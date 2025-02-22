Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along

Agatha All Along: Joe Locke on Season 2, Billy/Tommy, Heartstopper

Agatha All Along star Joe Locke talks Season 2 chances, wanting to see a Billy/Tommy reunion, and how the series compares to Heartstopper.

Will there be a second season of Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along? That really does seem to be the question – but it doesn't appear to be an answer we will be getting any time soon (more on that below), with the possibility ranging from hopeful to pessimistic and everything in between. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood during the red carpet for the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025, Joe Locke didn't have much to add officially regarding Season 2 but made it clear that they would be back in a heartbeat. And with that big Billy Maximoff reveal, the actor made it clear that a reunion between Billy and Tommy Maximoff (if you haven't watched WandaVision, you really need to sooner rather than later).

"I feel like everyone wants me to find Tommy, yeah," Locke shared. In terms of the big reveal, Locke explained how much they appreciated being part of a big secret and how much they appreciated the Billy Maximoff reveal being only one of the many twists and turns that the series took. In terms of how the MCU series compares to his work on Netflix and Showrunner Alice Oseman's Heartstopper, Locke explains that Heartstopper is a role that they connect with on a personal level, while Agatha All Along gave them a chance to challenge themselves as an actor.

Here's a look at what Locke had to share during today's Film Independent Spirit Awards 2025:

Joe Locke on the possibility of finding his brother Tommy Maximoff in 'Agatha All Along' Season 2 | #IndieSpirits pic.twitter.com/73qO6r82EV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Joe Locke on the reveal of his role as Billy Maximoff in season finale of 'Agatha All Along' | #IndieSpirits pic.twitter.com/Hln1Gm4zP5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 22, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Agatha All Along, Hawkeye Have Season 2 Potential: Brad Winderbaum

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recently while promoting "Born Again," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of streaming, television, and animation, offered some thoughts on whether Agatha All Along and/or Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeye are considered multi-season series and where things stand regarding a second season for each. "I think it's 'linear series potential,'" Winderbaum shared about Agatha All Along, the second series in the "WandaVision" trilogy (with a Paul Bettany-starring Vision series set to complete the mini-saga). "A show like 'Agatha,' to me, is concept-based. Yes, a second season, for sure, is something that we would want to do, but let's not rush it. Let's get the right idea and then make it."

As for the Renner and Steinfeld-starrer, Winderbaum also views Hawkeye as having multi-season potential – but, once again, it comes down to having a concept that works and timing. "'Hawkeye' is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it's Christmas because it's Clint and Kate. You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we're looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they're going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!