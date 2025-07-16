Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Gorilla City, Tee-Nah

Tee-Nah Of Gorilla City – DC's Character Find Of 2025? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Gorilla City returns in DC's Superman Unlimited series, updated as a medieval city of psychic, tech-savvy apes.

Tee-Nah, a new character from Simian Island near Gorilla City, gets her first full-page appearance in issue #3.

The Daily Planet expands globally, opening offices in both real and fictional locations, including Gorilla City.

Speculation rises over Tee-Nah's future as the next big DC character, with collectors eyeing her early issues.

The New History Of The DC Universe re-established Gorilla City as having been established, on Earth, in Medieval Times, a city of intelligent technically-minded gorillas with psychic powers.

Problematic? Of course but it's DC Comics Silver Age ape obsession so it gets a pass. The new Superman Unlimited series by Dan Slott and Rafael Albuquerque has seen the Daily Planet of Metropolis bought and expanded into a global empire in issue 1, including offices in Themyscria, Wonder Woman's home…

…and in issue 2, Jimmy Olsen in Gotham City, Hong Kong, London, Ivy Town, Central City, Markovia and Gorilla City, lands real and fictional. And featuring someone who may be DC Comics' character find of 2025. She only got a panel in issue 2…

But in issue 3, Tee-Nah of the Simian Island just off Gorilla City gets a whole page as she is planning to take a trip to their head office for a new job.

Must have got one of those H-1B visa waivers so popular in I.T. Well, Gorilla City is centuries ahead of the rest of the world, technologically. And it seems that Gotham City has a very different reputation from Metropolis… by the way, most of which is listed in the solicits doesn't happen, as the comic takes a Superman-movie inspired Krypto-focused diversion. But it does suggest what might be coming for Tee-Nah and more. First cameo appearance #2, first full page appearance #3, speculator fans!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #3

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

TOYMAN RUNS ON…KRYPTONITE?! When the towering terror of Toyman once again terrorizes the streets of Metropolis, Superman and Krypto are on hand to save the day–but in this new world of Kryptonite, even the murdering machinations of Toyman are supercharged with Superman's Achilles' heel! It's a twisted turn of events as the Man of Steel uncovers a game-changing new use for this deadly substance, and it has the capacity to…save the world? Plus: Jimmy Olsen moves to Gotham (careful, Jimmy), Tee-Nah of Gorilla City tries to fix Steve Lombard's laptop (careful, Tee-Nah), and Intergang floods the streets–all in the latest installment of the emerald epic you'll have to read to believe! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025

