Ahsoka Season 2 Will Have "A Bit More" Hera: Winstead Offers Update

Ahsoka star Mary Elizabeth Winstead offered an update on the second season, teasing "a bit more" of Winstead's Hera during this go-around.

While we await more intel on "Star Wars" Universe mastermind Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) offered an update on how things are looking – and how fans can expect "a bit more" of Winstead's Hera Syndulla during the second season of the Lucasfilm and Disney+ series. "You know, I'm not sure what I can say, other than I'm in this season a bit more, which is fun. I'm definitely in on the action, as you say, quite a bit more, which was great to have a Hera really, kind of like, you know, getting some stuff done," Winstead shared with Collider. "So yeah, I honestly, I'm not gonna say much more than that, just because I've not [been] given my guidelines yet. So I'm gonna leave it at that. But it was so much fun. I just finished it, and it was an absolute blast. I loved every minute of it. So I can't wait for people to see it."

Ahsoka Season 2: Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Offers Details

Filoni, Dawson, and JonFavreau were in attendance during Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, confirming that filming on the eight-episode season was about to get underway. In terms of the "Star Wars" universe series overall, Filoni noted that Hayao Miyazaki's work (especially Princess Mononoke) was a major influence: "It was such an important reference point for me and for us." From there, Dawson shared how she was "grateful" that her WiFi was acting up so that Filoni and Favreau couldn't see her "jumping up and down and losing my mind." As for the character getting her own spinoff series from The Mandalorian, Dawson credits the fans' reactions for making it happen.

Favreau explained how the respective creators are influenced by other creators in terms of storytelling, whether that influence comes from live-action or animation. "I have some toys, you have some toys, I'm not letting you play with that one," Filoni shares at one point, having some fun with how protective he is over characters like Ahsoka and Thrawn. "You can mention Thrawn, but we get to show him," Filoni added, laughing. And that's when Hayden Christensen made his appearance, receiving an epic ovation from the crowd in attendance. "I loved being able to see you be there and show another side to this character. It was just beautiful," Dawson said of her co-star.

Christensen found it "just amazing" being able to return as Anakin and "to take Ahsoka down the yellow brick road of her memories" over the course of the first season. Christensen appreciated having the opportunity to explore "a very compelling period in Anakin's life we never really got to see in live-action. I was really excited to do in live-action what George [Lucas] and I talked about while shooting Episode III." Filoni made sure Christensen knew that "no one swings a lightsaber like you, man," with Christensen joking that he was "coming in heavy, man." On a serious note, Filoni and Christensen also shared their respective experiences working with "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas.

Filoni also took a moment to honor the late Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Baylan Skoll. "Ray was the greatest person, the greatest spirit on the show," he shared during an understandably emotional moment. The crowd was also offered a look at Rory McCann in costume for the first time, with Filoni explaining the role that Baylan plays in Ahsoka's journey. "Baylan is important. He's the parallel to Ahsoka, and that's a parallel that's got to continue," he explained. As for other Season 2 details, Filoni shared that Admiral Ackbar will get into it with Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) – and yes, there will be loth kittens. Speaking of "the amazing" and "very tall" Mikkelsen's big bad, Filoni shared that, "Thrawn is the right villain for this era of Star Wars."

After the celebration died down from the news that Christensen would be returning, an 80s retro teaser (with announcer and everything) hyped up the face-off between Ahsoka and Baylan Skoll, who are in the middle of a smackdown involving some very large pieces of machinery. Here are some of the video highlights from the panel:

Rosario Dawson has joined Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/tNbSCj8wpb — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Chosen One has arrived. Hayden Christensen has surprised fans at the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel. pic.twitter.com/bDLW34dByT — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

