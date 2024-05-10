Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool & wolverine, marvel, negasonic teenage warhead, Silver Sable

Marvel Contest Of Champions Adds Deadpool Film Characters

Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Silver Sable join Marvel Contest Of Champions in the latest updates ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Article Summary New characters Silver Sable and Negasonic Teenage Warhead join Marvel Contest Of Champions.

Knull’s Lair event challenges players to defeat Knull in the X-Magica Saga finale.

Spring of Sorrow presents difficult 1v1 Quests and Solo Objectives starting May 15.

Silver Sable introduces Trigger Volume mechanics and Negasonic delivers energy attacks.

Gearing up for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine this July, Kabam has added a few new characters to Marvel Contest Of Champions this month. Silver Sable and Negasonic Teenage Warhead have been added to the mix as two very specific kinds of attackers with skills that feel slightly off-beat to others you'll encounter. This comes with the reveal of Dark Vision being added to the game, as well as a few events. We have more details below, as NTW is in the game now, with Silver Sable arriving on May 21.

Marvel Contest Of Champions – Knull's Lair

Summoners! You've done it (mostly). You've tracked Knull and cornered him in his Lair! Hope you're ready to bring the X-Magica Saga to its glorious, wonderful end by absolutely trouncing Knull. Do your best to not let us down!

Spring of Sorrow

Spring has come, and soon a special set of challenges will be made available to those who have become Paragon or higher! Starting May 15, challenging content that consists of one 1v1 Quest will be released every 2 weeks. Be warned however, that these encounters are not for the faint of heart, and will cause you to be overcome with SORROW. To further increase the trials set before you, each Quest will be accompanied by Solo Objectives for you to try to overcome!

Silver Sable

Silver Sable, a born leader and a master of many forms of martial arts, is a highly skilled marksman and swordsman, using her training to lead a group of reformed criminals working as mercenaries in a group known as the "Wild Pack." As the CEO of Silver Sable International, she helps provide security, recover stolen property, and apprehend felons for big companies and even countries. Silver Sable plays with a unique mechanic that hasn't been utilized much by other Champions across The Contest, and that is Trigger Volumes. She introduces these in her kit in the form of Sable Mines. There is unique gameplay around the Mines, such as passing over them yourself to gain effects, or having the opponent pass over them to take damage. Interacting with the Trigger Volumes in fun ways is something this kit focuses on. Utilizing Shock as a resource and a very strong reliable Disorient, she has just enough Utility to really lock down her targets while introducing a fun gameplay loop with the Mines. Also, playing off a more skillful approach to gameplay techniques, learning to backdraft intercept with her will result in a more rewarding loop.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Eloise Phimister, a.k.a. Negasonic Teenage Warhead, was once a devout student of Emma Frost and was among the mutants wiped out by the wild Sentinel attack on Genosha. After being resurrected by the External Selene, Negasonic Teenage Warhead's powers have grown, enhancing her precognition and allowing her to create fiery bursts of atomic energy as well as the ability to shape reality itself. Negasonic Teenage Warhead is an explosive attacker with a handful and strong defensive threats that cannot be ignored. All of her attacks deal energy damage and do not make contact, allowing her to naturally and easily bypass some defensive threats like thorns and Parry. She also has easy access to Incinerate with her Medium Attacks and Special Attacks, and she only inflicts Passive effects and no Debuffs. To get the most out of her Incinerate damage, you're going to want to build them up first with Medium attacks and Special Attack 2, then keep them Paused and Refreshed with a mixture of Light Attacks and Special Attack 1.

