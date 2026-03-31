Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: auction, heritage auctions, Pikachu Illustrator, pokemon

Pokémon TCG Pikachu Illustrator Cards Draws a Record $1.4M Sale

One of the rarist Pokémon Trading Card Game cards set a new auction record overe the weekend as Pikachu Illustrator sold for $1.4m

Article Summary A rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card sold at auction for a record-breaking $1.4 million.

Only 15 PSA Mint 9 Pikachu Illustrator cards exist, making it the "Holy Grail" for collectors.

A complete Gem Mint 10 Pokémon Skyridge Master Set also topped $1.2 million at the same event.

Other Pokémon cards and original art, including a Sugimori piece, fetched hundreds of thousands.

Over the weekend, a Heritage Auction event saw a new record sale of a Pokémon Trading Card Game be reached, as a rare Pokachu Illustrator card went for $1.4m. During the Trading Card Games and Manga Signature Auction, a PSA Mint 9 Pikachu Illustrator went up on the block, and on the first day, it went for $1,406,250. This set a new public auction record for its grade and was one of the highest-selling items of the entire event. We have mroe details about the auction and other items currently going at top value from Heritage below, as we're sure this record will probably get broken again before year's end at the rate Pokémon cards are going.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Auctions Continue To Snag Big Bucks

After the hatching of those first video games, the entertainment juggernaut would evolve to include mobile games, movies, home video, toys and the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Early trainers could buy a pack of 11 cards for about $4. Nowadays, original Base Set Booster Packs routinely sell for thousands of dollars apiece, while rare cards — such as the Pikachu Illustrator card, which was awarded as the grand prize of one of the first three illustration contests publicized in CoroCoro Comic — go for far more. The third-party authentication company PSA has certified 15 copies of the card at Mint 9, with only one copy graded higher. The Illustrator featuring the franchise mascot is often called the "Holy Grail" of the hobby.

A complete Master Set of 332 Pokémon Skyridge cards, all graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA, also topped the million-dollar mark. The Master Set, the only known fully PSA-10-graded complete set, achieved a record $1,218,750 for the set. Another of the hottest cards in the hobby is the First Edition Base Set Charizard. One of only 125 copies worthy of a Gem Mint 10 from PSA, this copy pulled in $550,000.

The $600,000 price for an original sketch by renowned Pokémon artist Ken Sugimori was the highest price ever paid for Pokémon original art and the highest Shikishi of all time. Sugimori created the artwork for some of the most sought-after cards in the hobby as well as for the original video games. This PSA-authenticated artwork depicting Misty and Pikachu is signed by Sugimori in both English and Japanese and dates to June 23, 1998. The $125,000 sale of a sealed Japanese booster set and $212,500 for a Sealed Pokémon Skyridge Booster Box also set all-time highs.

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