Where Captain Ameri-Gwen Comes From In Gwen-Verse #2 (Spoilers)

Captain America #0, published today, sets up the new future of the Captain America books, with two series spinning out in subsequent weeks, one with Steve Rogers, the other with Sam Wilson. But we also get the tales of other parallel's of Spider-Gwen, throughout time and dimensions in Gwen-Verse #1 by Tim Seeley and Jodu Nishijima as Spider-Gwen teams with Thor-Gwen against a Captain Ameri-Gwen. We first get to see the parallel time-lost version of Sam Wilson becoming Captain America for World War II, Samantha Wilson, but who disappeared afterwards, as seen in Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez Spider-Gwen #1 from 2015.

With a young Gwen Stacy in this world, reading the comics of Captain America, and finding inspiration in her own magical world. Or at least the world as seen through Thorgwen's eyes.

Steve Rogers in this world, it seems just drew the Captain America comics. Well, even in the Marvel Universe, when he Steve Rogers had a secret identity, it was working in comics. As any comic book artist will tell you, that will leave you plenty of time to fight crime, corruption and embody a nation's hopes and dreams. And with the young Tony Stark and Norman Osborn seeding quite the destructive alliance…

Tony Stark does have a habit of being on the wrong side of history, doesn't he?

CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 ROSS STEVE ROGERS CVR

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220807

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Mattia De Iulis (CA) Alex Ross

When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going…

Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga, and you won't want to miss whatv comes next!

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-GWEN GWENVERSE #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220878

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

To stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world, Ghost Spider must team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time! But will this new alliance be able to stand against the Super-Soldier might of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try as it looks like she's out for revenge against ANOTHER Gwen Stacy! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022 SRP: $3.99