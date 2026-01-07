Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Resumes Tonight! S05E09: "Mall" Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S05E09: "Mall," and look ahead to S05E10 & S05E11.

Article Summary Abbott Elementary returns tonight with Season 5 Episode 9, titled "Mall," kicking off a new trilogy arc.

The teachers are relocated to an abandoned mall, facing all-new challenges after winter break.

Get a sneak peek at Episodes 10 and 11: PTA drama, suspicion, and surprising success in the mall.

Preview episode overviews, highlights, and what's ahead for Janine, Gregory, and the crew.

A new year brings the midseason return of ABC and series creator, star, and executive producer Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, and it's safe to say that our crew is in for a pretty significant change to kick off the season. Returning from winter break, our educators have been temporarily moved to… an abandoned mall? Yup, and tonight kicks off the first chapter of the "Mall" trilogy: S05E09: "Mall." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and preview for tonight's return episode, make sure to check out the official overviews for S05E10 : "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns" and S05E11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes."

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episodes 9-11 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 9: "Mall" – Abbott Elementary returns from winter break at their new temporary school: an abandoned mall. The teachers deal with unique challenges that come with teaching in the new location.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 10: "Mall Part 2: Questions & Concerns" – Growing pains hit Abbott Elementary as the PTA pressures Janine and Gregory for answers. Meanwhile, Jacob and Barbara become suspicious of Mr. Morton.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 11: "Mall Part 3: Heroes" – After the faculty finds surprising success operating the school in the mall, they quickly realize they are being taken advantage of. Meanwhile, a new custodian arrives to join Mr. Johnson.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

