All's Fair: Watts Wraps Filming Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian Series

Naomi Watts checked in via video with Kim Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts to announce she's wrapped filming Ryan Murphy & Hulu's All's Fair.

A little more than two years after the legal drama received a straight-to-series order from Hulu, series creator and EP Ryan Murphy and series star and EP Kim Kardashian's All's Fair appears to be inching closer and closer to the filming finish line. Written by Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters) and Joe Baken (Promised Land), the legal drama sees Kardashian leading an all-star cast as Los Angeles' most successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm. Earlier today, Naomi Watts checked in on social media to announce that she had wrapped filming – even grabbing some cheek-to-cheek time with Kardashian and Niecy Nash-Betts to celebrate in the video posted.

Along with Kardashian, Watts, and Nash-Betts, the series also stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka. In addition, Ed O'Neill, Judith Light, and Brooke Shields are set for recurring roles. Halle Berry (Extant, Monster's Ball) was originally set to be part of the cast but had to depart over scheduling conflicts. Now, here's a look at what Watts had to share earlier today about wrapping filming:

Hulu's All's Fair is produced by 20th Television (part of Disney TV Studios), Trillium Productions, and Ryan Murphy Productions. Murphy, Kardashian, Close, Paulson, Watts, Nash, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene, Richard Levine, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson serve as executive producers. During the May 30, 2024, episode of The Kardashians, viewers had a chance to check out when the series was first coming together – with Murphy, Kardashian, and Jenner began discussing what the focus of the series would be. "I mean, there's even so many fun moments with like Laura [Laura Wasserman, divorce attorney] and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!' Then the next [divorce], she would be like, 'Hi, you reminded me last time; don't ever let you do this again.'"

