Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: president curtis
President Curtis: Adult Swim Drops "Rick and Morty" Spinoff First Look
We agree. A baby with a gun is a no-win situation. Here's a first-look clip from Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" spinoff, President Curtis.
Article Summary
- Adult Swim drops a first-look clip for President Curtis ahead of the Rick and Morty spinoff’s July premiere.
- President Curtis follows Andre Curtis and his staff handling interdimensional crises, paranormal cases, and weird threats.
- The preview teases how President Curtis trains special agents, including a chaotic baby-with-a-gun no-win scenario.
- Keith David leads President Curtis, with the spinoff set for an Annecy spotlight as Rick and Morty fans get a new tease.
With EPs Dan Harmon and James Siciliano's Keith David-starring "Rick and Morty" spinoff set for a spotlight during this month's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, ahead of its July premiere, Adult Swim released a first-look preview for President Curtis. Also starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jim Rash (Community), the series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena. In the clip below, we get a better understanding of how President Curtis's special agents are trained – and that a baby with a gun is truly a no-win scenario.
Now, here's a look at the first-look clip that was released on Friday (and don't forget that a new episode of Rick and Morty hits Adult Swim this Sunday night):
President Curtis: Discussing the "Rick and Morty" Spinoff
"President Curtis has always been a blast to play," said David. "Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can't wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn't around to steal the spotlight." Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, added, "This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn't have anything at all to do with 'Rick and Morty.' President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character." Harmon and Siciliano shared, "President Curtis has always been one of our favorite characters to write — he's the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office. Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis' point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it's going to be a wild ride." Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers, alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy.