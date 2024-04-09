Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Valiant | Tagged: archer and armstrong, bloodshot, faith, rai, resurgence, x-o manowar

The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe Gets A Checklist

Last month, we broke the news about the new Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe event, launching from Valiant. Now we have a checklist.

Article Summary Alien Books unveils 'Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe' with a lineup of new series.

Fred Van Lente leads multiple titles, with Cloonan and Conrad on key comics.

Release schedule from February to September 2024 includes 'Bloodshot Unleashed'.

'Resurgence' event to test heroism amid Doctor Silk's new Visionary alliance.

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news about the new Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe event, launching from Valiant. Indeed, the Road To Resurgence had already launched unbeknownst to readers, courtesy of new publishers Alien Books. This will include previously unannounced Valiant series all written by Fred Van Lente, Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortal with Alvaro Papagiani, The Darques: Soulside with Sebastian Cabrol & Sergio Monjes and Archer & Armstrong: Assassin Nation with Emiliano Urdinola. But The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe series and event launching in September will be written by X-O Manowar writers Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad. Now we have a new checklist with some new dates for the publications below…

FEBRUARY 2024

A VERY VALIANTINE'S SPECIAL

MARCH 2024

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #1 (OF 4)

APRIL 2024

BRITANNIA: THE GREAT FIRE OF ROME

LIVEWIRE & THE SECRET WEAPONS

PUNK MAMBO: THE PUNK WITCH PROJECT

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #2 (OF 4)

MAY 2024

FAITH RETURNS #1 (OF 2)

THE VALIANTS #1 (OF 4)

X-O MANOWAR INVICTUS #1 (OF 4)

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #3 (OF 4)

RAI: THE BOOK OF THE DARQUE #1 (OF 2)

JUNE 2024

FAITH RETURNS 2 (OF 2)

THE VALIANTS #2 (OF 4)

X-O MANOWAR INVICTUS 2 (OF 4)

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED 4 (OF 4)

RAI: THE BOOK OF THE DARQUE #2 (OF 2)

NINJAK VS. ROKU #1 (OF 4)

JULY 2024

THE VALIANTS #3 (OF 4)

X-0 MANOWAR INVICTUS 03 (OF 4)

NINJAK VS. ROKU #2 (OF 4)

THE DARQUES: SOULSIDE #1 (OF 2)

ETERNAL WARRIORS: LAST RIDE OF THE IMMORTALS #1 (OF 2)

AUGUST 2024

THE VALIANTS #4 (OF 4)

X-0 MANOWAR INVICTUS 4 (OF 4)

NINJAK VS. ROKU #3 (OF 4)

THE DARQUES: SOULSIDE 02 (OF 2)

ETERNAL WARRIORS: LAST RIDE OF THE IMMORTALS #2 (OF 2)

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG: ASSASSIN NATION 01 (OF 2)

SEPTEMBER 2024

NINJAK VS. ROKU #4 (OF 4)

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG: ASSASSIN NATION 2 (OF 2)

RESURGENCE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #1 (OF 4)

"Meet Doctor Silk: to some, a nefarious terrorist obsessed with power and immortality; to others, a visionary scientist capable of guiding humanity to its next evolutionary leap. But when Doctor Silk forges an unlikely alliance, he gains the means to reshape the very fabric of the Valiant Universe itself, unleashing a threat of unprecedented magnitude. Sinister forces conspire to unravel the universe, and every hero must band together to confront this existential menace. Or must they? As public perception begins to tilt in Silk's favor, the heroes of Earth find themselves facing a pivotal choice: stand against the tide of change, or risk being swept away by the resurgence of a new Valiant Universe. Alliances are forged and loyalties tested; the fate of existence hangs in the balance, and confrontation between the Heroes will be inevitable. Lives will be changed, destinies rewritten, and the very essence of heroism will be put to the test in RESURGENCE!"

Starting in May, the Prologue to the Resurgence of the Valiant Universe:

THE VALIANTS #1-4 by Ryan Cady, Al Barrionuevo & Andres Ponce. This summer, the battle for the fate of reality unfolds and heroes and villains alike will navigate a landscape fraught with uncertainty. Will they emerge as architects of this new world, or fall victim to its relentless transformation?

Then the Road to the Resurgence of the Valiant Universe:

X-O MANOWAR: Invictus #1 (of 4) By Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad & Fernando Heinz Furukawa. Covers by German Peralta & Toby Willsmer. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

RAI: The Book Of The Darque #1 (of 2) By Dan Abnett & Emilio Utrera. Covers by Toby Willsmer & Diego Giribaldi. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

FAITH RETURNS #1 (of 2) By Jody Houser & Aleta Vidal. Covers by Luca Erbetta & Aleta Vidal. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: Reloaded #3 (of 4) By Mauro Mantella & Rodrigo Rocha. Cover Al Barrionuevo. 32 pages. In Shops: May 2024. SRP: $4.99

NINJAK vs ROKU #1 (of 4) By AJ Ampadu & Emiliano Correa. Covers by Luca Erbetta & Toby Willsmer. 32 pages. In Shops: June 2024. SRP: $4.99

The Darques: Soulside #1-2 by Fred Van Lente, Sebastian Cabrol & Sergio Monjes.

Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortal #1 (of 2) By Fred Van Lente & Alvaro Papagiani. Covers by Fer Baldo & Agustin Alessio. 32 pages. In Shops: August 2024. SRP: $4.99

Archer & Armstrong: Assassin Nation #1-2 by Fred Van Lente & Emiliano Urdinola.

RESURGENGE OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE #1 by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad.

Preview of Eternal Warriors: Last Ride of the Immortal #1 (of 2) By Fred Van Lente & Alvaro Papagiani.

Preview of X-O MANOWAR: Invictus #1 (of 4) By Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad & Fernando Heinz Furukawa

RAI: The Book Of The Darque #1 (of 2) By Dan Abnett & Emilio Utrera

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: Reloaded #3 (of 4) By Mauro Mantella & Rodrigo Rocha

FAITH RETURNS #1 (of 2) By Jody Houser & Aleta Vidal.

NINJAK vs ROKU #1 (of 4) By AJ Ampadu & Emiliano Correa.

