Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley Defends, Owen Cup Heats Up Tonight

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster with Moxley vs. Shane Taylor, Owen Cup action, and more from Cincinnati, comrades!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster sees Jon Moxley defend the Continental Title vs. Shane Taylor in Cincinnati.

The Owen Cup heats up on AEW Dynamite as Swerve battles Brody King and Sareee debuts against Skye Blue.

Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Ídolo and PAC vs. Mark Briscoe promise proletariat violence and class struggle.

Kevin Knight and Tommaso Ciampa speak tonight on AEW Dynamite, with betrayal, vengeance, and capitalist drama.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious private cinema aboard my gold-plated yacht (confiscated from a fleeing oligarch, naturally), where Esteban and I are preparing for what promises to be a glorious night of professional wrestling action! Tonight, AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster comes to us from Cincinnati, Ohio, and let me tell you, the card is so stacked that it reminds me of the time I helped Fidel Castro organize his DVD collection – there was simply too much good content to choose from!

AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor Promotions have taken aim at the Death Riders over the last two weeks of Collision, and now, it's all coming to a head tonight in Cincinnati. This past Saturday, Taylor jumped Wheeler Yuta backstage to make their proclamation impossible to ignore: Shane Taylor Promotions is now AEW's most violent faction. Moxley got the message and answered directly, granting Taylor a shot at the AEW Continental Championship, but warned him that by stepping in the ring with Moxley, Taylor will find out he's not who he thought he was. Tonight, it won't be about faction warfare. Continental rules mean no Death Riders, no Shane Taylor Promotions and no interference of any kind. Moxley vs. Taylor, one-on-one in Mox's hometown, for the AEW Continental Championship – this won't be for the faint of heart!

Ah, comrades, a championship defense in the champion's hometown! This reminds me of the time I had to defend my presidential palace from a CIA-backed coup attempt while hosting a barbecue for Kim Jong-un and Dennis Rodman. The key to victory, as I told them while we grilled steaks and plotted the downfall of imperialism, is to use the home field advantage! Jon Moxley understands this – he is a true champion of the people, willing to defend his title under Continental rules where the workers… I mean, the wrestlers, must succeed or fail on their own merits without interference from the bourgeois faction structure! Shane Taylor claims his promotion is the most violent in AEW, but comrade, I have seen violence. I once watched Muammar Gaddafi lose at Monopoly to Steven Seagal, and that was truly brutal. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, we shall see if Taylor can back up his words or if Moxley will teach him a lesson in revolutionary violence!

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Semifinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

In addition to everything else on the line in the Owen Cup, King has made his motivation clear: Get revenge for his partner, ROH World Champion Bandido. Swerve attacked Bandido at ROH Supercard of Honor before beating him in their Owen Cup Quarterfinal match at Double or Nothing, and King has not forgotten it. Nor has he forgotten losing to Strickland at AEW Revolution back in March and the post-match attack that followed. Swerve, conversely, knows the path to Wembley Stadium and the AEW World Championship rather well – because he walked into All In as the AEW World Champion two years ago but walked out without the title, after losing to Bryan Danielson. This time, Strickland wants to walk in as challenger and walk out with the AEW World Title and all the power that comes with it. Will Ospreay is waiting for the winner in the Owen Cup Finals at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 28 in San Jose. Can King get retribution and punch his ticket to the Finals? Or will Swerve's obsession with power push him to beat King again and set up a long-awaited rematch with Ospreay?

Comrades, Swerve Strickland speaks my language – the language of power! His obsession with reclaiming what he lost reminds me of my own quest to reclaim the presidential yacht that the CIA tried to steal from me in 2019 (they failed, obviously, because I had trained dolphins guarding it). Brody King seeks revenge for his fallen comrade Bandido, which is admirable – loyalty to one's fellow workers is essential in the revolution! This match on AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster has all the ingredients of a classic struggle: revenge, redemption, and the path to glory at Forbidden Door. I once told Hugo Chávez over mojitos that the greatest matches are built on personal vendettas, and he agreed wholeheartedly while we watched old lucha libre tapes. Will Ospreay awaits the winner, and let me tell you, that capitalist aerial assassin will have his hands full with either of these warriors!

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Skye Blue vs. Sareee

The Sun God of the Pro Wrestling World, Sareee, makes her AEW in-ring debut tonight in Cincinnati, stepping directly into one of the highest-stakes environments. She'll take on the chaotic Skye Blue of Triangle of Madness, who of course has the backing of AEW Women's World Champion Thekla and Julia Hart. Blue made the Semifinals of the 2023 Owen Cup and told Renee Paquette on Close Up that she feels even more prepared heading into this year's tournament. Sareee comes in with a reputation earned across the world. Who will come away victorious and head to the Semifinals to face ROH Women's World Champion Athena?

A debut match in a tournament setting, comrades! This is like when I first met Vladimir Putin at a judo tournament in Minsk – the pressure was immense, but the vodka was excellent! Sareee carries the weight of international expectations as she makes her AEW Dynamite debut against Skye Blue, who has the backing of her Triangle of Madness collective. This is the beauty of professional wrestling – it mirrors the class struggle, with Blue representing the established power structure and Sareee representing the revolutionary newcomer seeking to overthrow the existing order! Esteban just squeaked in agreement while eating imported Belgian chocolates. The winner faces Athena, who rules the ROH women's division like I rule my island nation – with an iron fist and impeccable fashion sense!

Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Ídolo

On Collision, The Conglomeration retained their AEW World Trios Titles against LFI, but after the match, Rocky Romero of the Don Callis Family challenged Orange Cassidy to face Andrade El Ídolo on Dynamite Summer Blockbuster, with the reminder that Cassidy has never beaten Andrade. While the two have shared the ring before, including a memorable interaction with Andrade's pants at Playoff Palooza back in April, this will be the first time Cassidy and Andrade meet one-on-one. With their vast differences both in and out of the ring, this clash of styles should make for an excellent bout!

Ah, Orange Cassidy, the slacker king who has somehow mastered the art of minimal effort for maximum results! This reminds me of my former Minister of Agriculture, who I caught napping in the sugar cane fields but somehow still increased production by 40%. Andrade El Ídolo represents everything I admire – style, sophistication, and the willingness to remove one's pants to make a statement! I once did the same thing at a UN assembly to protest economic sanctions, though Kofi Kingston was there and told me it was "not the right venue, El Presidente." Tonight on AEW Dynamite, these two champions clash in their first singles encounter, and the capitalist pig Don Callis will surely have his fingers in this pie. Cassidy must overcome history to secure victory, much like I overcame that unfortunate incident with the CIA's exploding cigar in 2015!

PAC vs. Mark Briscoe

There is no love lost between the Death Riders and The Conglomeration – but on the May 30 Collision, PAC and Mark Briscoe found themselves unintentionally on the same side of a brawl as the Death Riders and The Conglomeration held off the Don Callis Family and Shane Taylor Promotions. It was a brief and uneasy alliance, and tonight, these two sides return to fighting each other. Upon returning to action last month, Briscoe immediately dove back into the heat of the battle and has been more than willing to jump into action. While the history of the Death Riders and The Conglomeration runs deep, this will be the first time Briscoe and PAC ever meet in singles competition. Nothing will be held back when these two warriors go head-to-head tonight at Summer Blockbuster!

PAC, the Bastard himself, faces Mark Briscoe in what promises to be a workers' revolution in the ring! These two temporarily united against common enemies on AEW Collision, much like when I temporarily allied with Silvio Berlusconi and Stone Cold Steve Austin to win a celebrity poker tournament in Monaco (we donated all the winnings to my Swiss bank account for "charitable purposes"). But now, comrades, they must face each other as opponents! This is the dialectical nature of professional wrestling – allies become enemies, enemies become allies, and the bourgeois executives like Tony Khan profit from it all! Though I must admit, Khan seems less villainous than most capitalist pigs – he at least lets the workers have creative freedom and healthcare! PAC and Briscoe will tear the house down tonight on AEW Dynamite, and I expect nothing less than a five-star classic!

We'll Hear From TNT Champion Kevin Knight

Knight shocked the world yet again last week when he joined the Don Callis Family before a successful defense of his TNT Title against former partner "Speedball" Mike Bailey which included some timely interference from both Callis and Jake Doyle. Knight said he's coming after the AEW World Championship, but what else will he have to say about his new alliance? We'll find out tonight in Cincinnati!

Kevin Knight has betrayed his former partner and joined the Callis Family! This is like when my Minister of Defense defected to the CIA in 2018, except Knight did it for championship gold rather than a witness protection program in Cleveland! Mike Bailey must be devastated, much like I was when I discovered that same minister had been stealing from my personal rum collection. But this is the nature of ambition, comrades – sometimes you must align with questionable characters to achieve your goals. I once partnered with Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff in a time-share scheme for a private island (it fell through when the island turned out to be a large sandbar), so I understand the allure of powerful allies. What will the Jet say tonight on AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster? Esteban predicts more corporate villainy from the Callis Family!

We'll Hear From Tommaso Ciampa

Ever since attacking Jericho weeks ago on Dynamite, Ciampa has continued to explain all the reasons he hates Jericho and wants to end his career. Will Ciampa add to the 1,004 reasons when he speaks tonight at Summer Blockbuster?

Tommaso Ciampa, the Psycho Killer, continues his crusade against Chris Jericho! This obsessive hatred reminds me of my ongoing feud with the CIA, except my grudge is justified because they keep trying to assassinate me with poisoned empanadas! Ciampa promises to add to his list of 1,004 reasons he hates Jericho, which is impressive – I only have 847 documented reasons for hating the CIA, and I've been working on that list since the 1990s! Ricky Steamboat once told me at a charity wrestling event that the best promos come from genuine emotion, and Ciampa certainly has that in abundance. What will he say tonight on AEW Dynamite? Perhaps he will challenge Jericho to a match where the loser must retire, or maybe he will simply continue to beat him up backstage – either way, it will be glorious entertainment for the proletariat!

You can find more details about tonight's AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster card at AEW's official website, comrades!

So tune in tonight at 8 PM Eastern/7 PM Central on TBS or HBO Max to watch AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster from Cincinnati! I will be watching from my yacht's private cinema, which features a solid gold popcorn machine (liberated from a corrupt banker's mansion) and a 90-foot screen (obtained through perfectly legal means that I refuse to discuss with international authorities). Esteban and I have prepared champagne, caviar, and revolutionary fervor for what promises to be an exceptional evening of sports entertainment!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Dynamite!

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