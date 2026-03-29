Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon's Dogma 2, game controller, GameSir

GameSir Releases G7 Pro Dragon's Dogma 2 Edition Game Controller

Dragon's Dogma 2 has a new customized controller for PC and Xbox from GameSir, as they have a new version of the G7 Pro available

Article Summary GameSir unveils a Dragon's Dogma 2 themed G7 Pro controller for Xbox, PC, and Android gaming platforms.

Features tri-mode connectivity, Hall Effect analog triggers, and exclusive Mag-Res TMR stick technology.

Includes four programmable macros, a built-in gyroscope, micro switch buttons, and immersive haptic feedback.

Boasts exclusive themed artwork, swappable faceplate, charging dock, and Nexus 2.0 software customization.

GameSir revealed its latest customized game controller, with Dragon's Dogma 2 getting its own design for the G7 Pro for PC and Xbox. Specifically designed to match that of The Arisen, this special edition has taken all of the refinements for the G7 Pro and given it an exclusive amber and fire thematic styling, with the ability to use it across Xbox, PC, and Android devices. We have more details about it here and images to show it off, as its available in their shop for $90.

Experience Legendary Performance With The Dragon's Dogma 2 G7 Pro

Refined from the celebrated G7 lineage-G7, G7 SE, and G7 HE-the Dragon's Dogma 2 Edition retains the G7 Pro's elite hardware while showcasing a design worthy of Gransys. Equipped with tri-mode connectivity, Hall Effect analog triggers, GameSir Mag-Res™ TMR sticks, and a swappable magnetic faceplate, this edition merges mythic aesthetics with cutting-edge engineering.

The controller features GameSir's Mag-Res TMR stick technology-combining the efficiency of traditional potentiometers with the durability of Hall Effect designs. As the first Xbox-licensed controller to feature TMR sticks, it offers anti-drift precision, faster response times, and ultra-smooth control. When connected to PC via wired or 2.4G wireless, players can harness a 1000Hz polling rate for lightning-fast input. Hall Effect analog triggers deliver smooth, linear control for spellcasting accuracy or ranged precision, while tactile Micro Switch trigger stops allow players to activate Hair Trigger Mode-ideal for rapid combat scenarios.

Battle-Ready Customization

To match the dynamic combat of Dragon's Dogma, the controller includes four programmable macro buttons: two mini bumpers (R5/L5) and two lockable back buttons (R4/L4), offering tactical flexibility. A built-in gyroscope (PC only) enables motion-based control schemes for intuitive gameplay. Optical Micro Switch ABXY buttons and a mechanical Micro Switch D-pad provide crisp, responsive feedback fit for competitive play. Four independent rumble motors-embedded in each grip and trigger-deliver immersive, localized haptics that bring every clash, spell, and roar to life.

A Design Worthy of the Arisen

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Edition showcases exclusive themed artwork across its three-part magnetic swappable faceplate, allowing players to embody the spirit of the Arisen with every session. The faceplate system remains compatible with previous G7 series designs, offering expanded customization options. Two additional D-pads are included for ergonomic preference. Bundled with a Smart Auto Start-Stop Charging Station and a built-in 1200mAh battery, the controller ensures extended wireless play. The charging dock includes integrated receiver storage for seamless organization.

A 3.5mm headset jack supports audio via both wired and 2.4G wireless connections for immersive communication and sound. Unlock deeper customization through the GameSir Nexus 2.0 software suite, featuring gyroscope tuning, stick curve adjustments, and button-to-mouse mapping-empowering players to tailor their control style to every battle.

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