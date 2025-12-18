Posted in: Cartoon Network, Hulu, TV | Tagged: gumball, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Returning for Seasons 3 & 4

Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will be back for Seasons 3 and 4. Here's a look at an easter egg-filled Season 2 poster.

Season 2 debuts December 22 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, packed with hidden Easter eggs and surprises.

International fans can catch the latest Elmore adventures on Cartoon Network and HBO Max in February 2026.

Expect wilder stories, insane humor, and outrageous twists as Gumball, Darwin, and friends return to screens.

With only four days to go until the second season of Ben Bocquelet's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball hits Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ screens, we've got some good news to pass along. Not only do we have an easter egg-filled Christmas key art poster to pass along (double the holiday fun), but that same key art poster also announced that the animated series would be returning for Seasons 3 and 4 (and that they're "coming soon").

Cartoon Network and HBO Max international viewers will get a chance to check out the newest run of adventures in February 2026. Here's a look at the announcement post that went out earlier today with the good news:

It may be Christmas, but we're giving you some Easter eggs (plus a very exciting announcement!). How many can you spot? Season Two of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball streams on Hulu and with #HuluOnDisneyPlus December 22. #WWWOG pic.twitter.com/xJw9TM423r — Hulu (@hulu) December 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball." Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance. It's pure satire and endless hijinks.

The series was created and is executive-produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as his younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

