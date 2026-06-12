Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis

President Curtis: Adult Swim Drops "Rick and Morty" Spinoff First Look

We agree. A baby with a gun is a no-win situation. Here's a first-look clip from Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis.

Article Summary Adult Swim drops a first-look clip for President Curtis ahead of the Rick and Morty spinoff’s July premiere.

President Curtis follows Andre Curtis and his staff handling interdimensional crises, paranormal cases, and weird threats.

The preview teases how President Curtis trains special agents, including a chaotic baby-with-a-gun no-win scenario.

Keith David leads President Curtis, with the spinoff set for an Annecy spotlight as Rick and Morty fans get a new tease.

With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its July premiere, Adult Swim released a first-look preview for President Curtis. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. In the clip below, we get a better understanding of how President Curtis's special agents are trained – and that a baby with a gun is truly a no-win scenario.

Now, here's a look at the first-look clip that was released on Friday (and don't forget that a new episode of Rick and Morty hits Adult Swim this Sunday night):

First Look at President Curtis – Coming this July to Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/N0Ubyan8y5 — adult swim (@adultswim) June 12, 2026 Show Full Tweet

President Curtis: Discussing the "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.

Keith David from "Rick and Morty" on what we will see from President Curtis: "He gets into his own crazy schemes." #ComicCon | Variety Studio presented by Google TV @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/wBIlvGtPts — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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