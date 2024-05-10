Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, preview, x-men, X-Men '97

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Assigns Final "Homework," "Food Extra Credit"

X-Men '97 series creator/writer/EP Beau DeMayo assigned the final finale "homework" - and snuck in some "food extra credit," too.

All good things must come to an end. That's what Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 viewers face next week – with "Tolerance Is Extinction, Part 3" bringing a wrap to the first season. Unfortunately, that means it's also bringing to an end series creator, writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo's "homework assignments" (more on those in a minute) – but not quite yet. DeMayo took to social media to share his "final assignment" for fans (as well as a little something extra). That assignment would be March 1993's Season 1 Episode 13: "The Final Decision" (directed by Larry Houston and written by Mark Edward Edens) – the season finale of the first season that sees an X-Men & Magneto team-up (those were the days) to take down Master Mold before Senator Kelly's brain gets replaced with a computer – never a good thing. After a major smackdown with a crapload of Sentinels, Kelly shuts down his campaign against mutants, and things seem… kinda okay?

Here's a look at DeMayo's post from earlier this evening – followed with a special "food extra credit" recommendation:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo's Previous "Homework Assignments"

But DeMayo also had a comics reading assignment in mind: Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #304 "Fatal Attractions: '…For What I Have Done" (written by Scott Lobdell, with art from Brandon Peterson, Chris Sprouse, Paul Smith, and Jae Lee), the issue that (spoiler-free) includes a lot of X-Men attending a funeral, Magneto and the Acolytes, The Master of Magnetism making his case (and offering a safe haven), and an X-Man jumping from Xavier's team to Magneto's cause.

Heading into the season's penultimate episode, DeMayo suggested getting to know the 1989 "Marvel Action Universe" television pilot from Larry Houston for X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men. Narrated by X-Men co-creator Stan Lee and boasting a team line-up that included Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and Dazzler, the pilot saw our misunderstood heroes at odds with Magneto and his "Brotherhood of Mutant Terrorists" (Toad, the Blob, Pyro, Juggernaut, and the White Queen) – with Asteroid M playing a big role in the story.

Earlier this week, Star Trek: The Next Generation was shown some love with DeMayo's "assignment." S05E18: "Cause and Effect" (directed by Jonathan Frakes and written by Brannon Braga) is the classic episode that finds the USS Enterprise caught in a time loop that sees the ship destroyed and the crew killed in a collision with the USS Bozeman. With each go-around, the crew gets a better sense of what they're caught up in – but can they break the loop before the next catastrophe becomes their final catastrophe? It would be a disservice to spoil anything – other than that Kelsey Grammer rocks some sweet facial hair as USS Bozeman Captain Morgan Bateson. Hmmm… time loops… let the speculation begin!

