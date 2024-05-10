Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Helps Boost AMC+ Numbers: Details

It looks like AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live helped boost AMC Networks' streaming numbers.

Whatever the future might hold for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), we have a feeling that AMC Networks will be very much interested in being a part of it based on some numbers that were released earlier today. During a report on its first-quarter 2024 earnings, AMC reported that revenue for streaming rose by 3%. In terms of the number of subscribers, the company reported that it had reached 11.5 million total streaming subscribers across its platforms (AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK & HIDIVE) – a 3% boost from the 11.2 million subscribers reported in March 2023 and an increase from the 11.4 million subscribers reported by AMC Networks at the end of 2023. While we understand that there are a number of factors that contribute to that growth, it would be a tough sell to say that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live wasn't a major part of making that happen.

For an extensive look behind the scenes of the six-episode spinoff series, check out the following documentary – probably one of the best production featurette released so far for any TWD series:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

