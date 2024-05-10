Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: barron trump, Chloe Fineman, nbc, opinion, saturday night live, snl, trump

SNL Star Chloe Fineman Slightly Concerned by Barron Trump Resemblance

SNL star Chloe Fineman just brought something to our attention that we now can't unsee - the eerie resemblance between her and Barron Trump.

Article Summary SNL's Chloe Fineman spots her uncanny resemblance to Barron Trump.

Barron Trump steps into politics as an at-large delegate in Florida.

SNL Season 49 is ready to entertain with Maya Rudolph and Vampire Weekend.

A look at SNL's Season 49 cast photo, showcasing comedy's latest ensemble.

With SNL icon Maya Rudolph and musical guest Vampire Weekend set for… well, this weekend… we've made it to Friday – which means we have a breather to look at what else is going on in and around the universe of NBC's Saturday Night Live. Like how SNL star Chloe Fineman is feeling a bit unsettled by just how much she looks like the spawn of ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump. "Why do I look exactly like Barron Trump?? How old is he???" wrote Fineman in her Instagram post caption & follow-up comment – including an image of Barron Trump and herself before showing what the results would be after applying a filter to show what Fineman would look like as a man. "Not to be weird I truly think this is what I would look like as a boy," Fineman added on Instagram Stories.

Trump's boy officially entered the political arena this week when it was announced that he would serve as an at-large delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention. We can pretty much guess who he's going to vote to nominate – but would his supporting Nikki Haley be the perfect "FU" to dad? Here's a look at Fineman's post:

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the SNL Cast Together…

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews took – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!