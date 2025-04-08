Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: John Wagner, judge dredd

The Death Of A Judge – John Wagner's Final Judge Dredd Story?

The Death Of A Judge - is this Judge Dredd co-creator John Wagner's final Judge Dredd story, with Mike Perkins?

Article Summary Judge Dredd's creator John Wagner hints at possibly writing his last Dredd story.

Wagner emphasizes quality over quantity, prioritizing heartfelt concepts.

New story titled "Death of A Judge" teases an intriguing six-part narrative.

Mike Perkins joins Wagner, blending old-school pacing with fresh artistry.

In a Tripwire Magazine interview with John Wagner and Dan Cornwell about the collected edition of Spector: Incorruptible, featuring the final work of Judge Dredd co-creator Carlos Ezquerra, John Wagner was asked: "I'm putting most of my effort into my Dredd with Mike Perkins, which may be my last, and especially into Rok 3."

A follow up piece tried to get some more clarity. Was this the final Judge Dredd comic by Dredd's other co-creator John Wagner? Wagner clarified, "I'm nearing the end of my career… I'm not saying I won't write another Dredd, but I have no wish to start turning out second-rate material just for a bit of cash, so unless my heart is truly in it, I won't. Of course, if the perfect Dredd story pops into my head, I'll be happy to write it."

But the story might be revelatory in and of itself. Promoted as "Death of A Judge" by John Wagner and Mike Perkins. Perkins said " No clues given here. I want the element of surprise at the forefront and no spoilers floating around. Let people speculate and talk about it…. but I'll keep silent in the background sporting an enigmatic smile…or, more appropriately, a Dredd-full scowl!… It's planned to be a 6 parter – not sure when it will appear as I have to finish up the Justice League book first. I've been working on it whilst illustrating The Atom Project which is why there are some illustrations we can use for the promotional push."

"I've always wanted to work with John, and I've known him for a few years and brought it up every now and again…but John was resolutely in the "I've pretty much retired" camp. He saw the work I was doing on The Bat-Man: The First Knight and then decided that…yes…he would write something for me. He tried to get out…but I pulled him back in! Suitably Godfather style for John! John's a joy to work with – his scripts are just spot on, and they don't sit still for too long. I've grown accustomed to the 20/22-page pacing of the American format and here we have EVERYTHING happening in 6-page bursts! I'm loving it! It's what I grew up on!""

