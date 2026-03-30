Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ASUS ROG, gaming, Keyboard, Strix Morph 96 Wireless

ASUS ROG Launches Strix Morph 96 Wireless Keyboard

The Strix Morph 96 Wireless is the latest design from ASUS ROG to offer a more comfortable but streamlined gaming keyboard

Article Summary ASUS ROG unveils the Strix Morph 96 Wireless, a 96% customizable mechanical gaming keyboard.

Compact design features a full numpad, freeing up desk space without sacrificing key functionality.

Easily accessible internals, hot-swappable switches, and DIY-friendly construction for full personalization.

Features vibrant Aura Sync RGB, wireless flexibility, and a multi-function control knob for easy adjustments.

ASUS ROG revealed a new portable keyboard this week, which is the Strix Morph 96 Wireless. This is a new 96% layout that is fully customizable, in which teh team has made it streamlined and cut out a lot of the bulk to make it more affordable, without skimping out on the performance. You can read mroe about the design below as it's available starting at $140 via their website and selec locations.

The Strix Morph 96 Wireless Provides Portability and a Smooth Design in ASUS ROG's Latest Keyboard

Designed in response to consumer feedback, the Strix Morph 96 Wireless combines DIY-friendly architecture with advanced wireless performance and cross-platform flexibility, making it equally at home in competitive gaming setups and hybrid workstations. The 96% layout delivers a full numpad and essential navigation keys in a footprint measuring just approximately one centimeter wider than a traditional TKL keyboard. The result is a space-efficient design that frees up valuable desk space for mouse movement while preserving productivity-focused functionality.

The Strix Morph 96 Wireless is engineered to make customization approachable and accessible. A removable screw-on top cover and thoughtfully designed internal structure allow users to easily access and reassemble each layer — from plate to PCB — for a fully personalized build experience.

Hot-swappable ROG NX Snow V2 (linear) and ROG NX Storm V2 (clicky) mechanical switches sit on a south-facing PCB, expanding compatibility with a wide range of aftermarket keycaps, including Cherry-profile sets. This enthusiast-requested upgrade minimizes interference while delivering smoother acoustics and improved fit. A silicone gasket-mount design paired with internal dampening foam reduces vibration and switch ping, resulting in a softer, more cushioned typing feel and refined "thocky" or crisp "clacky" acoustics depending on switch preference.

Dual side RGB light bars and a PC positioning plate distribute lighting evenly across the keyboard for vibrant, immersive illumination. Aura Sync RGB lighting effects can be customized per key, with wireless Aura Sync supported in 2.4 GHz RF mode. An integrated multi-function control knob and side button enable quick adjustments for volume, media playback, lighting brightness, and customizable functions, allowing users to stay focused without interrupting gameplay or workflow.

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