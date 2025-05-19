Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, Hellfire Vigil

X-Men Hellfire Vigil Fashion by Luciano Vecchio & Federica Mancin

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil fashion designs revealed by Luciano Vecchio and Federica Mancin from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Marvel unveils new X-Men Hellfire Vigil fashion designs by Luciano Vecchio and Federica Mancin

The event's style features more solemn and unified looks, reflecting mutantkind’s post-Krakoa era

Top X-Men creators, including Jed MacKay and Gail Simone, unite for the X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 one-shot

Designers drew inspiration from X-Men lore and character iconography to create striking new costumes

Luciano Vecchio and Federica Mancin, two of the artists contributing to this year's Hellfire Vigil – formerly Gala – one-shot, X-Men Hellfire Vigil #1, have seen their mutant fashion designs PR'ed by Marvel Comics, slightly too far from the Met Gala to gain some free publicity.

"Each year, mutantkind gathers for a night of joyous celebration, mutant pride, and delicious drama at the HELLFIRE GALA! This year's Hellfire Gala one-shot, X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1, strikes a different note as the X-Men reflect on the loss of Krakoa, but it still promises to be mutantkind's biggest night. And as is tradition, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite characters serve super hero high fashion looks designed by some of the industry's leading talents! Today, see some of the design work for the giant-sized one-shot from artists Luciano Vecchio, an X-Men superstar known for his current work on Storm and upcoming issues of Uncanny X-Men, and rising star Federica Mancin who makes her exciting X-Men debut next month in Exceptional X-Men #10. "A night of reunions, returns, and revelations, all setting the stage for the next year of X-Men storytelling! Always one of the most talked about comics of the year, the Hellfire Gala is now a beloved staple of the X-Men mythos, even inspiring the new season of the hit video game Marvel Rivals. In addition to Vecchio and Mancin, this latest installment will be written and drawn by various creators behind the X-Men's current era including Jed MacKay (X-Men), Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Eve L. Ewing (Exceptional X-Men), Murewa Ayodele (Storm), Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (NYX, Giant-Size X-Men), Geoffrey Thorne (X-Force), Alex Paknadel (Astonishing X-Men Infinity Comic), Jason Loo (Dazzler), Javier Garrón (Uncanny X-Men), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Sara Pichelli (Scarlet Witch), Declan Shalvey (Mystique), Roi Mercado (Phoenix) and Marcus To (X-Force).

"This is a Vigil, not a Gala, so these looks are striking, but more solemn, less flashy yet still fun, that reflect each character's history in a Post-Krakoan way," explained Vecchio. "Unlike previous years where I focused on individual designs one at a time, here I worked in bunches at once to create a cohesive look while keeping singularities."

"I found inspiration by limiting myself to work with mostly black and white, and figuring out what that sparked in each character's iconography," he continued. "I started with Stom, following Murewa's directives and adding some twists of my own, and then worked on the list of characters he wanted to appear in his segment. I did the same with the Outliers and Gail, and then I added characters from my own list of who I wanted to show up."

"Being part of a major event like X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL was an incredible mix of excitement and nerves," Mancin shared. "I am truly grateful and humbled to be given the unique opportunity to contribute to it and work on the outfits for Emma, Sophie and the trio from Exceptional X-Men. It all came as a big challenge, but I was lucky to work with such an amazing team that helped me throughout the process and inspired me to do my utter best."

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1 – 75960621148700111

Written by JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, GEOFFREY THORNE, JASON LOO, MUREWA AYODELE & STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JAVIER GARRÓN, NETHO DIAZ, SARA PICHELLI, FEDERICA MANCIN, LUCIANO VECCHIO, DECLAN SHALVEY, ROI MERCADO & MARCUS TO

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year!

Rated T+

