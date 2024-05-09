Posted in: ABC, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9 "The Squeeze" Overview Finally Released

Here's the official overview for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E09: "The Squeeze."

Okay, it looks like was have a major piece of the two-episode, two-part Season 6 finale finale that was ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. We now have an official overview & promo trailer for S06E09: "The Squeeze," along with an overview for "S06E10: "Escape Plan" (it's a little too early for a promo clip for that one quite yet). If nothing else, it offers a bit more context to the promo trailer heading into the season's final two episodes – but at least fans have the satisfaction of knowing that a seventh season is on the way.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9: "The Squeeze" – Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) take on a special case; meanwhile, Monica (Bridget Regan) enlists help to identify her attackers. Elsewhere, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) discover a connection to the trail of crimes.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 10 "Escape Plan": SEASON FINALE – Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Celina (Lisseth Chavez), Tim (Eric Winter), and Smitty (Brent Huff) discover a surprising connection in their case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

