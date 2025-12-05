Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: checklist, crossover, Death Spiral

The Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral Crossover Checklist

The Amazing Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral Crossover Checklist

Article Summary Death Spiral is a major Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage crossover event running from February to April.

Written by Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, and Charles Soule, with new villain Torment targeting Peter Parker’s world.

Mary Jane bonds with Venom, while Eddie Brock unites with Carnage, creating dangerous new dynamics.

The checklist details all connected issues in the Death Spiral saga, including Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

The Venom/Spider-Man/Carnage crossover Death Spiral begins in February and continues into April. And has nothing whatsoever to do with One World Under Doom. And asking "Who lives? Who dies?" Here's a checklist for all the connected issues… Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will also be known as Amazing Spider-Man #33 of the current volume.

"DEATH SPIRAL will be written by three of today's acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage)—and feature artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz. During the panel, Ewing, Kelly and Soule, along with Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, discussed recent developments, including Spider-Man's cosmic adventures, Mary Jane becoming Venom, and Eddie Brock's bonding with Carnage, and explained how it all leads into this terrifying saga that introduces TORMENT, a twisted new supervillain who targets Peter Parker and all those connected to him, putting Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage on a violent collision course that not everyone involved will survive! "One of the wildest times in Spider and Symbiote history revs into high gear with this killer crossover!" Says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "Not only will readers get to witness Peter Parker learn that his long time love Mary Jane Watson is bonded with one of his greatest nemeses, but both learn that Eddie Brock has paired with the baddest symbiote ever, Carnage. They'll all be even more horrified when they face a scarier villain—TORMENT! No one is safe." "Spider-Man, Venom, Carnage, Mary Jane—they're essentially a weird family unit, interconnected with gigantic amounts of history together," Soule explained at the panel. "There's an engine there, there's a lot of emotional energy to there to break apart." "And then we needed a serial killer," Kelly added.

Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral (2026) #1 by Charles Soule, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Jesus Saiz

FIRST YOUR FRIENDS. THEN YOUR FAMILY. THEN YOU. The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here and continues through April! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned, and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!