Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Memories in Motion

Our Raid Guide will help you build a team of the best counters to defeat Regidrago in Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this April.

Article Summary Regidrago headlines Five-Star Raids during the Memories in Motion season of Pokémon GO.

Top Regidrago counters include Mega Rayquaza, Eternatus, Kyurem, and other strong Dragon-types.

Regidrago can be soloed with powerful counters, but two or more trainers are recommended for most players.

Shiny Regidrago odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IVs at 1699 CP (normal) and 2124 CP (weather boosted).

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Memories in Motion, continues this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2026. For the second month of Memories in Motion, Five-Star Raids will feature Regidrago, Kyogre, Groudon, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Koko with Shadow Latios in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Alakazam, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Banette. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Ice Burn

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Shadow Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Play Rough

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Regidrago: Dragon Breath, Dragon Energy

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regidrago can be defeated by a solo player as long as the top counters are brought in… and ideal weather conditions may be crucial. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

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