Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, peacemaker, season 2

Peacemaker Season 2: Frank Grillo Joins Series Cast as Rick Flag, Sr.

James Gunn confirmed that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr. is making the jump from Creature Commandos to Peacemaker Season 2.

We had a feeling back in February that Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo's Rick Flag, Sr. would be making the jump from the animated world to the live-action world of John Cena-starring Peacemaker. Well, it looks like we were right – with James Gunn confirming the casting news on social media (see below). Having Grillo deal with the aftermath of what happened to Joel Kinnaman's Colonel Rick Flag at the hands of Cena's Peacemaker in 2021's The Suicide Squad would add another layer to the show's deep-dives into father & son dynamics. Plus, we're beginning to see how Gunn & DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran's New DCU is beginning to tie together more and more.

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explored the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!