Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along Star Rupp Was Going to Be a Witch – Until She Wasn't

Debra Jo Rupp discussed being excited to be a witch on Agatha All Along, and the moment she knew that idea had gone "downhill."

Article Summary Debra Jo Rupp anticipated playing a witch in Agatha All Along but experienced a twist.

Rupp’s excitement turned to disappointment as her character didn't develop as expected.

Mrs. Hart, revealed as Sharon Davis, joins Agatha's coven in the "WandaVision" spinoff.

"Agatha All Along" with Kathryn Hahn and Rupp is available to stream on Disney+.

Debra Jo Rupp's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a little left to be desired going from her brief memorable turn as Mrs. Hart on Disney+'s first original MCU series WandaVision to the more ensemble-driven Agatha All Along, the spinoff series starring Kathryn Hahn as the title character Agatha Harkness, who's trying to regain her powers after Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) took them by finding a coven who will go with her on that journey. For Rupp, it wasn't exactly the journey she expected.

Agatha All Along Star Debra Jo Rupp on Her Unexpected and Too Brief Journey

Mrs. Hart was one of the Westfield residents trapped in an illusionary spell that forced the residents to live through decades of TV shows as the townsfolk played various roles, with Wanda as the lead character. By the end of WandaVison, it's revealed Agatha was pulling Wanda's strings before their final battle that saw her powers taken away and trapped within the same spell by Agatha All Along's premiere episode that saw her as the lead of a True Detective-type of series. After Agatha is freed, she recruits her coven to go on her journey as Rupp recalls the pitch given to her to continue her character's story, which reveals Mrs. Hart's identity to be Sharon Davis.

"The phone call I got was, 'We'd love you to join this project. You're gonna be a witch!" Rupp told the crowd at PaleyFest on March 22nd (via Entertainment Weekly). "I was so excited." Upon arrival on set, the harsh reality set in. "I get there, I think I'm gonna be a witch — Debra Jo is gonna play a witch — [but] I get there, and no one is really looking me in the eye," before offering a knowing glance at the audience. "And it just went downhill from there."

Rupp's Sharon joined Hahn's Agatha, Patti LuPone's Lillia Calderu, Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn's Alice Wu-Gulliver, and Joe Locke's Teen/Billy. Not only was Mrs. Hart the first to die of the coven early in the Jac Schaeffer series as part of the five trials, but she didn't have any powers to show for it. Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!