated by the industry's finest talents! And in honor of the momentous occasion, creators associated with the FF past and present provide commentary on their favorite covers!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

ORIGINS OF THE HOOD: MARVEL RIVALS #1

Paul Allor (W) • Francesco Archidiacono (A) • COVER BY Paco Diaz

VARIANT COVER BY Federico Sabbatini • VARIANT COVER BY Luciano Vecchio

PARKER ROBBINS' PATH TO POWER!

After watching his family and his dreams fall apart, Parker Robbins decides to take matters into his own hands by attacking Kingpin's empire head-on – only to land in prison with the childhood hero who once inspired him to keep going. As Parker confronts his hero, he realizes what he needs most…and that he'll do whatever it takes to get it. Discover the origin of Marvel Rivals the Hood here!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE • Penciled by GIL KANE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR. • VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Peter Parker undergoes a shocking transformation in the historic 100TH issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! As Peter makes a drastic bid to give up being Spider-Man and enjoy a normal life with his beloved Gwen Stacy, legendary creators Stan Lee and Gil Kane take the opportunity for a trip through Spidey history – and a reunion with his deadliest foes! But nothing could prepare Peter – or readers who experienced this issue the first time around – for the stunning ending. You've been given notice, and forewarned is extra-four-armed! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #100.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ALIEN: KING KILLER #5 (OF 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by DAVID YARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

Idris' quest to dethrone the Three Kings reaches its bloody finale! Bitter enemies turn to allies when faced with both a Xenomorph outbreak and the shocking return of a figure from the past. Can the last vestige of humanity be saved — or is there a fate worse than death awaiting the survivors? Witness the final evolution of the human-Xenomorph war for supremacy!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #2

GREG PAK (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by STONEHOUSE

MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Into the Forbidden Zone!

Human astronaut Arch is stranded on the Planet of the Apes – but she's not alone, as an alien Yautja warrior is also on the loose! Arch and the hostile apes, led by General Ursus, must form an uneasy alliance to survive the Predator's attacks. And the key to their victory lies in the unlikeliest of places – the Forbidden Zone!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #1 (of 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • WILL SLINEY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

ROGUE ONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY DAVE DORMAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

THE LEGACY OF VADER CREATES

A NEW EMPIRE OF FEAR!

KYLO REN returns from devastation, wielding total fury! As GENERALS HUX and PRYDE tear THE FIRST ORDER apart with treacherous ambition, Kylo cuts through their schemes with merciless clarity. His wrath forges unity through fear and unleashes a SUPREME LEADER neither general can escape…nor survive disappointing.

A pivotal turning point for Kylo, Hux and Pryde — essential reading for every STAR WARS fan.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • JETHRO MORALES & ROI MERCADO (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

ROGUE ONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

LUKE SKYWALKER VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE BIGGEST MYSTERY OF BATUU IS REVEALED!

• LUKE SKYWALKER and PRINCESS LEIA have returned to BATUU to complete a mission, but a heroic act will put them face-to-face with a creature not seen for millennia!

• The secret of the mysterious relic is revealed in the process…and BLACK SPIRE OUTPOST will never be the same!

• No fans of STAR WARS and the DISNEY PARKS will want to miss the climactic final issue!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • KIERAN MCKEOWN (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ROGUE ONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY AKA • PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CELEBRATING TEN YEARS OF ROGUE ONE!

A STRIKE AGAINST THE EMPIRE…BUT AT WHAT COST?

• BAZE MALBUS and CHIRRUT ÎMWE attempt a covert mission to sabotage a KYBER mine that has been overtaken by IMPERIAL forces.

• But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected.

• To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HC

Written by WALTER SIMONSON, DAVID MICHELINIE, JOHN BYRNE, DENNIS O'NEIL & ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, BUTCH GUICE, JOHN BYRNE, RON FRENZ, HOWARD CHAYKIN, KERRY GAMMILL,

DAN REED, RICARDO VILLAMONTE, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & HERB TRIMPE

The classic Marvel Comics tales of everyone's favorite adventuring archaeologist!

At the height of the popularity of Indiana Jones in the 1980s, Marvel Comics – and some of the biggest creators of the era – took on the challenge of bringing the iconic hero from the silver screen to the printed page, and the results were every bit as exhilarating as you'd expect! Now these action-packed adventures are being collected in a pair of volumes destined to be treasures worthy of Indy himself! Featuring leatherette hardcover binding, debossed cover design and a ribbon bookmark, this volume includes adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, plus the first half of the FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES series that expanded the character's mythos in blockbuster fashion! Collecting MARVEL SUPER SPECIAL (1977) #18 and #30 and THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #1-16.

528 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97027-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK II HC

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, LARRY LIEBER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, HERB TRIMPE, LINDA GRANT & RON FORTIER

Penciled by HERB TRIMPSE, LARRY LIEBER, LUKE MCDONNELL, STEVE DITKO, JOE BROZOWSKI, BRET BLEVINS & MORE

Complete your library of classic Marvel Comics featuring the iconic archaeologist!

With clouds of war gathering ominously over Europe and a Great Depression gripping the world, one globe-trotting professor's appetite for adventure and discovery remains unsated! Join Dr. Henry Jones as he scours the farthest corners of the planet in a constant race to keep priceless artifacts out of the wrong hands! Featuring leatherette hardcover binding, debossed cover design and a ribbon bookmark, this volume collects the second half of the action-packed FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES series alongside the official adaptation of the beloved film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – featuring work by some of the biggest talents of the 1980s! Collecting THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF INDIANA JONES (1983) #17-34 and INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE (1989) #1-4.

512 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97028-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN: YESTERDAY'S X-MEN [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

Here comes yesterday!

Professor X's original five students – Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Iceman, Angel and Beast – are plucked from the past and brought to the present! But what they find – the state of their future selves, and the state of Xavier's dream – is far from the future they dreamed of. How will these young, idealistic heroes react when faced with the crushing knowledge of what their future holds? And can the embittered present-day X-Men deal with their past crashing forward to haunt them? Plus: Mystique and Sabretooth target the young time-travelers! Sparks fly when Captain America and the Avengers meet the time-tossed X-Men! And when the adult Cyclops and his outlaw Uncanny X-Men drop by the Jean Grey School for a recruiting session, will any of the young X-Men break ranks and join the revolutionary crew? Acclaimed writer Brian Michael Bendis blazes an all-new trail for the X-Men, redefining their future – and their past! Collecting ALL-NEW X-MEN (2012) #1-10.

256 PGS./Rated T+ …$14.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97056-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC

OLIVIER COIPEL COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOS GAGE, JASON LATOUR, JED MACKAY, PETER DAVID, MIKE COSTA, DENNIS HOPELESS, AARON KUDER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, JODY HOUSER, SEAN RYAN, SEANAN MCGUIRE & MORE

Penciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, OLIVIER COIPEL, WILL SLINEY, PACO DIAZ, GREG LAND, DAVID WILLIAMS, ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, JORGE MOLINA, CARLO BARBERI, MIKE HAWTHORNE, PAULO SIQUEIRA,

ANDRÉS GENOLET, JUAN FRIGERI, ROSI KÄMPE & MORE

Covers by OLIVIER COIPEL & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Two epic tales of multiversal madness in one spider-filled volume!

It begins with the Inheritors – a family of killers working their way through the realities, leaving a trail of dead Spider-people in their wake! Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Jessica Drew are joined by Spider-Men, Women and Girls from across the worlds in an interdimensional battle for survival! If any of them get out of this alive, will they be ready for the Spider-Geddon to follow? Iconic heroes and amazing new champions unite as things go from bad…to Spider-Verse! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1-5; SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1-2; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #32-33; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #7-15; SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) #5-8; SCARLET SPIDERS (2014) #1-3; SPIDER-WOMAN (2014) #1-4; SPIDER-VERSE TEAM-UP (2014) #1-3; EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON (2014) #1-4; SPIDER-GEDDON (2014) #0-5; SUPERIOR OCTOPUS (2018); SPIDER-FORCE (2018) #1-3; SPIDER-GIRLS (2018) #1-3; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (2017) #311-313; SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER (2018) #1-4; VAULT OF SPIDERS (2018) #1-2; SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN NOIR VIDEO COMIC (2018); SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-GWEN – GHOST SPIDER VIDEO COMIC (2018); SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN VIDEO COMIC (2018); SPIDER-GEDDON HANDBOOK (2018); and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2014 (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY).

1440 PGS./ Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97073-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1440 PGS./ Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97074-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN FALL COVER –

NEW PRINTING!

Written by DONNY CATES, CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN, IBAN COELLO, JOSHUA CASSARA, JUAN GEDEON, MARK BAGLEY, RON LIM, LUKE ROSS, KEV WALKER, DANILO S. BEYRUTH, GUIU VILANOVA, JUANAN RAMÍREZ & MORE

Covers by RYAN STEGMAN

Darkness reigns in the Marvel Universe!

After a campaign of terror across the galaxy, Knull – ancient and malevolent god of symbiotes – reaches Earth with an endless army of symbiote dragons at his command! The King in Black is a force unlike any ever faced by Venom and the rest of the planet's heroes – but now Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, the Sub-Mariner and more must battle an endless wave of darkness! Outgunned and badly outnumbered, can anyone possibly survive Knull's symbiotic onslaught? Or will they all be forced to bow to the King in Black? Featuring every epic chapter in one monstrous, black-hearted volume! Collecting KING IN BLACK (2020) #1-5, KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK (2020), KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOCTOR DOOM (2020), KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT (2021), KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS (2021), KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER (2021), KING IN BLACK: CAPTAIN AMERICA (2021), KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING (2021), KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN (2021), KING IN BLACK: SCREAM (2021), KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER (2021), KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE (2021) #1-3, KING IN BLACK: NAMOR (2020) #1-5, KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES (2021) #1-3, KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES (2021) #1-4, KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS (2021) #1-3, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK (2020) #1-5, BLACK CAT (2020) #1-3, DAREDEVIL (2019) #26-27, DEADPOOL (2019) #10, FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #29-30, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2020) #10, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #23, S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #2-4, SAVAGE AVENGERS (2019) #17-19, SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #7-8, THE UNION (2020) #1-2, VENOM (2018) #31-34 and KING IN BLACK HANDBOOK (2021).

1568 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97071-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN DAWN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1568 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97072-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

HENRY MARTINEZ COVER

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, DAVID QUINN, STEVEN GRANT, CHRISTIAN COOPER, GREGORY WRIGHT, D.G. CHICHESTER, KARL BOLLERS, LEN KAMINSKI & MORE

Penciled by RON GARNEY, CHRIS BACHALO, MIKE MANLEY, HENRY MARTINEZ, ANDREW WILDMAN, REGGIE JONES, RURIK TYLER, ISAAC CORDOVA, MEL RUBI, JOHN BRIDGES, JOHN HIXON,

RON WAGNER, FREDDY MENDEZ & MORE

Covers by HENRY MARTINEZ & RON GARNEY

Ketch and Blaze join their fellow Midnight Sons in the epic Siege of Darkness!

Ghost Riders past and present – Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch – unite on the road to vengeance! But even if they can somehow triumph over the demon queen Lilith, they and the other Midnight Sons – including Blade, Morbius and the Nightstalkers – must contend with her hellish spawn, the Lilin! And as the Lilin spread, Lilith returns in an unholy alliance with Zarathos! Morbius is turned against his brethren, and Zarathos commands his ancient followers the Fallen – including Salomé, an evil former Sorcerer Supreme who spells bad news for Doctor Strange! Can the Midnight Sons win the day – or will this be the end of Ketch and Blaze? At least that would leave the road clear for Vengeance! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #41-50 and ANNUAL (1993) #1; GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE (1992) #14-23; NIGHTSTALKERS (1992) #14-15; MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #143-146; DARKHOLD: PAGES FROM THE BOOK OF SINS (1992) #15-16; MORBIUS: THE LIVING VAMPIRE (1992) #16-17; DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME (1988) #60-61; MIDNIGHT SONS UNLIMITED (1993) #4; BLAZE: LEGACY OF BLOOD (1993) #1-4; GHOST RIDER AND THE MIDNIGHT SONS MAGAZINE (1993) #1; and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #131-142.

1232 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97016-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC RON GARNEY COVER [DM ONLY]

1232 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97017-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE MENACE REVEALED OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JAN DUURSEMA COVER

Written by HADEN BLACKMAN, TIMOTHY TRUMAN, JOHN OSTRANDER, ROB WILLIAMS, PAT MILLS & DOUG PETRIE

Penciled by RAMON F. BACHS, RAUL FERNANDEZ, TOM RANEY, MARK LIPKA, RICK LEONARDI,

TOM LYLE, ROBERT JONES, ROB PEREIRA, AL RIO, JAN DUURSEMA, RICK MAGYER, DAN JACKSON, RANDY GREEN, ANDY OWENS, DAVIDE FABBRI, CHRISTIAN DALLA VECCHIA & RAY KRYSSING

Covers by JAN DUURSEMA & RAMÓN F. BACHS

Tales from the Republic era of Star Wars!

Delve deep into the dark past of Jango Fett! Find out how he became a Mandalorian warrior and battled his way through war and slavery to become the bounty hunter who caught Count Dooku's eye! Meanwhile, Ki-Adi-Mundi seeks a wayward Jedi on the backward world of Tatooine, and Jabba the Hutt will help – for a price! And as half of the Jedi Council heads to the planet of Malastare on a mission of peace, a phantom menace looms in the shadows! Plus: Mace Windu braves the Smuggler's Moon! Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos has lost his memory! And lightsabers clash as the bounty hunter Aurra Sing arrives on Coruscant, slaying Jedi in the very shadow of the Temple! Collecting STAR WARS: JANGO FETT – OPEN SEASONS (2002) #1-4 and STAR WARS (1998) #7-35 – and material from STAR WARS TALES (1999) #8, #13 and #21-24; DARK HORSE EXTRA (1998) #35-37; and DARK HORSE PRESENTS ANNUAL 2000.

920 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96966-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE MENACE REVEALED OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAMON BACHS COVER [DM ONLY]

920 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96967-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd.

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROB LIEFELD CABLE COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, FABIAN NICIEZA, DWIGHT ZIMMERMAN, ANN NOCENTI,

CHRIS CLAREMONT, PETER DAVID & MORE

Penciled by ROB LIEFELD, BOB HALL, GUANG YAP, TERRY SHOEMAKER, CHRIS WOZNIAK,

BRET BLEVINS, JIM LEE, JON BOGDANOVE, ANDY KUBERT & MORE

Covers by ROB LIEFELD

The classic saga concludes, setting the stage for X-FORCE!

Watch out, New Mutants – here comes the man called Cable! This mysterious metal-armed, gun-toting warrior with a glowing eye is targeting the Mutant Liberation Front – and when he crosses paths with Xavier's students, their lives will never be the same! Cable trains the New Mutants into a fierce fighting force capable of tackling threats including Sabretooth, Skrulls and the shadowy Stryfe – but will they be ready when they find themselves targeted, along with the X-Men and X-Factor, by Cameron Hodge and the Genoshan government? Escape will only come at a devastating cost, and two New Mutants will not return home! Cable's past catches up to him, the fast-talking Deadpool and the lethal Domino make their debuts and – as Sunspot heads into the sunset – the arrival of Feral and Shatterstar will lead to an end…and a blockbuster new beginning! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #86-100 and ANNUAL (1984) #5-7, NEW MUTANTS SUMMER SPECIAL (1990) #1, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #270-272, X-FACTOR (1986) #60-62 and WOLVERINE: RAHNE OF TERRA (1991) #1 – and material from FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #23; X-FACTOR ANNUAL (1986) #5-6; X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #14-15; NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL (1991) #1; and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #71, #79 and #121.

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96980-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROB LIEFELD DEADPOOL COVER [DM ONLY]

1152 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96981-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

ANDREA SORRENTINO COVER

Written by MARK MILLAR, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, JEFF LEMIRE

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, FILIPE ANDRADE & ERIC NGUYEN

Covers by ANDREA SORRENTINO & RAHZZAH

Old Man Logan's adventures in the modern-day Marvel Universe, plus the all-time classic that started it all!

In a world ravaged by super villains, the former Wolverine seeks to live in peace. If only they'd let him. Forced into a cross-country jaunt through villain-ruled lands, Old Man Logan is on a collision course with the worst of them all! Then, on the Battleworld of SECRET WARS, the Wastelands return – and Old Man Logan faces fresh horrors! And when the Marvel Universe is reborn, he somehow wakes up in the present, before the Wastelands – determined to prevent his nightmarish future from coming to pass! High on his hit list: the Hulk! But his mission won't be an easy one – and as he encounters heroes and villains both familiar and unfamiliar, his greatest adversary may prove to be his own past! Collecting WOLVERINE (2003) #66-72, WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN GIANT-SIZE (2009) #1, OLD MAN LOGAN (2015) #1-5 and OLD MAN LOGAN (2016) #1-24.

944 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97014-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAHZZAH COVER [DM ONLY]

944 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97015-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC GURIHIRU COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS, NICK KOCHER, MARK WAID, KELLY THOMPSON,

CHRISTOS GAGE & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by DANILO S. BEYRUTH, GURIHIRU, IRENE STRYCHALSKI, MYISHA HAYNES,

ALTI FIRMANSYAH, MICHAEL WALSH, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STEFANO CASELLI, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, GANG HYUK LIM, MOY R., LAN MEDINA, DAVID BALDEÓN & TANA FORD

Covers by GURIHIRU & CHRIS BACHALO

Gwenpool makes hers Marvel as the 21st century's most unbelievable super sensation!

Superfan becomes super hero! Gwen Poole was an avid comic-book reader – until she found herself transported into the Marvel Universe! Now, surrounded by characters she knows everything about – including their secret identities! – and fully aware of the tropes of super-hero storytelling, Gwen is determined not to be an "extra" in this brave new world. But her attention-seeking journey from mercenary to Avenger (okay, West Coast, but still…) is complicated when she learns how to manipulate the comic books she herself appears in! As her continuity dramas get ever more convoluted, will Gwen go big…or go home? Collecting THE UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL (2016) #1-25; ROCKET RACCOON AND GROOT (2016) #8-10; CHAMPIONS (2016) #5; EDGE OF VENOMVERSE (2017) #2; WEST COAST AVENGERS (2018) #1-10; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2018) #7-8; GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK (2019) #1-5; and material from HOWARD THE DUCK (2015B) #1-3, GWENPOOL SPECIAL (2015) #1, GWENPOOL HOLIDAY SPECIAL: MERRY MIX-UP (2016) #1, SECRET EMPIRE: BRAVE NEW WORLD (2017) #1 and NOT BRAND ECHH (2018) #14.

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97000-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC CHRIS BACHALO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1184 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97001-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ULTIMATE ENDGAME TPB

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Penciled by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The blockbuster end of the Ultimate Universe!

Two years have passed in the Ultimate Universe – but inside the City, the Maker has had thousands of years to prepare for his return! With the barrier around the City finally gone, the world's new heroes – including Spider-Man, America Chavez, Killmonger and Doom – must mobilize to defeat the Maker before it's game over. For everyone. Inside the City, the desperate group battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow – and discovers some surprising allies! Meanwhile, the rest of the world wages World War III, and Iron Lad makes a stunning and heartbreaking discovery that could change the fate of the Ultimate Universe forever. With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this is the century's ultimate super-hero event! Collecting ULTIMATE ENDGAME (2025) #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96730-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER TPB

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Penciled by DAN PANOSIAN

WRAPAROUND Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Another Marvel Knights pillar enters the fray!

How did Frank Castle go from the killer of killers you know to the man you met in THE WORLD TO COME?! It's no easy task to capture him, but what his enemies manage to do to Frank goes well beyond that. They would like you to believe he's finally lost his humanity – and maybe he has. No one's going to tell him otherwise. Well, except for Everett K. Ross. Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti and artist extraordinaire Dan Panosian treat you to one of the most savage comics ever – one that will shock and disturb you and have you on the edge of your seat. Buckle up! Collecting MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER (2025) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91430-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DUNGEONS OF DOOM HC

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BENJAMIN PERCY & CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO, ROBERT GILL, GEORGES JEANTY & JUSTIN MASON

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The Marvel Universe reckons with the fallout from ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

In the aftermath of Doctor Doom's reign as emperor of the world, the Fantastic Four are faced with big questions and a surprising new global menace! Will the government have their backs? Will the Red Hulk? With Doom's castle empty and masterless, the major players of the world race to claim and control the power and technology that awaits inside. But when an explosion sends them all plummeting into a dungeon labyrinth that none of them knew was there, what began as an arms race becomes a terrifying game of survival. Who, if any, will survive? And what horrors lie within the Dungeons of Doom? Collecting DUNGEONS OF DOOM (2026) #1-3.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$22.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-97146-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD TPB

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Penciled by ANDY PEREIRA

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Billy Kaplan takes a fateful journey!

Wiccan and Hulkling return home – but nothing can ever be easy for Marvel's favorite former space emperors! With Teddy grievously wounded during the events of IMPERIAL, it's up to Billy to save the love of his life – even if it means making a deal with a dark witch! But which witch? What are their goals? And what chaos will follow when Wiccan embarks on his terrible, twisting quest? As Billy's journey on the Witches' Road begins, the ripple effects will be felt far and wide – and the Avengers become aware of magical mischief spreading across the globe! One of Earth's Mightiest – Storm, the Weather Goddess herself – might have some thoughts about tampering with elementals! But when Wiccan finds himself outmatched and overwhelmed, he can always count on his friends, the Young Avengers! Collecting WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD (2025) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96720-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK PANTHER:

INTERGALACTIC TPB

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by STEFANO NESI

Cover by CAFU

In the wake of IMPERIAL, T'Challa returns to the stars!

Following turmoil in the cosmos, the Black Panther faces the challenge of uniting all of his kingdom – on Earth and across the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Before he can begin, though, someone – or something – steals him away to a mysterious planet where T'Challa must fight for his life! He's trapped off-world, face-to-face with an enemy he's never encountered before and a technological threat even Wakandan science may not be able to overcome. And his best hope of rescue, his sister Shuri, has been mysteriously abducted as well and faces her own battle for survival while trying to track down T'Challa. To what lengths must they go to discover who sits at the controls of this deadly new threat? And with the king and princess distracted, will someone else seize the title of Emperor of Wakanda?! Collecting BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC (2025) #1-4.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96493-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED, LARRY HAMA, TOM WALTZ, BENJAMIN PERCY, MIRKA ANDOLFO, FRANK TIERI, PHIL NOTO, KARLA PACHECO, MARC BERNARDIN, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Phillip Kennedy Johnson

& Ethan Sacks

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, ALEX LINS, DAVE WACHTER, MIRKA ANDOLFO, ROBERT GILL, RAFFAELE IENCO, PHIL NOTO, PERE PEREZ, JAN BAZALDUA, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Piotr Kowalski & Garry Brown

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Explore Logan's long and violent life in brutal black, white and red!

New tales by top-tier talent showcase Wolverine's eventful past! Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan's never-before-seen military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character! A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert! Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X in a tale by Larry Hama and artist Dave Wachter! Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill offer revelations from World War I, while Frank Tieri and Raffaele Ienco explore Logan's days as a secret government operative on an untold mission with Carol Danvers! Mirka Andolfo takes Logan on a job that changes his destiny as man and a mutant! Logan's attempt at peace meets a painful end, courtesy of Karla Pacheco and Pere Perez! Phil Noto reunites Logan with a former brother in arms! And more! Collecting LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2026) #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96732-1

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

CARNAGE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

PROPHECY OF THE DARKHOLD TPB

Volume #2 in the Carnage Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by CULLEN BUNN, RICK SPEARS, GERRY DUGGAN & GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by MIKE HENDERSON, AARON KIM JACINTO, SALVA ESPÍN, GERMÁN PERALTA, JOHN TIMMS MOREIRA & MICHAEL PERKINS

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Carnage is back – more terrifying than ever!

Cletus Kasady is behind bars! The Carnage symbiote is in quarantine! But we all know that's never going to last, right? It's time to get the band back together – just in time for Carnage to take on Deadpool in the ultimate battle of good crazy vs. bad crazy! Then, as the events of AXIS invert Marvel's heroes and villains, will Carnage emerge as a force for good? If so, why has he kidnapped one of New York City's most beloved news anchors? Plus: The Sin-Eater returns! Carnage discovers Nova's secret identity and sets out to ruin Sam Alexander's life! And Cletus Kasady resumes his killing spree, leaving a trail of bodies to follow for the F.B.I.'s Anti-Carnage Task Force – including military hero/astronaut John Jameson and a reformed Eddie Brock! But what does the Darkhold Cult have planned for everybody's favorite psychopath? Collecting SUPERIOR CARNAGE ANNUAL (2014) #1; DEADPOOL VS. CARNAGE (2014) #1-4; AXIS: CARNAGE (2014) #1-3; NOVA (2013) #26-27; CARNAGE (2015) #1-10; and material from ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT POINT ONE (2015) #1.

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-97003-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: INTO THE GWENVERSE TPB

Volume #4 in the Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by SEANAN MAGUIRE, VITA AYALA & TIM SEELEY

Penciled by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA, IG GUARA, PERE PÉREZ, FLAVIANO, JODI NISHIJIMA & MORE

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Gwen Stacy makes her way to the Marvel Universe – and beyond!

With a cloud of infamy hanging over her head on Earth-65, Gwen travels to the Prime MU for super-hero action…and school! Gwen's taking classes right down the hall from Peter Parker, but he isn't the only person who may recognize her – and not everyone shares Spider-Man's noble intentions. How will Ghost-Spider handle the return of the Jackal? Plus: Gwen takes the Mary Janes on a rip-roaring multiversal concert tour! And the travels don't end there. She's about to face a unique journey of self-discovery across time and space, finding super-heroic versions of herself across the Gwenverse that you'll have to see to believe! But when the symbiote god Knull strikes, his gravity well of dark psychic energy has shocking consequences for Gwen and her bandmate Mary Jane Watson! The ensuing madness can only be described as Gwenom vs. Carnage! Collecting GHOST-SPIDER (2019) #1-10 and ANNUAL (2019) #1, KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE (2021) #1-3 and SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #1-5.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96982-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLADE EPIC COLLECTION: HIS NAME IS…BLADE TPB

Volume #1 in the Blade Epic Collections

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT, STEVE GERBER, ROGER STERN & MARCUS MCLAURIN

Penciled by GENE COLAN with TONY DEZUNIGA, RICO RIVAL, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, STEVE LEIALOHA, DAN GREEN & MALCOLM DAVIS

Cover by GIL KANE

Read the stories that created the legend!

Blade burst onto the comics scene in the 1970s, a time when horror movies were all the rage and Black cinema was introducing bold new action heroes who defied authority. He immediately raised the stakes in Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan's TOMB OF DRACULA, bringing unstoppable determination as he hunted the vampire who killed his mother – and dispatching a few others along the way. This Epic Collection presents Blade's complete early adventures – from his influential role in TOMB OF DRACULA and his 1970s solo stories in Marvel's black-and-white magazine titles to his final vengeance on Deacon Frost and his 1980s collaboration with Doctor Strange to end the vampire menace once and for all! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #10, #12-14, #24, #30, #41-43, #51 and #58; FEAR (1970) #24; MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) #3; and DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #61-62 and #67 – and material from TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #17-19, #21, #44-50 and #52-53; VAMPIRE TALES (1973) #8-9; MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) #8; and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #64.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96051-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS OF THE PAST TPB

Volume #8 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, ERIK LARSEN, PAUL JENKINS, CHRISTOS GAGE & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., JOE BENNETT, ERIK LARSEN, JOHN BYRNE, HUMBERTO RAMOS, MARIO ALBERTI & MORE

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

The Lethal Protector renews his rivalry with Spider-Man!

Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote return to torment Peter Parker – and they're deadlier than ever! But Venom makes dangerous new enemies when he crosses the Sinister Six! As the world darkens for Eddie, the symbiote begins to hunger – and target the innocents Venom used to protect! To face his most nightmarish foe, Spidey must turn to the Fantastic Four for help – and not for the first time! But a fateful decision could forever change things for Peter and Eddie! Plus: Nova the Human Rocket hurtles into Venom's path! Collecting PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN (1999) #9-10 and #16-17, NOVA (1999) #7, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #19, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (2003) #1-5, SPIDER-MAN/FANTASTIC FOUR (2010) #2 and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #12, PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN (1999) #12 and SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2007) #1-2.

432 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96952-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION:

THE X-CUTIONER'S SONG TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #21 in the X-Men

Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, JIM LEE, FABIAN NICIEZA

& PETER DAVID

Penciled by WHILCE PORTACIO, TOM RANEY, RURIK TYLER, BRANDON PETERSON, JIM LEE, MARK TEXEIRA, ART THIBERT, ANDY KUBERT, JAE LEE & GREG CAPULLO

Cover by JIM LEE

Mutantkind is marked for X-cution in a blockbuster crossover!

Life is as volatile as ever for the X-Men as Storm and Forge's romance reaches a dramatic turning point, and the fates of the Morlocks and Mikhail Rasputin collide! Meanwhile, Mojo pits mutant against mutant, and secrets from Professor X's past are revealed! But when Cyclops and Phoenix are kidnapped – and Cable seemingly assassinates Charles Xavier – the X-Men, X-Factor and X-Force go to war…with each other! Witness epic battles around the globe and on the moon as Mister Sinister's subtle plan of vengeance on Apocalypse unfolds. And prepare for major revelations about the true identities of Cable and his twisted doppelganger, Stryfe! Featuring blood, angst, sacrifice and great big guns as Marvel's mutant families dance to the villains' twisted tune! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #289-296, X-MEN (1991) #10-16, X-FACTOR (1986) #84-86 and X-FORCE (1991) #16-18.

520 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96788-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION:

THE DOUGLOCK CHRONICLES TPB

Volume #6 in the Excalibur

Epic Collections

Written by RICHARD ASHFORD, SCOTT LOBDELL, CHRISTIAN COOPER, WARREN ELLIS, TODD DEZAGO, FABIAN NICIEZA

& MORE

Penciled by KEN LASHLEY, ROBERT BROWN, JOHN ROYLE, AMANDA CONNER, TERRY DODSON, DAERICK GROSS,

TONY DANIEL & MORE

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Is Doug Ramsey back from the dead?

Family strife calls Nightcrawler back home to Germany, but what awaits him is D'Spayre! And as a full-scale Phalanx invasion looms, Excalibur is reunited with a friend they thought they'd never see again…who they've never seen before! What is the shocking truth about Douglock?! Meanwhile, on Muir Island, Professor X and Moira make a startling discovery about the Legacy virus! Mutantkind is rocked by the Phalanx, and the members of Excalibur are no exception. Can they and their allies in X-Factor and X-Force break free? Possessed by the Soulsword, Kitty Pryde becomes shockingly violent – and she's not the only one who isn't themselves! And Psylocke and Britannic search deep inside the fractured mind of their brother, Jamie Braddock! Collecting EXCALIBUR (1988) #76-87 and ANNUAL (1993) #2, X-FACTOR (1986) #106, X-FORCE (1991) #38 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #174.

472 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96947-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: VALLEY OF DEATH TPB

Volume #5 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, D.G. CHICHESTER & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by ANDY KUBERT, MARC SILVESTRI. DARICK ROBERTSON, DAVE HOOVER, MARK TEXEIRA,

MARK PACELLA, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MICHAEL GOLDEN

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Wolverine suffers his greatest loss!

When Jubilee thinks she sees Wolverine sharing a late-night rendezvous with Jean Grey in a seedy motel, she's relieved to discover there's more to the story than meets the eye – a lot more! Like Logan, Mystique and Spiral teaming up against Mojo with the universe at stake! Wolverine crosses blades with X-Force's Shatterstar, and Gambit helps out against the ninjas of the Hand – but Logan faces the hardest decision of his life when Mariko is poisoned with blowfish toxin! Wolverine needs a radical new look to infiltrate a group of environmental extremists, but his stolen memories continue to plague him. With someone targeting the still-living members of Weapon X, he may never be able to escape his past. And an attempt by Professor X to unlock Logan's mind could unleash the killer within! Plus: Wolverine teams up with the Punisher and Ghost Rider to face the demonic threat of Blackheart! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #51-68, GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE/PUNISHER: HEARTS OF DARKNESS (1991) #1 and material from MARVEL HOLIDAY SPECIAL (1991) #2.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96969-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AUGUST 2026 POSTERS – ON-SALE 8/05/26!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 06/22/26!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900916121

MARY JANE:

FACE IT, TIGER #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900916221

MILES MORALES:

SPIDER-MAN #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900912721

SPIDER-MAN/HULK:

FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900916321

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 06/29/26, ON-SALE 09/02/26

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: SEPTEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: SEPTEMBER 2026 MARVEL UNIVERSEB [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 07/20/26, ON-SALE 09/02/26

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2026 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2026 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2026 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE SEPTEMBER 2026 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW AUGUST ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE JULY PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. .

FOC 06/22/26, ON-SALE 08/05/26

FANTASTIC FOUR #15

FOC 06/29/26, ON-SALE 08/12/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #100 FACSIMILE EDITION

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

COMICS

FOC 07/06/26, ON-SALE 08/05/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #34

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #4

FANTASTIC FOUR: 65 YEARS OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST COMIC COVERS! #1

IRON MAN #8

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #7

MARVEL TOKON: FIRST STRIKE #1

MARY JANE: FACE IT, TIGER #1

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

ORIGINS OF THE HOOD: MARVEL RIVALS #1

QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR #1

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE – CHIRRUT & BAZE #1

UNCANNY X-MEN #33

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #7

WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA #1

FOC 07/06/26, ON-SALE 08/19/26

MORTAL THOR #14

SILVER SURFER #6 FACSIMILE EDITION

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #1

FOC 07/06/26, ON-SALE 09/16/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000/#36

FOC 07/13/26, ON-SALE 08/12/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER-VERSITY #5

DOCTOR STRANGE #9

GENERATION X-23 #7

INFERNAL HULK #10

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #2

PUNISHER #7

QUEEN IN BLACK #3

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #2

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #1

WOLVERINE #25

X-MEN #35

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #3

X-MEN UNITED #6

FOC 07/13/26, ON-SALE 08/26/26

BLACK CAT #13

FOC 07/20/26, ON-SALE 08/19/26

ALIEN: KING KILLER #5

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3

BISHOP #3

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK PAST #5

DAREDEVIL #5

DOOMQUEST #4

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #8

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #2

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #2

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #4

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE – ECHOES OF THE EMPIRE #5

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #4

UNCANNY X-MEN #34

WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS #1

FOC 07/27/26, ON-SALE 08/26/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35

GAMBIT: WANTED #2

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #2

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #2

SORCERER SUPREME #9

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #1

VENOM #261

WHAT IF…? X-MEN #1

WOLVERINE #26

X-MEN #36

X-MEN: OUTBACK #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW SEPTEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE SEPTEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 07/20/26, ON-SALE 09/02/26

DAREDEVIL #6

COLLECTIONS

FOC 07/06/26

CARNAGE MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: PROPHECY OF THE DARKHOLD TPB (ON SALE 09/16/26)

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK I HC (ON SALE 09/30/26)

INDIANA JONES: THE FURTHER ADVENTURES BOOK II HC (ON SALE 09/30/26)

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN FALL COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/19/26)

KING IN BLACK OMNIBUS HC RYAN STEGMAN DAWN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/19/26)

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD TPB (ON SALE 09/16/26)

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC ANDREA SORRENTINO COVER (ON SALE 12/16/26)

WOLVERINE: OLD MAN LOGAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAHZZAH COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/16/26

FOC 07/13/26

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER TPB (ON SALE 09/23/26)

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC OLIVIER COIPEL COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 08/26/26)

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 08/26/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE MENACE REVEALED OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JAN DUURSEMA COVER (ON SALE 12/23/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE MENACE REVEALED OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RAMON BACHS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/23/26)

ULTIMATE ENDGAME TPB (ON SALE 09/23/26)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: VALLEY OF DEATH TPB (ON SALE 09/23/26)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: THE X-CUTIONER'S SONG TPB [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 09/23/26)

FOC 07/20/26

BLACK PANTHER: INTERGALACTIC TPB (ON SALE 09/30/26)

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROB LIEFELD CABLE COVER (ON SALE 12/30/26)

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROB LIEFELD DEADPOOL COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 12/30/26)

SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: INTO THE GWENVERSE TPB (ON SALE 09/30/26)

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS OF THE PAST TPB (ON SALE 09/30/26)

X-MEN: YESTERDAY'S X-MEN [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION] (ON SALE 10/06/26)

FOC 07/27/26

BLADE EPIC COLLECTION: HIS NAME IS…BLADE TPB (ON SALE 10/07/26)

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DOUGLOCK CHRONICLES TPB (ON SALE 10/07/26)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC HENRY MARTINEZ COVER (ON SALE 01/06/27)

GHOST RIDER: DANNY KETCH OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC RON GARNEY COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/06/27)

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC GURIHIRU COVER

NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 01/06/27)

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC CHRIS BACHALO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 01/06/27)

LOGAN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB (ON SALE 01/06/27)

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