Agatha: Coven of Chaos Welcomes Sasheer Zamata; Eric Andre Rumor

So it looks like we can add Sasheer Zamata's (Saturday Night Live, Home Economics) name to the cast of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Reportedly set for a recurring role, Zamata would join a cast that reportedly includes Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness), Emma Caulfield Ford (Dottie), Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza (possibly in a villain role), Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. Of course, reps for all parties involved would not confirm the exclusive reporting from Deadline Hollywood, which also included a tidbit about Eric Andre "having recently booked an episode of the show" (but once again, nothing was confirmed). The series is the first of two spinoffs announced from WandaVision, with the Paul Bettany-starring "Vision Quest" recently announced and in development.

We're Revisiting our Agatha: Coven of Chaos/Mephisto Theory

Okay, so about our theory that we're unearthing again because it just feels right. In November 2021, Hahn stopped by Drew Barrymore's show, where the topic turned to whether or not Mephisto would be making an appearance (the demonic presence fans were hoping to see in WandaVision). "I keep hearing that. I have no idea! That was like a big thing during 'WandaVision,' but I have no idea. Who knows? Probably anything is probably possible, but I have never heard anything definitive about that at all."

But that's when things got our dumpster fires of random speculation raging because when asked who she would cast in the role, Hahn took a big and rather obvious drink break before admitting that she was about to deflect from the question: "Immediately, you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood. And all that stuff is a real turn-on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited." And that's when we came up with the theory that not only is Mephisto going to appear but also that an actor had been cast (Sacha Baron Cohen with that Ironheart rumor, perhaps?) or was close to being cast. How? Hahn's on-screen beverage habit.

Because it reminds us a whole lot of how Hahn handled the "Agatha Harkness" question when it was posed to her by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel back in February 2021. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to support the series, Hahn was asked about the online theory that Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness. Starting at the 3:00 mark, Kimmel mentions similarities in appearance as well as the oval pendant. Hahn's response? She comes back with a drink that distracts Kimmel until the conversation turns to Hahn buying her very first computer and not being on social media. Once again, smoothly gave an answer to a question that wasn't asked while rolling on with the interview like nothing ever happened (and we know how that turned out). Very similar to what happened on Barrymore's show. Could we be wrong? Oh, absolutely! There's an excellent chance that this is more speculation than fact. But the similarities are worth having a little fun with, and it would definitely explain why Hahn could name anyone. Would you want to know that your co-star would've preferred someone else in the role you got?