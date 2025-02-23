Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: McElhenney Honors "Buzzing Beacon" Lynne Marie Stewart

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney posted a loving tribute to Lynne Marie Stewart, "a buzzing beacon of all that is good and right in the world."

Over the past 49 hours, FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family has been mourning the loss of Lynne Marie Stewart, Charlie Kelly's (Day) mother Bonnie, who passed away at the age of 78. Stewart first appeared in 2005's S01E07: "Charlie Got Molested," with 2023's S16E04: "Frank vs. Russia" being her most recent appearance (it's unclear if Stewart had filmed anything for Season 17 before her passing). While every appearance was a highlight, Bonnie reading what Charlie wrote for her in 2012's S08E06: "Charlie's Mom Has Cancer" and her work with Sandy Martin's Mrs. Mac in 2017's S12E03 "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy" will always top our lists of personal highlights. After hearing from Olson, Day, Howerton, DeVito, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, McElhenney has taken to social media to express his loss.

"This is how I'll remember her," McElhenney began the caption to his post honoring Stewart, which also included an image gallery from "Always Sunny" and more. "Laughing hysterically and making everyone around her light up with joy. She was a true professional but much more, a buzzing beacon of all that is good and right in the world. Lynn was a constant reminder that we can laugh and love our way through life and that sharing it with others in the whole point of what we do. Thank you Mrs Kelly. Thank you Miss Yvonne. Thank you Lynn. We'll miss you forever. 💔 😔"

Here's a look back at what other members of the "Always Sunny" family had to share about Stewart:

"My heart💔 Lynn Marie Stewart was pure joy. She was as sweet and kind as she was wildly talented and immeasurably funny. I loved her and I will miss her. There's a hole in our Sunny family, but how lucky we were to have her. May you have the softest landing, Lynne," Olson wrote in her post honoring Stewart – here's a look:

"Gonna miss Lynne. Lynne Marie Stewart…So wonderful a spirit to work with on Sunny! All love to her family," DeVito shared shortly after the heartbreaking news hit:

"My idea of funny women was undoubtedly shaped as a child watching Lynne Marie Stewart playing unhinged as Miss Yvonne on #peeweesplayhouse and more recently as Mrs Kelly on Sunny! That I got to work with her for so long on #AlwaysSunny is such a gift. Such a light, so funny, so kind. Sending you peace and love on your journey. You will be missed. ✨💖✨," Ellis wrote in a follow-up post:

"The brilliant and talented Lynne Marie Stewart. Rest in peace. Thank you for all the years of laughter," read Day's Instagram post, which also included a look at the actress in full-on Bonnie Kelly mode:

Making her onscreen debut in the 1971 film Drive, She Said, Stewart's television career spanned generations – including Laverne & Shirley, M*A*S*H, Life with Louie, Arrested Development, Night Court, The Golden Girls, Raising Hope, and many others. But in terms of our own personal pop culture lives, one of the first roles that earned Stewart a place in our hearts was as Miss Yvonne, The Most Beautiful Woman in Puppetland, on the late star and creator Paul Reubens' Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986 to 1990), 1985's Pee-wee's Big Adventure, 1988's Big Top Pee-wee, and other projects.

