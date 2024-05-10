Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: kinds of kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos

Kinds Of Kindness: 8 Character Posters For Yorgos Lanthimos's New Film

Searchlight Pictures has released eight new character posters for Yorgos Lanthimos's new film, Kinds of Kindness.

Article Summary Searchlight unveils 8 uncanny character posters for Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Kinds of Kindness'.

The film highlights a star-studded cast including Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Kinds of Kindness to debut at Cannes before its June 21, 2024 theatrical release.

Lanthimos collaborates with past partners for his intriguing new triptych fable.

While summer might be primarily a blockbuster season focused on bringing in as many families as possible, there are also plenty of smaller and awards-centric releases that are coming out looking to carve out a small little corner of the box office and maybe build up some early hype leading into the awards season. Searchlight has been putting out many excellent movies last year, and even though Poor Things doesn't feel that far away, another Yorgos Lanthimos film is right around the corner with Kinds of Kindness. Not only is this movie right around the corner, but Lanthimos is also working with a bunch of people from his previous films, such as Poor Things and The Favourite. This movie will make its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before its theatrical debut next month, but Searchlight has started marketing the film. Today, the official X/Twitter account shared eight new character posters that are very uncanny valley and that highlight that the cast for this film absolutely rules.

Kinds of Kindness: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kings of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Searchlight Pictures presents, Kings of Kindness, directed by Academy Award® nominee Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, The Favourite, The Lobster, Dogtooth) and written by Academy Award® nominee Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster, The Killing of the Sacred Deer, Dogtooth) and Lanthimos. Starring two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (Poor Things, La La Land), Academy Award® nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Academy Award® nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, The Florida Project), Margaret Qualley (Poor Things, "Maid"), Academy Award® nominee Hong Chau (The Whale, The Menu), Mamoudou Athie ("Black Box"), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), and Hunter Schafer ('Euphoria'), the film is produced by Element Pictures' Ed Guiney (Poor Things, The Favourite) and Andrew Lowe (Poor Things), Kasia Malipan (Poor Things), and Lanthimos.

Joining behind the camera are Academy Award® nominated director of photography Robbie Ryan (Poor Things, The Favourite), production designer Anthony Gasparro (First Cow), costume designer Jennifer Johnson (I, Tonya), makeup department head Jessica Needham (First Cow, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), hair department head Jennifer Serio (First Cow, 'Saturday Night Live'), Academy Award® nominated editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things, The Favourite), with music by Academy Award® nominated composer Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things). Kinds of Kindness will be released in select theaters on June 21, 2024.

