Chuck Taylor's Wrestling Future Uncertain Following Gruesome Injury

AEW's Chuck Taylor faces a grim prognosis after a severe in-ring injury. Will he ever wrestle again? Details on the potential end of his career.

The wrestling world is reeling following a disheartening report from Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which indicated that AEW star Chuck Taylor sustained a severe injury prior to his recent "Parking Lot Brawl" with former tag team partner Trent Beretta on AEW Rampage. The match, a brutal affair that saw Beretta attack Taylor's ankle with a wrench, was reportedly Taylor's swan song.

According to Meltzer, Taylor entered the match already injured and was cognizant of the potential career-ending implications. In a testament to his dedication to the wrestling narrative, Taylor opted to compete, providing a kayfabe explanation for his subsequent absence and potentially marking the end of his illustrious in-ring career.

The severity of Taylor's injury was further elaborated upon by AEW commentator Excalibur during this week's broadcast. Excalibur, known for his encyclopedic wrestling knowledge, stated that Taylor suffered an ankle fracture so severe that it resulted in necrosis of the bone. This dire diagnosis suggests that even with surgical intervention, Taylor's ability to compete in the future is in serious jeopardy. The wrestling community is painfully aware of the precedent set by Superstar Billy Graham, whose career was tragically cut short by a similar ailment.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has corroborated Meltzer's initial report, adding further weight to the somber news. Sapp also obtained a statement from fellow wrestler Rocky Romero, who shared his thoughts on the situation, stating, "He's been good for so long. Some of my favorite work that he's done was when he was in PWG. The Parking Lot Brawls the Best Friends have done have been iconic in AEW, but it's unfortunate to not see Chuck be able to do even more, and I don't know if we ever will. I really don't know. It's a pretty crappy situation overall. I am happy for Trent that he's getting his opportunity to show out. He's better as a heel and more comfortable. So far, it's been great. The reaction he got in Winnipeg was amazing. Trent is such a good wrestler so it's going to be cool to see where he can go with this and how far he can go. I don't think I'll be involved."

Romero's words paint a poignant picture of the uncertainty surrounding Taylor's future. While he expresses hope for Beretta's burgeoning singles career, the overarching sentiment is one of sadness and concern for his friend and colleague.

Taylor's potential departure leaves a significant void in the AEW landscape. His comedic timing, relatable persona, and in-ring prowess made him a fan favorite. Beyond his wrestling contributions, Taylor's willingness to push creative boundaries and embrace meta-narratives added a unique dimension to AEW programming. Notably, his recent utterance of the word "shit" on AEW Dynamite marked the culmination of a long-running storyline, further demonstrating his commitment to entertaining the audience.

The wrestling world awaits further updates on Taylor's condition with bated breath, hoping for a positive prognosis that would allow him to grace the squared circle once more. For now, fans can only offer their support and reflect on the indelible mark Taylor has left on the industry.

