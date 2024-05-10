Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Aubrey Edwards, Rachel Ellering, Skye Blue, wrestling

AEW Fan Ejected Following Allegations of Harassing Skye Blue

AEW swiftly enforced its stringent conduct policy by ejecting a fan for inappropriate remarks toward Skye Blue during an ROH wrestling event.

Article Summary AEW enforces conduct policy, ejects fan for inappropriate remarks to Skye Blue.

Referee Aubrey Edwards quickly addresses harassment during ROH event.

Rachael Ellering praises AEW's response to the harassment situation on social media.

AEW's commitment to a respectful environment highlighted in recent incident.

Professional wrestling, a flamboyant spectacle of athleticism and theatrics, has long been a haven for passionate fans to express their adoration and excitement. However, recent events serve as a stark reminder that the boundaries of decorum must be upheld, even amidst the fervor of live entertainment. All Elite Wrestling (AEW) found itself navigating such a situation during a recent Ring of Honor (ROH) television taping in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the incident unfolded during a match featuring wrestler Skye Blue and her opponent, Rachael Ellering. As the two competitors grappled in the squared circle, an unruly fan seated near ringside allegedly began directing a series of inappropriate and sexually suggestive remarks toward Blue. The harassment persisted, escalating to the point where Blue herself addressed the fan, admonishing him for his offensive behavior.

The abhorrent conduct of the fan did not escape the attention of the official overseeing the match, referee Aubrey Edwards. Edwards, exhibiting swift and decisive action, summoned security personnel to intervene. After a brief discussion, the fan, who was accompanied by a young child, was summarily ejected from the arena.

AEW maintains a stringent policy regarding fan conduct, explicitly prohibiting discriminatory or harassing behavior directed toward performers or other attendees. This policy is prominently displayed prior to all events, underscoring the organization's commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all.

Further corroborating the incident, Ellering took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to commend the expeditious response of both Edwards and herself in addressing the situation. She stated, "The speed in which @RefAubrey and I got out of the ring last night post match to get this creep kicked out was remarkable. Olympic medalist speeds. I've NEVER in my career heard such vulgar things being said to talent during a match. Sexual harassment is not heckling."

Edwards also shared her perspective on the platform, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a respectful atmosphere at wrestling events. She remarked, "If you yell disgusting, vile, hateful things at my coworkers, I will make sure your ass gets kicked out. There is no place for that in wrestling. Heckling is fine, but when you've made the performers (me included) feel uncomfortable in their place of work, you've gone too far."

This unfortunate incident serves as a striking reminder that the passionate enthusiasm of fans must always be tempered with respect and consideration for the performers. The swift and decisive actions taken by AEW personnel demonstrate a commendable commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their talent. As the world of professional wrestling continues to evolve, it is imperative that the boundaries of acceptable conduct remain clearly defined, allowing fans and performers alike to share in the spectacle without fear of harassment or abuse.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!