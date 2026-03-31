Posted in: Games, Mattel, Video Games | Tagged: Bandit Island Studios, masters of the universe, Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Announced For Amazon Luna

A new He-Man game is coming to Amazon Luna as Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite will arrive as an exclusive this June

Article Summary Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite launches exclusively on Amazon Luna this June, alongside the new film

Bandit Island Studios delivers an original He-Man couch co-op game mixing deckbuilding and strategy

Play as iconic and deep-cut Masters of the Universe legends, battling Hordak and his formidable horde

Unique Adventure Mode adds randomness, mini games, and both collaborative and competitive challenges

Amazon Luna and Mattel have come together for a new exclusive video game, as Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite will be added to the gaming platform this Summer. This is a totally original He-Man game developed by Bandit Island Studios, drawing inspiration from the upcoming film by Amazon MGM Studios, as they have created a new co-op couch title where you and your friends play as characters from the franchise that's a mix of strategy and deckbuilding mechanics. We have the finer details below as the game will release the same day as the film, June 5, 2026.

Amazon Luna Will Have The Power When Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite Arrives in June

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite will feature the world and characters inspired by the many imaginations of the franchise, including the upcoming Masters of the Universe movie, while also re-introducing characters from deeper Eternian lore. This exciting new couch co-op game will invite endless play within invigorating and nostalgic deck building and arcade mini games, blending strategy amongst friends with collaborative and competitive efforts for dynamic and engaging entertainment.

Work With Your Friends To Take On All He-Man Enemies

Unique playstyles bring each legend to life in the fight against Hordak, Skeletor's former mentor, and his unstoppable horde. In Adventure Mode, you'll work together to deliver even bigger hits, gather increasingly powerful cards, and further strengthen your characters. Every playthrough features different challenges across diverse biomes, but as competitive trials pit players against each other to battle for precious bonuses, you might not only fight enemies. Snatch treasure from the faceless one, dodge crushing boulders, and avoid the frightening gaze of Moaty to claim heroic advantages! How will you defend Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Hordak?

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite joins the Amazon Luna GameNight collection of social party games playable right from your living room. No console or gaming PC needed. GameNight games are designed to be played together with family and friends for maximum connection.

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