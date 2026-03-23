Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Groudon, Kyogre, Memories in Motion, pokemon

Kyogre & Groudon Return to Pokémon GO For April 2026 Raids

Kyogre, Groudon, Regidrago, Tapu Lele, Tapu Koko, Mega Manectic, Mega Alakazam, and more return to Pokémon GO raids this April.

Article Summary Kyogre, Groudon, Regidrago, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele headline April 2026 Pokémon GO raid rotations.

Shiny forms available in both Five-Star and Mega Raids, plus Shadow Latios in Shadow Raids this month.

Event highlights include A Shockingly Good Time, Tinkatink Community Day, and Sustainability Week.

April GO Pass, Research Breakthroughs, and Raid Hours bring new rewards and Shiny chances to Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO has revealed its April 2026 raid and event schedule. Let's see what's coming up.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five-Star raids in Pokémon GO in April 2026:

April 1 – April 7: Regidrago (can be Shiny)

Regidrago (can be Shiny) April 8 – April 14: Kyogre (can be Shiny)

Kyogre (can be Shiny) April 15 – April 21: Kyogre (can be Shiny)

Kyogre (can be Shiny) April 22 – April 28: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) April 29 – May 5: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)

Tapu Lele (can be Shiny) Shadow Raids: Shadow Latios (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this April 2026:

April 1 – April 7: Mega Manectric (can be Shiny)

Mega Manectric (can be Shiny) April 8 – April 14: Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny)

Mega Aerodactyl (can be Shiny) April 15 – April 21: Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny)

Mega Alakazam (can be Shiny) April 22 – April 28: Mega Sharpedo (can be Shiny)

Mega Sharpedo (can be Shiny) April 29 – May 5: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in April 2026:

April 6 – April 12 : Trapinch (can be Shiny)

Trapinch (can be Shiny) April 13 – April 19: Drilbur (can be Shiny)

Drilbur (can be Shiny) April 20 – April 26: Regirock (can be Shiny)

Regirock (can be Shiny) April 27 – May 3: Shuckle (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2026:

March 31 – April 6 : A Shockingly Good Time

A Shockingly Good Time April 4: Fashion Raid Day

Fashion Raid Day April 11: Tinkatink Community Day

Tinkatink Community Day April 14 – April 20 : Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 18: Hatch Day

Hatch Day April 15: Max Battle Day

Max Battle Day April 4 – April 8: Festival of Colors (India Exclusive)

Festival of Colors (India Exclusive) April 28 – May 4: Steeled Resolve

Steeled Resolve April 30 – May 4: Steeled Resolve: Taken Over

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2026 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, April 1: Regidrago (can be Shiny)

Regidrago (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 8: Kyogre (can be Shiny)

Kyogre (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 15: Groudon (can be Shiny)

Groudon (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 22: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Wednesday, April 28: Tapu Lele (can be Shiny)

The April GO Pass will feature:

TBA

Current Research Breakthrough encounters during the current season:

Gyarados (can be Shiny)

Honedge (can be Shiny)

Dhelmise (can be Shiny)

Sinistea (can be Shiny)

Duraludon (can be Shiny)

Dreepy

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!