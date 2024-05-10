Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: furiosa, furiosa: a mad max saga, mad max: fury road

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – BTS Featurette On The Cars Of The Wasteland

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is all about the many forms of transportation of the Wasteland.

Furiosa tickets now on sale, with early tracking numbers expected soon.

The social embargo for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has come down, and the early reactions are starting to roll in. So far, things are trending very positively, but more detailed reviews will likely drop once the film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival later this month. Warner Bros. has a bit of an uphill battle, even if the reviews for this are perfect across the board. R-rated movies are always a harder sell, and the budget on this is reportedly pretty damn high. People keep saying there are all of these issues with the movie industry when it really comes down to these massive budgets where movies need to crack half a billion to get out of the red. We don't know if Furiosa is one of those films, but nothing this massive is cheap, and we can see that in a new behind-the-scenes featurette that Warner Bros. has released. It's all about the cars and other forms of transportation that we will see speeding across the Wasteland in this film, and, of course, they are all very real. We also have some behind-the-scenes images from the media site that could give you a better idea of the scope of this production. Tickets for this one are on sale now, and we should have better early tracking numbers as the release date gets closer.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth star in Academy Award-winning mastermind George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the much-anticipated return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the seminal "Mad Max" films. Miller now turns the page again with an all-new original, standalone action adventure that will reveal the origins of the powerhouse character from the multiple Oscar-winning global smash Mad Max: Fury Road. The new feature from Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures is produced by Miller and his longtime partner, Oscar-nominated producer Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Taylor-Joy stars in the title role, and along with Hemsworth, the film also stars Alyla Browne and Tom Burke.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, A Kennedy Miller Mitchell Production, A George Miller Film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on May 24, 2024, and internationally beginning on 22 May, 2024.

