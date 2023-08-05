Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

Anna Jay Beats Skye Blue in Shot at WWE SummerSlam on AEW Rampage

Anna Jay wins on AEW Rampage, clearly poking fun at WWE's SummerSlam lineup and its missing Trish Stratus match. The Chadster is not amused. 😡

Hey there, gentle readers! The Chadster is back with another report, this time about AEW Rampage and some supposed "highlights" that got The Chadster's blood boiling. Specifically, Anna Jay, accompanied by her goons Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, taking on poor Skye Blue in an unfair and unruly match! 😤 On top of that, it couldn't simply be a coincidence that AEW would hold shows on the same weekend as WWE SummerSlam. Auughh man! So unfair!

Now, let's get into the unfortunate details. Skye Blue started off strong, landing some elbow strikes and a thrust kick on Anna Jay. Surely that would have been enough to take down average competitors, but not Anna Jay, who shot back with a Jay Kick. Skye Blue then attempted to finish off the match with a diving cross body and running knee strike – Anna Jay might have been down for the count if her minions didn't jump into action and distract our hero.

At that point, Anna Jay took full advantage of the distraction, blindsiding Blue with a mule kick and a flatliner. And then, before Skye Blue can recover, bam! Anna Jay locks her in a Queen Slayer and that's it. It's over. Skye Blue taps out. What an absolute disgrace to the idea of a fair fight! 😡 But why does this particular match cheese off The Chadster?

Well, it seems like AEW is just trying to mock WWE. There were plenty of upset fans when WWE was forced to remove Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch from their SummerSlam event, and then AEW dares to put this women's match on AEW Rampage. It feels like Tony Khan is genuinely mocking WWE. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Let The Chadster leave you with this thought: remember to tune in for WWE SummerSlam tonight and support the true kings and queens of the wrestling world! 💪 Unlike AEW, WWE respects its audience and respects the wrestling business. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, that's enough for today. The Chadster's got to drive his top-down Mazda Miata to the nearest electronics store and replace the television screen he damaged with White Claw after that dang Anna Jay match. Tony Khan, hope you are happy now, you owe The Chadster a White Claw and a new 42 inch TV! 🙄

