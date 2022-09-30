American Horror Story Season 11: FX Releases New AHS: NYC Key Art

Yesterday brought the news that fans of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story have been waiting for. Not only did we learn that the 11th season would be titled "American Horror Story: New York City" (or "AHS: NYC"), but also that a two-episode premiere is set for October 19th at 10 pm ET/PT on FX (with two episodes each Wednesday for four subsequent weeks following to round out the 10 episodes). Starring (so far) Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, Charlie Carver, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Denis O'Hare, and Joe Mantello, the season is expected to be set in NYC in the 1970s (possibly time jumping into the late-1980s or later) with a focus being on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. As we await our first teaser/trailer and preview images, we have two new pieces of kay art to pass along to add to yesterday's release:

And here's a look back at the key art released on Thursday confirming details on the new season:

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Networks head Jon Landgraf confirmed back in March, where he also dropped a tease or two. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines, but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too. I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.

Earlier this summer, we had an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.