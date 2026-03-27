Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Archetype Entertainment, exodus, rpg, sci-fi

Sci-Fi Action RPG Exodus Shares New Brief Gameplay Clip

We got a new look at the upcoming sci-fi action RPG Exodus from Wizards of the Coast, but the clip is less than a minute long

Article Summary Exodus reveals a short new gameplay clip, showcasing action-packed sci-fi RPG elements and combat.

Play as Jun Aslan, a Traveler leading humanity against Celestials 40,000 years in the future.

Customize your approach with stealth or combat, unlock abilities, and form meaningful alliances.

Explore extraordinary worlds, confront time-altering choices, and fight alongside skilled companions.

Developer Archetype Entertainment and publisher Wizards of the Coast dropped a new video for Exodus today, as we geta brief look at the upcoming sci-fi action RPG. The clip is less than a minute long, as you can see above, but it gives a little perspective of the action to come in the title. We also have the clip released from GDC 2026 below to watch as well. Enjoy the videos as the game is being aimed for a 2027 release.

Exodus

Exodus is a sci-fi action-adventure RPG where you become the Traveler—leading humanity's fight for survival against the Celestials. Face our evolution 40,000 years in the future, explore extraordinary worlds, and confront time itself to shape the fate of generations. Exodus offers freedom in gameplay style, allowing players to approach challenges through stealth or open combat. Both paths are designed to be equally rewarding, empowering players to tailor their experience. As the story unfolds, fans will unlock new weapons and abilities, form bonds with companions, and discover combat synergies that deepen gameplay and storytelling. Jun will not face this journey alone.

Throughout Exodus, players will meet companions with unique motivations and secrets. These relationships are integral to the experience, bringing new lore, side stories, and quests that enrich the vast narrative universe. Step forward into the role of Jun Aslan, a salvager turned Traveler—a renegade among the stars and hunter of ancient secrets.​ Embark on interstellar missions to recover Celestial Remnants that may hold the key to humanity's survival.​ Return to a changed world, where time dilation has amplified your choices and reshaped the future of humanity.

Engage in intense combat against monstrous creatures and constructs, rival human Dynasties, and the greatest threat of all: the Celestials.​ Fuse Remnants with human tech to expand your arsenal and unleash devastating abilities through a Gauntlet only you can command.​ Fight alongside powerful, highly adept companions whose strength, skill, and synergy turn the tide of every battle. Explore a galaxy alive with awe and mystery, shaped by extraordinary worlds, unique beings, and the bonds you forge (or break) along the way.​ Encounter the evolved descendants of humanity known as the Celestials, their bioengineered Changelings, and highly intelligent Awakened animals.​ Lead a formidable crew across the stars —human and Awakened—driven by their own convictions and deadly in the fight ahead.​

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