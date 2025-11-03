Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Wonder Woman Annual

Yes, We're Getting An Absolute Wonder Woman Annual As Well

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman Annual confirmed, joining Absolute Batman with its own special issue event.

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman reveal fresh character designs and story teases for future issues.

Spotlight on updated looks for Doctor Poison, Queen Clea, IO, and Hippolyta, with exclusive creator notes.

Discussion on evolving villain costumes and Amazon lore, plus hints at what’s next for the Absolute line.

On her Substack, Kelly Thompson shared more designs for Absolute Wonder Woman from Hayden Sherman. And in doing so, added "I will try to do another one of these for issues 13 – 20 (and the Annual!) when appropriate — as we have a ton of incredible design coming down the pike — and as the teases in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12 have suggested." So looks like it won't just be Absolute Batman getting an Annual. The Absolute Batman Annual included three stories from writer/artists not associated with the Absolute line, will we get the same for Absolute Wonder Woman Annual? And will the Absolute Superman Annual be far behind? As for the character designs, Kelly lays it out… here are three examples;

DOCTOR POISON: Doctor Poison is one of my favorite new takes on old villains. I love this suit so much and I love how much she hates Veronica Cale. lol. <3 Poison IS getting an update to her suit (if you're following the story you know why!) — so expect a tweaked design when she shows up again in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #16 (Jan) — but we all love this design so much I didn't really want to change it (foiled! by my own storytelling! ahhh!) but I confess that the tweaked design Hayden did for Poison is…perfect. I don't know why I was surprised.

QUEEN CLEA: Fantastic design that in my view, builds beautifully on the OG design (and the 80s update) in super smart ways that are fun while also making a lot of sense. We ended up giving her a staff instead of the Trident when we realized the Trident of Poseidon should be much more than just a weapon, and tweaked the story accordingly. Hayden also added absolutely wild platform heels after this iteration — which are super impractical to actually fight in, but made a lot of sense for her trying to make herself larger than life inside the maze.

Fantastic design that in my view, builds beautifully on the OG design (and the 80s update) in super smart ways that are fun while also making a lot of sense. We ended up giving her a staff instead of the Trident when we realized the Trident of Poseidon should be much more than just a weapon, and tweaked the story accordingly. Hayden also added absolutely wild platform heels after this iteration — which are super impractical to actually fight in, but made a lot of sense for her trying to make herself larger than life inside the maze. IO: IO is one of my favorite Amazons (and one of my favorite moons of Jupiter! There are at least 97 so that's more impressive than you think. Yes, yes, I hear how nerdy this sounds…let's move on). One of the reasons I picked IO to be our Amazon in the maze, beyond my affection for her, is that she tends to be one of the larger/more muscled Amazons in regular WW canon — she's often depicted as the blacksmith with big heavy blacksmithing tools more than slender swords and shields. Anyway, showing Diana being larger than even one of the (presumably) larger Amazons was a good way to both show their connections and similarities, and to also suggest that even among the gifted/fantastic, Diana is still quite special. The specifics of her design were quite tricky — she had to feel like she was an Amazon, but having been separated from them for decades and trapped in a maze, she had to also feel both aligned with the others trapped inside the maze and unique among them. As usual, Hayden mastered all those complications with ease. We changed her hair color and tweaked the way the maze tattoo looked on her skin, but otherwise this was a hit on the first pass I believe.

HIPPOLYTA & THE AMAZONS: We knew that other than IO, we were going to be seeing Hippolyta and Themyscira, if only briefly. But that meant Hayden had to really dig in and think about the Amazons as if we were diving into a massive story about them, so that everything would feel appropriately fleshed out and well-considered even if we were just getting a glance. Hippolyta in particular is such a great look that feels like Diana visually but also DOES NOT feel like she'd be confused for Diana. A personal pet peeve of mine is when Diana and Hippolyta look indistinguishable and so I'm particularly delighted by how Hayden handled that challenge.

