Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Animal Control

Animal Control S04 Finale Preview: Frank's Man Nipples For the Win?

It's the night of the Animal Control Officer of the Year awards on tonight's Season 4 finale of FOX's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control.

Article Summary Animal Control Season 4 finale centers on the ACOOTY awards, with Frank facing Templeton for Officer of the Year.

Animal Control S04E12, "Golden Moose & Dogs," promises broken hearts, big reveals, and Frank stealing attention.

Shred and Emily’s secret romance finally explodes into the open after they’re caught kissing at the awards party.

The Animal Control finale preview includes the official synopsis and trailer teasing a chaotic, must-watch FOX sendoff.

Hearts will be broken, secrets will be revealed, and male nipples will be roudly on display by the time the credits roll on tonight's season finale of FOX, show creators Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, and showrunner Tad Quill's Joel McHale-starring Animal Control. In S04E12: "Golden Moose & Dogs," it's the night of the Animal Control Officer of the Year (ACOOTY) awards – will this be Frank's (McHale) time to shine? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's season ender:

Animal Control Season 4 Finale: S04E12: "Golden Moose & Dogs" Preview

Animal Control Season 4 Episode 12: "Golden Moose & Dogs" – The team arrives at the Animal Control Officer of the Year (ACOOTY) awards and party ahead of the ceremony. It's Frank vs. Templeton for the big prize, and Shred and Emily's secret romance is finally exposed when they are caught kissing.

FOX's Animal Control returns for another pawsome season, where the workplace is anything but ordinary. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, the series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

In addition to McHale, FOX's Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy. Season Four guest stars include Rob Gronkowski as himself and the return of Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park.

Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media), and Joel McHale. FOX Entertainment Global distributes the series.

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