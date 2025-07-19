Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: gatchaman, Speed Racer

Speed Racer Tales From The Road in Mad Cave October 2025 Full Solicits

Speed Racer: Tales From The Road launches in Mad Cave October 2025 solicits as well as Gunpowder Prophets, Temporal, Terrorbytes and War Wolf

Speed Racer: Tales From The Road #1 by Mark London, David Pepose and Sebastian Piriz launches in Mad Cave Studios' and Papercutz October 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as Gunpowder Prophets #1 by Justin Jordan and Patrick Piazzalunga, Temporal #1 by Stephanie Williams and Asiah Fulmore, Terrorbytes #1 by Mark Russell and Felix Ruiz, War Wolf #1 by Steve Orlando and Marco Perugini.

SPEED RACER: TALES FROM THE ROAD #1 (OF 8)

PAGES: 40 FULL COLOR | $6.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

A SPIN-OFF SERIES OF SELF CONTAINED STORIES SPOTLIGHTING YOUR FAVORITE CHARACTERS!

Speed Racer: Tales from the Road is an all-new quarterly release featuring oneshot stories that expand the universe of Speed Racer! Two destinies. One road. Only one can walk away. When Interpol sends Racer X on a mission to take down a brutal warlord known only as the Viking, a deadly chase ignites across a shadowy European city. Packed with brutal hand-to-hand combat, turbocharged vehicular mayhem, and a haunting look at the choices that forge a man, this oversized one-shot dives deep into the past of the masked driver you think you know. Also featuring a Spritle and Chim-Chim backup story where they borrow the Mach 5 for the joyride of a lifetime!

AUTHORS: MARK LONDON & DAVID PEPOSE | ARTIST: SEBASTIAN PIRIZ | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER A ARTIST: SEBASTIAN PIRIZ

SPEED RACER: TALES FROM THE ROAD #1 COVER PROGRAM

COVER D: JOE QUESADA | COVER B: STEFANO SIMEONE | COVER C: SHANE CONNERY VOLK & LUCA ROMANO

Buy 10 copies of Cover A/B/C (any combination) and unlock the ability to order unlimited Cover D.

SPEED RACER #3 (ONGOING)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

The mask comes off! When Speed Racer crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, sparks fly on and off the streets in a high-octane showdown that pits brother against brother…even if neither of them knows it yet. But when the Mach 5 is stolen—with Spritle and Chim-Chim trapped in the trunk—Speed and Racer X must team up to take down a criminal biker gang led by the deadly Ace Deucey. Buckle up for wild stunts, emotional gut-punches, and the beginning of a bond that could save Speed's life…if it doesn't wreck him first!

AUTHOR: DAVID PEPOSE | ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO | COLORIST: REX LOKUS | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER A: ALESSIO ZONNO | COVER B: SEAN GALLOWAY | COVER C: CHRIS BATISTA | INKER: TOM CHU | COLORIST: SABRINA CINTRON | Connecting Retro Manga Theme | Car Magazine Homage Theme

Buy 10 copies of Cover A/B (any combination) and unlock the ability to order unlimited Cover C.

RACER X #2 (OF 8)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

While Speed Racer risks it all to win, Racer X plays a deeper game—one that could cost him his life. With the mob's money riding on a rigged race, Dante Ferno's enforcers will stop at nothing to eliminate the competition. But when a sabotage backfires and the wrong car gets wrecked, Racer X seizes his shot to even the odds. It's high-speed warfare, secret identities, and long odds in this gritty companion to Speed Racer #3!

AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL | ARTIST: NUNO PLATI | COLORIST: GIADA MARCHISIO | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER A: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI | COVER B: DAVID LAFUENTE

DICK TRACY HALLOWEEN SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

PAGES: 40 FULL COLOR | $6.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

THE GHOULS AND GHOSTS ARE OUT IN THE CITY—and so are some of Dick Tracy's deadliest Rogues…or are they? As Tracy, Pat, Sam, and Tess try to piece together the return of one of The City's most bloodthirsty killers, other Tracy baddies start to creep out from under the woodwork. But the heroes dig deeper into the twisty mystery and discover something new—and perhaps more sinister! Featuring the Mad Cave debut of one of the most iconic Dick Tracy characters ever—THE KID!

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA, MICHAEL MORECI, & CHANTELLE AIMEE OSMAN | ARTIST: CRAIG CERMAK | COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT | LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL | COVER A: GERALDO BORGES | COVER B: SOO LEE

GUNPOWDER PROPHETS #1 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

ZOMBIES, SORCERERS, ABOMINATIONS FROM BEYOND THE VOID? ALL IN A DAY'S WORK FOR THE GUNPOWDER PROPHETS!

Huck and Marley help people for money. Well, in theory anyway… For some reason, their "help" always seems to involve massive amounts of property damage, a somehow guaranteed collision with the supernatural, and if Marley has his way, a huge body count. They're the Gunpowder Prophets, and a simple job rescuing a girl from a backwoods cult turns weird when the super groovy leader's supernatural powers turn out to be very, very real. It's seventies-style horror mixed with grindhouse action in Gunpowder Prophets.

AUTHOR: JUSTIN JORDAN | ARTIST: PATRICK PIAZZALUNGA | COLORIST: ROMAN STEVENS | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER A: PATRICK PIAZZALUNGA | COVER B: JORGE CORONA

TEMPORAL #1 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

WHEN REALITY FRACTURES, ONLY FAMILY CAN HOLD IT TOGETHER.

Once upon a time, Savannah and Marcus were the most skilled temporal thieves in the business, slipping through history to acquire rare artifacts. That was before they settled down, had a son, and built a quiet life together. Ten years later, as their son Harper celebrates his birthday, Savannah questions whether suburban bliss is enough. When Harper's disappointment over a replica gaming console triggers memories of her former life, Savannah makes a decision that could jeopardize everything she and Marcus have built. Against her husband's knowledge and her best friend's warnings, Savannah steps back into the portal for "one last job"—a simple mission to retrieve an original gaming console from the past. But nothing stays simple for long in a business where time is money.

AUTHOR: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS | ARTIST: ASIAH FULMORE | COLORIST: DJ CHAVIS | LETTERER: BECCA CAREY | COVER A: TAURIN CLARKE | COVER B: KHARY RANDOLPH

TERRORBYTES #1 (ONGOING SERIES)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

WHERE TECH ENDS… TERROR BEGINS.

In an age where technology intertwines seamlessly with our everyday lives, TERRORBYTES delves deeper into the shadows of our digital existence, exploring the uncharted territories of human consciousness shaped by technological evolution. This new series pushes the boundaries of speculative fiction, presenting stories that challenge the very essence of identity, morality, and reality in a hyper-connected world. In the first issue, a headset that lets users relive their greatest memories at the moment of their death extracts a brutal price.

AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL | ARTIST: FELIX RUIZ | COLORIST: FRAN GAMBOA | LETTERER: CARLOS M MANGUAL | COVER A: JUAN DOE | COVER B: DAVE CHISOLM

WAR WOLF #1 (OF 8)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 MATURE | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

IS THOMAS BRUIN OUR GREATEST HERO OR GREATEST FRAUD?

After he fends off an alien invasion, Thomas Bruin goes from a nobody security guard to Earth's greatest hero! He's got a supercharged launchpad and no ceiling. Bruin rises from celebrity to congress, then to the head of the planet's first orbital security force. He's married into one of the country's most powerful political families, he's surfing a wave of endorsements, and he's the very symbol of human resilience. So why is Bruin nervous? Because only he knows his great victory is a lie. When the aliens return to Earth, stronger than ever, Bruin has no choice but to be the hero he's fooled the whole world into thinking he is…or die trying.

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO | ARTIST: MARCO PERUGINI | COLORIST: PASCAL TORA | LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI | COVER A: DAVID TALASKI | COVER B: MOHAMED SAMA

GHOSTBOX VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 160 FULL COLOR | $19.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

SOME THINGS ARE BETTER LEFT UNOPENED.

Chloe and Jan come into an unexpected inheritance, and it couldn't come at a better time for Chloe. Desperate for cash, she advertises her late uncle's possessions online—in particular a strange little box—and gets a very motivated buyer. But when the deal goes south, Chloe's arrested for murder and Jan disappears. Superstars Mike Carey and Pablo Raimondi deliver a bold supernatural thriller with an all-new 10-page epilogue made exclusively for this special Mad Cave edition!

AUTHOR: MIKE CAREY | ARTIST: PABLO RAIMONDI | COLORIST: JOSE VILLARRUBIA

XERO (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR | $19.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

TO SAVE THE WORLD, YOU GOTTA START WITH XERO.

Welcome to the Mall—a vintage valhalla with no end in sight. And like our titular hero, it's a future stuck in the past—both of which are about to erupt in a reckoning. Meet Xero, a hip loner drifting through a sea of consumption. Soaked in sweet nostalgia, he wanders dim arcades, glowing record stores, forgotten theaters, and tasty food courts—living for the next item to catch his eye in a never-ending aisle of wonders. But someone's missing—he can sort of recall who but…damn, has it been that long? Remember Donna. They had a time. Once. Together. And was there a baby? Was she about to have one? Maybe. Buy me and it all UNFOLDS—to a deserted world above with a past, coming to take back tomorrow. Magic vs. Science. Demons vs. Humans. The Apocalypse and Beyond. It's all here. And for some reason, so is Xero.

AUTHOR: VAHO | ARTIST: FELIPE FLORES

PHANTOM #2 (ONGOING SERIES)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

THE PHANTOM NEVER DIES! But no one said anything about his friends and family. When drugrunners of the Singh Brotherhood lose a valuable shipment in the jungle, it'll be the villagers of Bandar who pay the price. But the Brotherhood thinks the Phantom is a myth. They're about to taste the cold fist of reality. Ray Fawkes and Russell Olson's stylish new era continues in another pulse-pounding issue!

AUTHOR: RAY FAWKES | ARTIST: RUSSELL OLSON | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER A: FREDDIE WILLIAMS II | COVER B: CAANAN WHITE | COVER C: NATACHA BUSTOS | Sequential Battle Scene Theme | Fists of The Phantom Theme

FLASH GORDON #12 (ONGOING)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

MING THE MERCIFUL! Flash is rescued by strange allies! Refugees of his dark counterpart's world, the Merciful Ming and his merry band are determined not to let Flash—good or evil—destroy another planet. But can Flash overcome their mistrust and join the fight against himself? And where are his REAL friends?! The revolution starts here!

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS | ARTIST: WILL CONRAD | COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER A: WILL CONRAD | COVER B: KYLE HOTZ

420 © 2025 Mad Cave Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

FLASH GORDON: CLASSIC COLLECTION VOL. 5

PAGES: 224 BW | $49.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

Science Fiction's most enduring icon, Flash Gordon, is back with a new collection and a whole new attitude as he and his long-term girlfriend, Dale Arden, and their crew prepare to set off on a thrilling new adventure to explore the mysterious gas giant, Neptune. "The City of Ice" reprints the first seven complete daily strips from November 11, 1951, to October 10, 1953, and features artwork by Dan Barry, who replaced first Austin Briggs and later Mac Raboy as the main artist on Flash Gordon. He was to go on and draw both the daily and Sunday strip for the next 50 years. This collection also includes a feature on Dan Barry and writer Harvey Kurtzman and includes a gallery of rarely seen artwork.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: DAN BARRY | INCLUDES A FEATURE ON DAN BARRY, PLUS A GALLERY OF RARE ARTWORK.

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #5

PAGES: 40 FULL COLOR | $6.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

An extra special, extra SPOOKY anthology! Marc Andreyko and Igor Lima tell a "flash fiction" for the ages! Even in a reality where Flash Gordon never went to space, the hero can't escape an epic destiny. When a monster emerges straight out of his late father's prophetic novels, Flash must find friends new and old to save this world from Cthulhuan horror. Then, the first-ever spotlight on "The Witch Queen of Mongo"! Jadzia Axelrod and Carola Borelli twist the telling of the iconic villainness in a gothic short sure to thrill. And all-in-one writer & artist Kelly Williams goes full Halloween with "Flash Wolf"! Flash Gordon + werewolves, what else do you need?! Why are you still reading this solicit?! Buy the book already!

AUTHORS: MARC ANDREYKO, KELLY WILLIAMS, & JADZIA AXELROD | ARTISTS: IGOR LIMA, CAROLA BORELLI, & KELLY WILLIAMS | COLORISTS: MARK ENGLERT | LETTERERS: TAYLOR ESPOSITO & CHAS! PANGBURN | COVER ARTIST: ROBERT HACK

GATCHAMAN #13 (ONGOING)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

As the Science Ninja Team scrambles to stop a global swarm of killer whale mechas, one ISO base is already lost—and more are on the brink. Inside Galactor, Marcus rebels against his transformation into a weapon, only to be executed by Katse as a warning: there's no turning back. With the swarm traced to a hidden base beneath the polar ice, Jun devises a plan to strike the source—just as Galactor unleashes their deadliest weapons yet: the newly-forged Blackbirds.

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN | ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA | COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER A: INAKI MIRANDA | COVER B: IPPEI KURI | Classic Tatsunoko Art Theme

GATCHAMAN VOL. 1 DELUXE EDITION

PAGES: 176 FULL COLOR | $29.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

The triumphant return of Gatchaman, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team! This Deluxe Hardcover collects issues #0-5 and features plenty of bonus material for Gatchaman fans! A mechanical terror has descended upon numerous cities and the world's greatest scientists are disappearing. Our only hope: Science Ninja Team Gatchaman! As they battle these machinations from the international terrorist organization known as Galactor, their strength, willpower, and even vehicles are pushed to the absolute limit. If they fail…who's waiting in the wings to take their place? The first exciting volume in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime series!

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN | ARTISTS: CHRIS BATISTA & PASQUALE QUALANO | COLORISTS: CARLOS LOPEZ & REBECCA NALTY | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN | COVER ARTIST: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

BLUE PALO VERDE #5 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

Kristine must face off with the bloodthirsty Sheriff Whitlock, as she makes the ultimate decision: whether to stay with her father in Promise as penance or seek the freedom she has been wanting for years…The hotly anticipated folk-horror story of dread and redemption concludes in October 2025!

AUTHOR: RAY FAWKES | ARTIST: RIMANTI | COLORIST: RIFAN KARTAKUSUMAH | LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC | COVER ARTIST: A.L. KAPLAN

BYTCHCRAFT #4 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

MTHR has transported Adri, Em, and Michele away from the sanctum, so she alone can face the threat that has been hunting and killing the wytches across the city. However, this threat and MTHR are connected by a fateful night years ago, and that connection could prove to be MTHR's undoing. Will the coven be able to finally unlock the sight and save not only MTHR, but all of wytchkind?!

AUTHOR: AARON REESE | ARTIST: LEMA CARRIL | COLORIST: BEX GLENDINING | LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

EAT YOUR YOUNG #2 (OF 6)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

The Centurium has begun! Thirty immortal heirs, no immortality for the next four weeks, and ONE throne up for grabs. As Edmund Irons reels from the attempt on Elsa's life, a brutal assault from within the family—led by his most dangerous son, Kerr—shatters the peace. Sides are taken, blood is spilled, and battle lines are drawn across Manhattan. With loyalty in short supply, Edmund and his remaining allies prepare for war. From BRIAN BUCCELLATO (NO/ONE, Chicken Devils) and MATTIA MONACO (Chicken Devils), issue two plunges deeper into a savage battle for succession where every heir is both a target and a threat.

AUTHOR: BRIAN BUCCELLATO | ARTIST: MATTIA MONACO | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

DON'T FORGET YOUR BRIEFCASE #4 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

Assassins, coverups, and incarceration—oh, my! Elmo finds himself in jail with Colonel Honken, who is currently suffering through a pretty bleak identity crisis. Meanwhile, the President meets with the man who killed her predecessor. It's a jam-packed issue where each character has to confront the unpleasant reality they thought they knew. Plus, a new character helps Colonel Honken uncover "the truth."

AUTHOR: ELIOT RAHAL | ARTIST: PHILLIP SEVY | COLORIST: NIA SAHADEWA | LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC | COVER ARTIST: ANEKE

FLOW #2 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

Random blood stains. Coughed-up insects. Dirt-caked kisses. All things Moe and Alister are plagued with—and all reminiscent of what they did to that girl at summer camp years ago. Have they been cursed? They confront their ringleader from back then, Conley, now a tech star, to see if she has also been bedeviled. But she dismisses them, claiming not to recall much of that summer. Is she telling the truth, or still a master of deception?

AUTHOR: PAULA SEVENBERGEN | ARTIST: CLAUDIA BALBONI | COLORIST: FABI MARQUES | LETTERER: JODIE TROUTMAN

IT KILLED EVERYONE BUT ME #2 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

Everything is spiraling out of control! Panic takes over Cravenwood and the gang get trapped in the school with no signal. RJ uncovers truths that turn friends into suspects, while monsters grow bolder, secrets get harder to hide, and trust fades away. Suddenly, mysterious newcomers arrive—no one knows if they'll help or make things worse. Discover the hidden secrets in QR Codes—dive beyond the panels.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: RUBÉN CUBILES | COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA | LETTERER: EL TORRES

427 © 2025 Mad Cave Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

LOOK INTO MY EYES #3 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

As her worst fears about Mason Gallagher's disappearance are confirmed, Sutton is forced to risk more lives as she reveals the truth about the Riverton Massacre to Ian and introduces him to…THE HEATHEN. Witness the next chilling chapter in the latest horror series from Mad Cave Studios.

AUTHOR: RYAN PARROTT | ARTIST: LETIZIA CADONICI | COLORIST: ALESSANDRO SANTORO | LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO | COVER A: JOSHUA HIXSON | COVER B: TREVOR HENDERSON

ORLA #3 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 MATURE | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

The Ick—the terrifying creature Orla transforms into—is unleashed at times of stress, and the longer she tries to keep it bottled in, the harder it is to hold back. But Orla is working at being a different, better person, and part of that is finally keeping her promise to attend her best friend Harriet's Halloween party. Crowded rooms, loud music, Harriet's emotionally abusive fiancé Josh…sounds like a stressful environment. And, weeks since it was last let loose, The Ick needs to be fed…

AUTHOR: JOHN LEES | ARTIST: SALLY CANTIRINO | COLORIST: DEARBHLA KELLY | LETTERER: LUCAS GATTONI | COVER ARTIST: NICK MARINKOVICH

428 © 2025 Mad Cave Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

THE PALE KNIGHT #6 (OF 6)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 MATURE | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

The Pale Knight's journey reaches its terrible end. But should a good man do a terrible thing even if it means the life of his son? And can Death be trusted to keep his side of a deal? Meanwhile Aaron finds that love can be as fickle as Death…and just as dangerous. All this and more in the concluding contagious issue of The Pale Knight.

AUTHOR: PETER MILLIGAN | ARTIST: VAL RODRIGUES | COLORIST: CRISTIANE PETER | LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

RED VECTOR #3 (OF 5)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 22, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

Lord Commander Perric Clyme's hunter-killer drones have laid siege to Cora's Ranger Station, where Rhet and Varseen have taken refuge while repairing their fallen ships. Perric is now fighting a war on two fronts—having trained the Rift upon the rebel fleet desperately seeking escape to a new world that shimmers with the tantalizing promise of freedom through the opening in space—Earth! The earthbound space opera from the creators of Morning Star and Crush Depth continues.

AUTHORS: DAVID "DB" ANDRY & TIM DANIEL | ARTIST: CHRIS EVENHUIS | COLORIST: SJAN WEIJERS | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

VANISHING POINT #5 (OF 6)

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR | $4.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 1, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2025

When the stars fell, war came to Earth. A futuristic health clinic keeps patients alive against their will. But why? Vanishing Point is an anthology of short stories that are part science fiction and part existential horror. These are stories with a twist in which the twist is not the point of the story, but a beginning point from which to ask what it means to be alive.

AUTHOR: MARK RUSSELL | ARTIST: RYAN ALEXANDER-TANNER | COLORIST: SIDNEY DAVIDSEN | COVER ARTIST: PHIL HESTER

BLADE FORGER (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR | $17.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

A PROMISE IS A PROMISE.

A young Blade Forger named Owada challenges the Emperor in the name of the forsaken people, to change the world and help the helpless. This is the story of what happens next.

AUTHORS: INAKI MIRANDA & ROY MIRANDA | ARTIST: INAKI MIRANDA | COLORIST: EVA DE LA CRUZ | LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

PAST TIME (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR | $17.99 TEEN | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

WHEN THE LIGHTS COME ON, THE HUNT BEGINS.

Henry Hayes could have been the best baseball player anybody ever saw, if only his dark affliction didn't prevent him from playing in the daylight. But when the barnstorming circuit introduces a new novelty to the game—night baseball under the bright lights—will his dreams of playing pro ball finally be realized, or will his bloody past catch up with him before he gets the chance? From the midwest fields of the 1920s to the big city lights of today, Past Time is a small town thriller on a National scale. This volume collects issues #1-5.

AUTHOR: JOE HARRIS | ARTIST: RUSSELL OLSON | LETTERER: CARLOS M MANGUAL | COVER ARTIST: MARK CHIARELLO

THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 136 FULL COLOR | $17.99 TEEN+ | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

SOME KILLERS ARE BORN, OTHERS ARE MADE.

Riley, a horror-obsessed podcaster with a slasher villain fixation, is seeking a new career path: Helping her favorite legendary slasher, The Hopton Valley Killer, regain their long-lost notoriety while learning the ropes herself. Collects The Slasher's Apprentice #1-5.

AUTHOR: JUSTIN RICHARDS | ARTIST: VAL HALVORSON | COLORIST: REBECCA NALTY | LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

OCTOBER GIRL VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 184 FULL COLOR | $14.99 YOUNG ADULT | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 29, 2025 | FOC DATE: OCTOBER 6, 2025

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR—MAGIC ISN'T ALWAYS KIND.

Autumn Ackerman grew up believing in fairy tales and magic, but now she's eighteen and facing reality: A future stuck behind the counter of her small town's coffee shop. Is this really all there is to life? But then, suddenly, Autumn's childhood imaginary friend re-appears, and her entire boring world is turned upside-down. Autumn secretly belongs to the strange world of the Night Folk—a society of magical creatures like the ones from the stories she used to believe in. But this magical world is also a dangerous one. Now, Autumn must protect her loved ones from the frightening Mr. Balloon long enough to untangle the mystery tying the Night Folk to her own past.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: MATTHEW DOW SMITH | LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

THE LAST SESSION VOL. 2 REROLLED (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 144 FULL COLOR | $14.99 YOUNG ADULT | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

ROLL FOR INITIATIVE.

Erika, Jacob, Marcelle, and Damien are popular in their own corners of the internet—corners that seemingly would never overlap. In fact, the only thing they have in common is that they used to be close friends until they drifted apart in high school, leaving their Dice & Deathtraps game unfinished. Now, four years later, their old game master, Amina, has reached out with a chance to reunite and not only to save the community center that fostered their creativity, but to finally finish their abandoned campaign. They have one night to do it, streaming live to their combined followings with tensions—and old grudges—on the rise. Can they mend their fraying friendship or will this last session cut their ties for good?

AUTHOR: JASMINE WALLS | ARTIST: DOZERDRAWS | LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

CAT MASK BOY (TRADE PAPERBACK)

PAGES: 184 | $10.99 PC | RELEASE DATE: OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

ONE LOST REPORT CARD. ONE WILD CITY. ONE VERY DETERMINED HERO.

Tiger is a seven-year-old boy, growing up in 1970's Hong Kong. He prefers being clever to working hard, gets terrible grades in school, and dreams of being a superhero. One day, his world is turned upside down when his report card somehow ends up in one of the most dangerous areas of Hong Kong: Kowloon City! Armed only with his homemade cat mask and determination in his heart, Tiger must dive into the twisting chaos and shadowy street corners of the Walled City to recover the document. Can Tiger and his streetwise new friend Dragon find his report card before his mom calls him home for dinner? Or will he be lost in the dangerous maze of Kowloon forever? Cat Mask Boy is a kinetic journey into another time, full of cultural flavor, warmhearted humor, and nostalgic urban realism. This thrilling coming-of-age graphic novel explores themes of friendship, self-discovery, and growing up with a touch of retro whimsy.

AUTHOR & ARTIST: LINUS LIU | LETTERER: BOOK BUDDY MEDIA

TEN-TON TITAN TERRIER

*When an Asteroid Unleashes Monstrous Chaos, Earth's Only Hope is an 11-Inch Terrier!*

Creative Team: Written by David Pepose, Art by Ornella Greco

Format: 6 x 9, 168pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($17.99) / Paperback ($12.99)

On Sale Date: October 8, 2025 | FOC Date: September 15, 2025 | Territory: World

When an asteroid unleashes a horde of alien monsters known as Bio-Titans, Earth must turn to a suit of extraterrestrial battle armor to save the day—but there's just one catch. The only creature on the planet capable of turning it on… is an 11-inch-tall terrier named Holly. With the Bio-Titan threat escalating by the second, Holly and her scientist owner, Sam, will find their unique bond tested, as he trains his mischievous pup to become not just man's best friend, but humanity's only hope. Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers, Space Ghost) and acclaimed artist Ornella Greco (Star Trek: Picard's Academy, Total Suplex of the Heart) deliver a heart-warming sci-fi adventure about a boy and his dog… with ten tons of over-the-top, monster-battling action. Perfect for fans of Pokemon, The Iron Giant, Pacific Rim, and Godzilla.

BAT PAT VOL. 1: MONSTERS AMONG US

*Unravel the Mysteries of Fogville with Bat Pat and the Silver Siblings!*

Creative Team: Written by Trevor Mueller, Art by Bill Walko

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)

On Sale Date: October 15, 2025 | FOC Date: September 22, 2025 | Territory: World

What lurks, haunts, and shrieks in Fogville? Bat Pat and the Silver siblings, Martin, Leo, and Rebecca, unravel mysteries and cross paths with supernatural creatures of the night that dig themselves up in every dark corner of Fogville—their small town that seems to be the center of all things weird in the world, a veritable magnet to ghosts, mummies, witches, and yes…werewolves! But are these supernatural "bad guys" really bad? Or are they normal people under a curse or other-worldly beings whose actions are misunderstood by the more…well…alive? Bat Pat and the Kids are on the case to find out and aspire to be protectors of the Supernatural!

THE WITCHES OF PEPPERWOOD BAY VOL. 1

*Three Witch Sisters Keep the Magic Alive in Pepperwood Bay!*

Creative Team: Written and Art by Lisa Manuzak Wiley

Format: 6 x 9, 120pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)

On Sale Date: October 22, 2025 | FOC Date: September 29, 2025 | Territory: World

Keeping the peace in the enchanting Pepperwood Bay is no easy task! Three witch sisters—Juniper, Lily, and Clover—must be ready for anything and everything as caretakers of the magical lighthouse portal overlooking the bay. Including missing teapots! When their neighbor, Ms. Fiddleneck, alerts them of her missing magic teapot, it is up to these witches to use their talents to save the day—and the best brew in the village. While navigating the bonds of siblinghood, and with the help and hindrance of a variety of mythical creatures, the sisters must work their magic and keep their fantastical home safe.

ASTERIX COLLECTOR VOL. 4: ASTERIX THE GLADIATOR

*Join Asterix and Obelix in a Classic Adventure Packed with Humor and Heart!*

Creative Team: Written by René Goscinny, Art by Albert Uderzo

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 72pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($19.99)

On Sale Date: October 8, 2025 | FOC Date: September 15, 2025 | Territory: North America, South America, The Philippines

The international bestseller comic, ASTERIX, returns in a hardcover collector volume, with never-before-released archival photos and insights. Asterix suits up and prepares some good slaps in this continuation of the classic comic series, reprinted in a deluxe collector format. The Roman encampment of Lilchum is abuzz because the prefect of the Gauls, ODIUS ASPARAGUS, is coming to visit the Centurion GRACCHUS ARMISURPLUS. The prefect is arriving from the nearby coast where his galley has made a stopover… So, I got a great idea: bring CAESAR one of the invincible Gauls from the area. There's one who's a bit more harmless than the others… the bard CACOFONIX. He often walks alone in the forest searching for inspiration… Perfect. I want that bard and quick!

ASTERIX VOL. 41: ASTERIX IN LUSITANIA

*A New Adventure Awaits Asterix and Obelix in the Sunny Lands of Lusitania!*

Creative Team: Written by Fabcaro, Art by Didier Conrad

Format: 7.5 x 9.5, 48pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($9.99)

On Sale Date: October 29, 2025 | FOC Date: October 6, 2025 | Territory: North America, South America, The Philippines

One beautiful spring morning, a stranger arrives in the village. He's come from Lusitania, that sunny land to the west of Hispania that's also under the yoke of Rome. This former slave, who we met in "Mansions of the Gods" [collected in Papercutz' ASTERIX Omnibus #6], knows about the effects of the Magic Potion and has come to ask our indomitable Gauls for help. A new adventure for Asterix and Obelix is about to begin!

GERONIMO STILTON REPORTER 3 IN 1 VOL. 6

*Three Slices of Mystery, Adventure, and Investigation with Geronimo Stilton!*

Creative Team: Text by Geronimo Stilton, Script by Davide Costa, Art by Alessandro Muscillo

Format: 6 x 9, 160pp., Full Color, Paperback ($14.99)

On Sale Date: October 15, 2025 | FOC Date: September 22, 2025 | Territory: World

Join Geronimo Stilton, investigative reporter and Editor-in-Chief of New Mouse City's biggest newspaper and blog, The Rodent's Gazette, as he and his crew seek to uncover truths and grab headline stories. Thea Stilton is worried that Geronimo may be living the lonely bachelor life. With Ben's help, they sign Geronimo up for a dating service to find the rodent of his dreams. But what happens when the service gives him the most unlikely match and who will save them from the devious water pirates?! Next up in "Top Model Thea," Geronimo is entrusted with the latest fashion secret from top designer, Felipolino, but Sally is after the information and she uses every dirty trick she can to get the scoop for herself and leaves Geronimo fighting to clear his good name! It's up to Bugsy Wugsy, Thea, Trap, and Benjamin to infiltrate the world of fashion and help clear Geronimo's name. Lastly, Geronimo and the gang set sail in the arctic seas to help his old friend Professor Ranoble with her ice research in "Attack of the Killer Whale." But the captain of their ship may be up to something big, especially with frequent orca attacks. Can Geronimo and his team help save the day before it is too late? Keep reading to find out the answer!

THE LOUD HOUSE VOL. 25

*Join the Loud Family for a Wild, Adventure-Filled Party!*

Creative Team: The Loud House Creative Team

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($12.99) / Paperback ($7.99)

On Sale Date: October 15, 2025 | FOC Date: September 22, 2025 | Territory: US/CAN/UK

A Loud Party is happening in this special volume of THE LOUD HOUSE! Join the festivities with Lincoln and his ten sisters—Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa, and Lily—in this adventure-filled book! Lucy Loud's favorite jacket gets horrifically shrunken in the wash! Can Leni and Lori Loud find a replacement, so Lucy can continue to feel as cozy as a coffin? Also, Lincoln Loud has some adventures in the snow, as he builds a snowman with his baby sister Lily! However, once Lincoln's rival Chandler throws snowballs at them, an all-out snowball war breaks out! Plus: It's science fair time, and Lisa Loud seems to be the only one excited to enter! Can she get her family enthused about their projects, and help them win? Meanwhile, Myrtle's getting ready for her date with Pop-Pop, and the Loud sisters pitch in to help! They all have plenty of opinions on how to elevate the date! Things certainly get lively as we celebrate the Loud House's 25th volume! You can read and revel with us by playing a special game. Hidden inside every comic is a secret number 25! Can you spot them all? Featuring 50 pages of all-new comics created by the talent behind the Emmy-nominated series THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES.

MIRACULOUS CHIBI VOL. 3: SKATE DATE AND OTHER LUCKY CHARMS

*Slapstick Humor and Cuteness Collide in Marinette's Latest Adventure!*

Creative Team: Written by Amy Chase, Josh Trujillo, Carrie Harris, and Sarah Cooke; Art by Ryan Jampole, Lex Hobson, Mauro Fonseca, and Rik Mack; Lettered by Adel E. Talemi

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($12.99) / Paperback ($7.99)

On Sale Date: October 22, 2025 | FOC Date: September 29, 2025 | Territory: US/CAN

Slapstick humor and cuteness merge in this super-charged graphic novel series! Perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Miraculous Ladybug! Super-klutz Marinette sure could use a lucky charm! Her best pal, Alya Cesaire, wants everyone to roller skate. But Adrien Agreste, their classmate, part-time model, and Marinette's full-time crush, is going to be there! This ordinary girl just knows she's going to crash—right in front of him! Plus: Ladybug and Cat Noir are in for a CAT-aclasmic surprise! When Ladybug tries to grow a flower for Adrien, things get a bit thorny. Will Cat Noir be able to help Ladybug? She loves him, she loves him not… All this and more in this addition to the Miraculous Ladybug graphic novel series, influenced by the award-winning TV show and with the chibi art from the YouTube shorts!

PAW & ORDER VOL. 2: THE CASE OF THE SLEEPING ARTIST

*Join Purrlock and Marlowe to Solve a Parisian Art Heist!*

Creative Team: Written and Art by Jason Platt

Format: 6 x 9, 88pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($14.99) / Paperback ($9.99)

On Sale Date: October 29, 2025 | FOC Date: October 6, 2025 | Territory: World

Purrlock and Marlowe have been invited to Paris by Marlowe's Aunt Foo Foo to see the unveiling of M. Henri Porcupine's painting. It's his first painting in ten years and highly anticipated. But, when the detectives arrive, they find out that the painting has been stolen only moments after its reveal! To make matters worse, Marlowe's Aunt Foo Foo has been arrested for the crime. But if it wasn't Aunt Foo Foo, then who? The only other suspect is Hugh Manatee, M. Henri's artistic rival. And what exactly did M. Canard, the arts reporter for the newspaper, see and hear the night of the theft? In Jason Platt's funny and delightfully illustrated story, readers will have their own opportunity to piece the puzzle together and, hopefully, save Aunt Foo Foo!

THE SMURFS ARCHIVES VOL. 3

*Discover the Timeless Magic of the Smurfs in This Deluxe Collection!*

Creative Team: Created by Peyo

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 296pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($39.99)

On Sale Date: October 22, 2025 | FOC Date: September 29, 2025 | Territory: World

The Smurfs Archives Volume 3 continues to collect the stories of everyone's favorite blue elves in chronological order. For the first time ever, the original "Tales of Papa Smurf," a series of short stories with beautiful illustrations, never-before published in English, can be read alongside classic Smurf tales and rarely published, newly translated "Smurferies," gags. Legendary Smurfologist, Matt. Murray, smurfs brand-new introductions as well as updated historical essays alongside never-before-seen Peyo art that adds historical context and insight into this beautiful 296-page collection that is sure to make everyone's must-smurf list.

THREE THIEVES VOL. 3: THE CAPTIVE PRINCE

*Heroes on the Run: Can the Three Thieves Save the Prince and Themselves?*

Creative Team: Written and Art by Scott Chantler

Format: 6 x 9, 128pp., Full Color, Hardcover ($19.99) / Paperback ($14.99)

On Sale Date: October 29, 2025 | FOC Date: October 6, 2025 | Territory: World

FOR ONCE, THE THREE THIEVES ARE HAILED AS HEROES… BUT HOW LONG WILL THEIR GOOD LUCK LAST? As our heroes trek further west in search of Greyfalcon, they stumble on a kidnapping in progress. Dessa daringly rescues the victim—who turns out to be the crown prince of Medoria! Still on the run from the Queen's Dragons, the trio being openly celebrated by a neighboring kingdom seems like a bad idea. Yet it also holds a rare opportunity. The prince—who grows more and more devoted to Dessa—promises his help on her quest. But he and his father, the King, may not see eye-to-eye. With a foreword written by Eisner Award-Winning author/illustrator Franco (Tiny Titans)!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!