Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek Sketch: Will Ferrell's Got a Problem with Andrew Dismukes

In this SNL Midweek Sketch, Season 51 finale host Will Ferrell makes it crystal clear (?) that he wants Andrew Dismukes to get off the stage.

Article Summary Will Ferrell returns for the SNL Season 51 finale and turns a simple midweek sketch into a hilariously tense backstage bit.

Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman welcome Ferrell back, but "Andrew Dismukes" keeps distracting things.

The SNL promo teases a mystery around Dismukes’ onstage antics, with Ferrell’s final line delivering the biggest laugh.

Beyond the Ferrell sketch, SNL spotlights The Rundown, a digital series where cast and guests build their perfect episode.

With both SNL and SNL UK wrapping up their respective seasons this weekend, our coverage over the next few days will be flip-flopping between both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. Earlier today, we checked out SNL UK Season 1 finale host Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) during his midweek sketch – and now, it's time to check in with SNL Season 51 finale host (and SNL icon) Will Ferrell. In the video above, SNL stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman share with Ferrell how excited they are to have him back for the season ender. For Ferrell, returning to the long-running sketch comedy and music series is always an emotional journey that… keeps getting distracted by whatever Andrew Dismukes is doing on stage! What is Dismukes up to? Is it even Dismukes? No spoilers… but Ferrell's last line really sells it.

"The Rundown" – Building the Perfect SNL Show

SNL has launched a new short-form digital original series called The Rundown, featuring memorable faces from SNL, including Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang, Questlove, and more. Guests will stop by Studio 8H to select a favorite segment from the show's history to add to the iconic Rundown board, building an all-star episode along the way. Here's a look at the episodes released so far:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

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