Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: deadpool, marvel, Secret Lair

Marvel's Deadpool Returns For Next Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair

The Merc with a Mouth returns to Magic: The Gathering as the latest Secret Lair set has been taken over by Deadpool once again

Article Summary Deadpool returns to Magic: The Gathering with a new Secret Lair set packed with signature Meta humor.

The collection includes three editions: standard, foil, and the sparkling new Pool Party Edition.

Five classic Magic cards get a Deadpool makeover, featuring irreverent new art and commentary.

The bundle drops April 1, 2026—April Pool's Day—showcasing Deadpool's signature fourth-wall shenanigans.

Wizards of the Coast and Marvel continue their partnership in Magic: The Gathering with an all-new Secret Lair set, as Deadpool comes back for more fourth-wall breaking. The two are releasing a few new sets that will all kinda be the same, but different, which seems appropriate as they'll be dropping this new set on April 1, 2026, also known as April Pool's Day. The set is called "I Fixed It (You're Welcome)" with a few variations, including the "Pool Party" set which is Deadpool, but more, at a party. You can see what we mean below with new images of the set before it launches next week.

You're Reading a Magic: The Gathering Headline With Deadpool as the Subject? Fourth-Wall: Broken

"Every Magic card is great, but some Magic cards just need a little more joie de vivre, some jeux ne se quoi, and other French words that indicate aura farming," said creative consultant All-High Grand Arbiter of Corrections Department Deadpool. "I actually AM a trading card, so I know what I'm talking about."

Mr. Pool has named this latest museum-worthy Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop Secret Lair x Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome). It contains five "improved" Magic cards that he drew all over masterfully edited. This drop represents so much of his creative genius that we were told that it should be available in non-foil, traditional foil, and something that Deadpool calls "Pool Party", which he said needed art that "partied harder" in order to "celebrate my special day".

When asked, "What is Pool Party?", Deadpool walked away, threw his hands in the air, and yelled, "FIGURE IT OUT, I'LL KNOW IT WHEN I SEE IT!"

Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed it (You're Welcome) [$29.99]

1x Deadly Dispute

1x Lightning Bolt

1x Thrill of Possibility

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Sol Ring

Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome) Foil Edition [$39.99]

1x Foil Deadly Dispute

1x Foil Lightning Bolt

1x Foil Thrill of Possibility

1x Foil Lightning Greaves

1x Foil Sol Ring

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Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome) Pool Party Edition [$59.99]

Daddy gets what Daddy wants. This time, it's a brand-new way to make your cardboard shinier than my suit under studio lighting. Welcome to the Pool Party Edition. It sparkles. It shines. I see you staring. Take a picture; it'll last longer.

1x Pool Party Foil Deadly Dispute

1x Pool Party Foil Lightning Bolt

1x Pool Party Foil Thrill of Possibility

1x Pool Party Foil Lightning Greaves

1x Pool Party Foil Sol Ring

FINAL_final_REALLYfinal_v7_ USETHISONE(2)_Everything Bundle [$124.99]

Behold the FINAL_final_REALLYfinal_v7_ USETHISONE(2)_Everything Bundle. Yes, that is the name. No, I will not shorten it. Yes, someone approved it. No, I don't remember the names of everyone. Inside, you get all three editions of Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome). Non-foil. Clean. Calm. Suspiciously responsible. Traditional foil. Shiny. Classic. Still behaving. Pool Party Edition, with my debut, extra shiny brand-new foil treatment. Loud. Like me. It's not a bundle. It's a commitment.

• 1x Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome)

• 1x Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome) Foil Edition

• 1x Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool: I Fixed It (You're Welcome) | Pool Party Edition

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