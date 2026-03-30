Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Grimlore Games, Titan Quest II

Summons Make Their Triumphant Return in Titan Quest II

Titan Quest II has confirmed the next update to Early Access will arrive in April, as the game will bring back Summons to test out

Article Summary Titan Quest II brings back Summons in April Early Access update with new mechanics for signature minions.

All masteries receive unique Summon companions, offering players tactical choices in battle.

New Talisman item type added, enhancing mage abilities and usable by non-spellcasters too.

Explore a handcrafted Greek mythology world, unlock powerful abilities, and fight legendary monsters.

Grimlore Games and THQ Nordic have confirmed the next Early Access update coming to Titan Quest II, as they are bringing back Summons to the title. The team didn't set a formal date for the content, but we do know that Summons are returning with a twist to how they'll work, as well as several item reworks and improvements from the first title. Every mastery will have a signature Summon, such as Storm Wisps, the War Banner, Core Dwellers, etc. Allowing you to command at will or let them fight on their own. What's more, a brand-new Talisman item type for mages is coming that even non-spellcasters will be able to utilize in battle. You can find out more in the latest dev video above.

Summon The Power of Olympus Down To The Masses in Titan Quest II

Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest and go toe-to-toe with legendary monsters as you journey across a fantastical reimagining of ancient Greece. Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment – including you. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself to stop Nemesis, free those she's punished, and weave your own epic tale.

A Land of Myths and Monsters: Embark on an adventure worthy of the epics that takes you from picturesque beaches, to serene Greek temples, to ruins haunted by shades of the dead, to places where no mortal has ever ventured, including the mysterious realm of the Moirai themselves and beyond. Battle classic creatures from Greek myth and the original Titan Quest, including ichthians, centaurs, gryphons, hippokampoi, and cyclopes, and prove that the age of heroes is far from over.

Embark on an adventure worthy of the epics that takes you from picturesque beaches, to serene Greek temples, to ruins haunted by shades of the dead, to places where no mortal has ever ventured, including the mysterious realm of the Moirai themselves and beyond. Battle classic creatures from Greek myth and the original Titan Quest, including ichthians, centaurs, gryphons, hippokampoi, and cyclopes, and prove that the age of heroes is far from over. An Odyssey Through the Unknown: Titan Quest II features a unique handcrafted campaign focused on exploration, and the world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover. Legendary monsters lurk in hidden groves, strange artifacts still carry magic from bygone ages, and you never know when you will end up face-to-face with a god. Every ruin holds a secret, every statue a story. Visit memorable towns full of life and intrigue. The conversations you engage in and the items you find along your journey can lead to surprising discoveries. This is your adventure.

Titan Quest II features a unique handcrafted campaign focused on exploration, and the world is full of mysteries and secrets to discover. Legendary monsters lurk in hidden groves, strange artifacts still carry magic from bygone ages, and you never know when you will end up face-to-face with a god. Every ruin holds a secret, every statue a story. Visit memorable towns full of life and intrigue. The conversations you engage in and the items you find along your journey can lead to surprising discoveries. This is your adventure. Glory Awaits the Bold: As your journey progresses, you will unlock powerful abilities and wield epic weapons, but the enemies you face are far from defenseless – dodge and counter their attacks, then overwhelm them with a well-timed flurry of blows. Rituals allow you to control the game's difficulty, while deep character customization systems ensure that there's always a good reason to replay.

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