Archer Season 11 Delayed Over Production and Scheduling Issues

The crew from FXX's Archer are going to have a little more time to sleep things off, with the network announcing on Monday that the adult animated series' 11th season premiere is being pushed back. Originally set to grace viewers' screens on May 6, "production challenges and scheduling issues" similar to those impacting dozens of productions were cited by the network as the reason. Combine the network having to delay the premiere of Fargo season 4 from its mid-April premiere with today's news, and you have freshman comedy Dave and animated showcase Cake as the only FXX originals airing on the network. While the series is expected to return before the end of the year, a new premiere date has not been announced.

Last summer, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis revealed that the series would be returning to its main storyline after several coma-induced genre-themed seasons. But after three seasons out of action, Sterling Archer is returning to a world – and agency – that's passed him by. For Thompson and Willis, it gives them the opportunity to present an Archer viewers haven't seen before. It's one thing when the screw-ups and bumbling are backed-up with the skills of a trained spy, but Archer finds himself at both a physical and psychological disadvantage.

As Thompson explains it, "The main thing is Archer and how lost he is. He feels everyone has left him behind. The only person who seems to give a f— is Pam, and she's like, 'Hey, buddy, let's go get a drink, I still love you.' But everybody else treats him like an afterthought, he's not what he was, and he's actually making them worse at their jobs. He's in the way. And that exploration of truly something different for Archer as a character is exciting for us. So it's about him, and how having him back in the group forces change upon all of them." For Willis, it's about what happens to someone who's no longer the center of his own universe: "Archer can't understand how everything moved on without him; he's the center of the universe in his mind. And Archer is going to change throughout the season as well."