Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Hasbro, Netflix, Tabletop | Tagged: hasbro, kpop demon hunters, monopoly, Monopoly Deal, Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters, netflix

Hasbro Releases Monopoly Deal: Kpop Demon Hunters

Get ready to have all those songs stuck in your head again as Kpop Demon Hunters has its own version of Monopoly Deal, available now

Article Summary Monopoly Deal: Kpop Demon Hunters is now available, featuring characters from the Netflix animated film

Collect item cards and help HUNTR/X prep for their biggest concert to win by assembling 3 complete sets

Each player chooses a character card with unique abilities for dynamic and fast-paced gameplay

Quick, 15-minute games for 2-5 players—perfect for Kpop Demon Hunters fans and family game night

Hasbro and Netflix have come together for another crossover title as they have released Monopoly Deal: Kpop Demon Hunters. Unlike normal Monopoly (which they're making a version of to be released in August), this is an on-the-go version of the game that's meant for quick play with its own set of rules and mechanics. This one is obviously tailored to the film, as the game will have you preparing for a concert by reaching out to fans for help. We have more info here as the game is on sale now via Walmart and Amazon for $13.

Get Every Song Stuck In Your Head Again While Playing Monopoly Deal: Kpop Demon Hunters

HUNTR/X is preparing for their most epic concert yet, and they need their biggest fans' help! Collect item cards featuring the objects Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to make the concert a success and seal the Honmoon! The game combines the fast-paced action of Monopoly Deal with characters and themes from the hit Netflix film. Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, deploy Bobby to watch out for trouble, and more! Players add fan cards to their personal Fan Club to pay other players who go after them. The first player to have 3 different complete item sets wins!





Inspired by Kpop Demon Hunters: Help HUNTR/X prepare for their most epic concert yet in the Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters game! Features characters and themes from the hit Netflix animated film

Help HUNTR/X prepare for their most epic concert yet in the Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters game! Features characters and themes from the hit Netflix animated film Collect Items to Win: Compete to collect items that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to make the concert a success and seal the Honmoon! The first player to assemble 3 complete sets wins

Compete to collect items that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey need to make the concert a success and seal the Honmoon! The first player to assemble 3 complete sets wins Get Helo From Favorite Characters: To start, players choose a character card: Rumi, Mira, Zoey, Jinu, or Derpy—each with a unique ability to use throughout the game

To start, players choose a character card: Rumi, Mira, Zoey, Jinu, or Derpy—each with a unique ability to use throughout the game Play Action Cards To Build a Fan Cklub: Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, get Bobby involved, and more

Use action cards to go viral, take on the spicy challenge, get Bobby involved, and more Play in 15 Minutes: Quick to play and easy to learn, this Monopoly Deal card game for 2 to 5 players is a super fun game for Family Game Night, after school, and more

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