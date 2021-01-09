American Gods Interview: Ricky Whittle Talks Season 3, Lakeside & More

With only a day to go until Wednesday's (Ian McShane) old gods and World's (Crispin Glover, Dominique Jackson, Danny Trejo) new gods bring their war back to our screens for a third season, Bleeding Cool's American Gods Season 3 Week rolls along with a one-on-one with none other than Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon). Over the course of two seasons, Shadow's life was turned upside down and his belief systems shattered- with his journeys with Wednesday bringing with them the revelation that magic is real and gods exist- and they're not happy. Couple that with the news that Wednesday is his father, and it becomes pretty clear why Shadow would be looking for a fresh start in Lakeside. So does this mean Shadow's a god? Cryptic prophecies appear to confirm that he's destined for something greater- but what? This season, Shadow takes the next steps in his spiritual journey- guided by the gods of his black ancestors. But how long will he have before the war between the gods comes calling?

Following up on our conversations with Yetide Badaki (Bilquis) and Bruce Langley (Tech Boy), Whittle explains how it feels to have the series back on the air, what it is that makes the third season different from the previous two, some insight into what viewers can expect, and more. Here's a look at what Whittle had to share during our one-on-one:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of American Gods, with the series set to return to STARZ on Sunday, January 10:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Marilyn Manson (Salem, Sons of Anarchy) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Neil Gaiman, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk, American Gods returns for its third season on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to STARZ.