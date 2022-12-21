Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Patti LuPone Reportedly Joins Series Cast

So it sounds like there might be another witch to add to the coven, based on what Deadline Hollywood is reporting this afternoon. Following up on her powerhouse turn on FX's American Horror Story: NYC, three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone has joined the cast of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Hahn and LuPone are set to be joined by Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie from WandaVision), Aubrey Plaza (reportedly in a villain role), Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and (possibly) Eric Andre. And in typical Marvel Studios and Disney+ fashion, no one is willing to go on record confirming, which means no specific details were released on LuPone's character.

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

