Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Launches Free War Sails Expansion

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes to the seas in the latest expansion, as War Sails has arrived in the game totally free this week

Battle, raid, or trade with the fierce Nord faction in the ice-capped, newly accessible Northern Kingdom.

Command and customize over 20 ships, upgrade your fleet, and experience dynamic sea battles and campaigns.

Explore expanded maps, earn new gear, and reshape trade, diplomacy, and warfare across land and sea.

Indie game developer and publisher TaleWorlds Entertainment has released a brand-new expansion for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, as they take to the seas in War Sails. This totally free update takes you into having battles at sea, as you come into contact with the Nords as the Viking-inspired faction. Along with ship customization, large-scale sea battles, and newly chartered northern territories. We have more details here as the content is now live.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – War Sails

Meet The Nords: Chart a course to the Northern Kingdom, home of the fearless Nords. Trade, recruit, or fight in a land of jagged peaks and icy fjords. Will you join the North or take their riches?

Chart a course to the Northern Kingdom, home of the fearless Nords. Trade, recruit, or fight in a land of jagged peaks and icy fjords. Will you join the North or take their riches? Master Naval Warfare: War Sails brings naval warfare inspired by medieval battles. Master wind and water physics, board or ram ships, cripple foes by shattering oars, sinking hulls, or tearing sails.

War Sails brings naval warfare inspired by medieval battles. Master wind and water physics, board or ram ships, cripple foes by shattering oars, sinking hulls, or tearing sails. Explore an Expanded Map : Calradia expands for naval warfare with a northern sea, islands, rivers, and open waters. Sail past barriers, resupply, and battle foes on land and sea.

Calradia expands for naval warfare with a northern sea, islands, rivers, and open waters. Sail past barriers, resupply, and battle foes on land and sea. Build Your Fleet : Choose from 20 ships, each with unique handling shaped by wind and waves. Upgrade with siege engines, sails, and rams. Acquire vessels, upgrade ports, or win ships and figureheads.

Choose from 20 ships, each with unique handling shaped by wind and waves. Upgrade with siege engines, sails, and rams. Acquire vessels, upgrade ports, or win ships and figureheads. Embark on a Naval Campaign: Sail rivers and seas to strike deep into enemy land. Keep armies supplied, sink foes, and blockade towns. But beware—storms and attrition can undo even the best-laid plans.

Sail rivers and seas to strike deep into enemy land. Keep armies supplied, sink foes, and blockade towns. But beware—storms and attrition can undo even the best-laid plans. Expand Your Adsenal : Gather new companions, Nordic banners, hairstyles, tattoos, and armour. Develop your naval skills, craft unique weapons, and wield new spears, swords, and axes to rule land and sea.

Gather new companions, Nordic banners, hairstyles, tattoos, and armour. Develop your naval skills, craft unique weapons, and wield new spears, swords, and axes to rule land and sea. A Living, Evolving World: Naval systems and Nord faction integrate into Bannerlord's world, reshaping trade, warfare, and diplomacy.

Naval systems and Nord faction integrate into Bannerlord's world, reshaping trade, warfare, and diplomacy. Custom Naval Battles: Create and command your own fleet battles. Choose hero, faction, ships, and crew, then set wind, season, and time of day on River, Coastal, or Open Sea maps. No campaign needed.

