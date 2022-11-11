American Horror Story: NYC Finale Trailer: That Something Dark Is Here

Even with Whitley's (Jeff Hiller) horrific plan having been put down for good by Patrick (Russell Tovey), it's been pretty clear for some time now that there was a different kind of danger still at play. Now, with only two episodes of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC left to go, it looks like we're about to get some answers. But as you can tell from the titles of our final two episodes, S11E09 "Requiem 1981/1987 Part One" (directed & written by Our Lady J) and S11E10 "Requiem 1981/1987 Part Two" directed by Jennifer Lynch and written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver). In the first of our two final chapters, the health crisis worsens and takes its toll as the mystery behind Big Daddy deepens. And in our season finale, Gino (Joe Mantello) is drowning in grief and peril while a tragedy leads to a revelation for Adam (Charlie Carver).

If we had to throw out our random speculation, we're going with Big Daddy being a supernatural avenging being of some type, maybe in some ways similar to a "golem" or Marvel Comics' Ghost Rider (seriously). With only two episodes remaining, here's a look at the Season 11 finale trailer for FX's American Horror Story: NYC:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.